Editor's Choice

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump sits at a table for dinner with former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) and his choice for White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (L) at Jean-Georges at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
HAVANA, Cuba
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Cuban President Raul Castro acknowledges the applause from the crowd as he attends a massive tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Jaime Saldarriaga
Location
MEDELLIN, Colombia
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Rescue crew work at the wreckage of a plane that crashed into the Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Photographer
Thierry Gouegnon
Location
BUFFER ZONE, Gambia
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Supporters of the United Democratic Party (UDP) opposition alliance presidential candidate Adama Barrow attend a campaign rally in Buffer zone, Gambia. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
Qaryat Shayyalah Al Imam, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Military vehicles of the Iraqi army take part in a military operation against Islamic State militants in Qaryat Shayyalah Al Imam, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photographer
Danish Siddiqui
Location
MUMBAI, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

A bank employee gives entry tokens to people as they wait for their turn to exchange or deposit their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in a slum in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
SEOUL, South Korea
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

People attend a protest calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Photographer
Pilar Olivares
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Relatives of Brazilian journalist Guilherme Marques, who died in a plane accident that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, mourn during a mass in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Photographer
Jaime Saldarriaga
Location
MEDELLIN, Colombia
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

A rescue worker sits near the wreckage of a plane that crashed into the Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Demonstrators in the "Fight for $15" wage protest are joined by social justice activists at a rally in downtown San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Photographer
Sana Sana
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

A Syrian government soldier gestures a v-sign under the Syrian national flag near a general view of eastern Aleppo after they took control of al-Sakhour neigbourhood in Aleppo, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on November 28, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
POOL New
Location
Charleston, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager gestures as he testifies in his murder trial at the Charleston County court in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Grace Beahm/Post and Courier/Pool

Photographer
James Akena
Location
KASESE, Uganda
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

A royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere, king of the Rwenzururu kingdom, is seen handcuffed after Uganda security agencies apprehended him with assault rifles and improvised explosive devices during a search at one of the kingdom�s shrines near Kasese town, western Uganda bordering with Democratic republic of Congo. REUTERS/James Akena

Photographer
Khalid Al Mousily
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

A member of Iraqi special forces carries an injured girl from clashes in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Deer graze at dawn on the coldest day the year so far according to the Meteorological Office, in Richmond Park in west London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
NOVO PROGRESSO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Trucks loaded with tree trunks are burned by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, during an operation to combat illegal mining and logging, in the municipality of Novo Progresso, Para State, northern Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
CHAPECO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Leandro Bastos of Chapecoense's under-15 soccer team sits inside the team's locker room at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Photographer
Charles Platiau
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

A general view shows the illuminated Eiffel Tower (L), the Hotel des Invalides (R) and rooftops at night in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
BASHIQA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

An Iraqi Kurdish woman looks on while inspecting her belongings inside her damaged house after returning to it in the town of Bashiqa which was retaken by Kurdish Peshmerga fighters following a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
Los Angeles, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Protesters look out of an LAPD bus after being arrested whle calling for a minimum wage of $15 an hour during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

David Haye and Tony Bellew go head to head after the press conference. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
CHENGDU, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Killed cats are seen placed at a pool in a cat slaughtering spot as a legal enforcement team takes down the spot, in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China. According to local reports, Huang Pingfu, owner of a cat slaughtering spot, sold cat meat to vendors who then resold it as wild game. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Adriano Machado
Location
BRASILIA, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Anti-government demonstrators attend a protest against a constitutional amendment, known as PEC 55, that limit public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Members of the National Ballet of China perform The Peony Pavilion as part of the Out of Asia 2 season showcasing Asian art at Sadler's Wells theatre in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

