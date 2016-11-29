Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016

A bomb hangs on a parachute while falling over the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Handout .
Location
COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016

A car which police say was used by an attacker to plow into a group of students is seen outside Watts Hall on Ohio State University's campus in Columbus, Ohio. Courtesy of Mason Swires/thelantern.com/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
BASHIQA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

An Iraqi Kurdish woman looks on while inspecting her belongings inside her damaged house after returning to it in the town of Bashiqa which was retaken by Kurdish Peshmerga fighters following a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Brazilian soccer player Alan Luciano Ruschel of Chapecoense soccer club receives medical attention after a plane crash in Antioquia, central Colombia. REUTERS/Guillermo Ossa/EL TIEMPO

Photographer
Tyrone Siu
Location
MID-SEA, Mid-sea
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

An aerial view shows of Itu Aba, which the Taiwanese call Taiping, in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Fabian Hamacher

Photographer
Hannibal Hanschke
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Tourists visit a former GDR border watchtower which is fitted with a Santa Claus hat near Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
KOLKATA, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

A police woman tries to detain an activist of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) during a protest against what organisers say is the trafficking of children, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016

Former CIA director David Petraeus arrives to meet with U.S. President elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
AL-QASAR, IRAQ
Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016

An Iraqi soldier uses his rifle to hold up a helmet as a decoy during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Alexandre Meneghini
Location
HAVANA, Cuba
Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016

People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Photographer
Dinuka Liyanawatte
Location
PADUKKA, Sri Lanka
Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016

A member of Sakura circus team walks on a wire during the second day of a one week show in Padukka near Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
KHAZER, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016

Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, walk at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016

Syrians walk over rubble of damaged buildings, while carrying their belongings, as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel held besieged areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
HAVANA, Cuba
Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016

Students of Havana University pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro as they march to Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA
Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is hugged by children during his visit to Samjiyon County in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
HAVANA, Cuba
Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016

People wait on line in the early evening to to pay tribute to Castro at the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Location
DHAKA, Bangladesh
Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016

Fishermen place bamboo, where they will later place tree branches and fish food, to catch fish in a river in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
AL-QASAR, IRAQ
Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016

An Iraqi soldier searches a house during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016

Oil lamps offered by devotees illuminate the Bagmati River flowing through the premises of the Pashupatinath Temple during the Bala Chaturdashi festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016

United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) interim leader Nigel Farage (R) embraces newly elected leader Paul Nuttall, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Handout .
Location
COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016

Abdul Razak Artan, a third-year student in logistics management, sits on the Oval in an August 2016 photo provided by The Lantern, student newspaper of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Courtesy of Kevin Stankiewicz for The Lantern/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
AL-QASAR, IRAQ
Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016

A soldier looks from an armoured vehicle during fighting between Iraqi soldiers and Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Denis Balibouse
Location
VERBIER, Switzerland
Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016

Snowmakers of the Verbier ski resort check the artificial snow making machine in Verbier, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
HAVANA, Cuba
Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016

Soldiers wait to reach Revolution Square to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

