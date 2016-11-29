Editor's Choice
A bomb hangs on a parachute while falling over the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A car which police say was used by an attacker to plow into a group of students is seen outside Watts Hall on Ohio State University's campus in Columbus, Ohio. Courtesy of Mason Swires/thelantern.com/Handout via REUTERS
An Iraqi Kurdish woman looks on while inspecting her belongings inside her damaged house after returning to it in the town of Bashiqa which was retaken by Kurdish Peshmerga fighters following a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Brazilian soccer player Alan Luciano Ruschel of Chapecoense soccer club receives medical attention after a plane crash in Antioquia, central Colombia. REUTERS/Guillermo Ossa/EL TIEMPO
An aerial view shows of Itu Aba, which the Taiwanese call Taiping, in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Fabian Hamacher
Tourists visit a former GDR border watchtower which is fitted with a Santa Claus hat near Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A police woman tries to detain an activist of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) during a protest against what organisers say is the trafficking of children, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Former CIA director David Petraeus arrives to meet with U.S. President elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An Iraqi soldier uses his rifle to hold up a helmet as a decoy during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A member of Sakura circus team walks on a wire during the second day of a one week show in Padukka near Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, walk at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Syrians walk over rubble of damaged buildings, while carrying their belongings, as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel held besieged areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Students of Havana University pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro as they march to Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is hugged by children during his visit to Samjiyon County in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
People wait on line in the early evening to to pay tribute to Castro at the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Fishermen place bamboo, where they will later place tree branches and fish food, to catch fish in a river in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
An Iraqi soldier searches a house during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Oil lamps offered by devotees illuminate the Bagmati River flowing through the premises of the Pashupatinath Temple during the Bala Chaturdashi festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) interim leader Nigel Farage (R) embraces newly elected leader Paul Nuttall, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Abdul Razak Artan, a third-year student in logistics management, sits on the Oval in an August 2016 photo provided by The Lantern, student newspaper of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Courtesy of Kevin Stankiewicz for The Lantern/Handout via REUTERS
A soldier looks from an armoured vehicle during fighting between Iraqi soldiers and Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Snowmakers of the Verbier ski resort check the artificial snow making machine in Verbier, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Soldiers wait to reach Revolution Square to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido