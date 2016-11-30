Editor's Choice
President-elect Donald Trump sits at a table for dinner with former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) and his choice for White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (L) at Jean-Georges at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cuban President Raul Castro acknowledges the applause from the crowd as he attends a massive tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Rescue crew work at the wreckage of a plane that crashed into the Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Supporters of the United Democratic Party (UDP) opposition alliance presidential candidate Adama Barrow attend a campaign rally in Buffer zone, Gambia. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon
Military vehicles of the Iraqi army take part in a military operation against Islamic State militants in Qaryat Shayyalah Al Imam, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A bank employee gives entry tokens to people as they wait for their turn to exchange or deposit their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in a slum in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People attend a protest calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Relatives of Brazilian journalist Guilherme Marques, who died in a plane accident that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, mourn during a mass in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A rescue worker sits near the wreckage of a plane that crashed into the Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Demonstrators in the "Fight for $15" wage protest are joined by social justice activists at a rally in downtown San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Syrian government soldier gestures a v-sign under the Syrian national flag near a general view of eastern Aleppo after they took control of al-Sakhour neigbourhood in Aleppo, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on November 28, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager gestures as he testifies in his murder trial at the Charleston County court in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Grace Beahm/Post and Courier/Pool
A royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere, king of the Rwenzururu kingdom, is seen handcuffed after Uganda security agencies apprehended him with assault rifles and improvised explosive devices during a search at one of the kingdom�s shrines near Kasese town, western Uganda bordering with Democratic republic of Congo. REUTERS/James Akena
A member of Iraqi special forces carries an injured girl from clashes in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Deer graze at dawn on the coldest day the year so far according to the Meteorological Office, in Richmond Park in west London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Trucks loaded with tree trunks are burned by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, during an operation to combat illegal mining and logging, in the municipality of Novo Progresso, Para State, northern Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Leandro Bastos of Chapecoense's under-15 soccer team sits inside the team's locker room at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A general view shows the illuminated Eiffel Tower (L), the Hotel des Invalides (R) and rooftops at night in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An Iraqi Kurdish woman looks on while inspecting her belongings inside her damaged house after returning to it in the town of Bashiqa which was retaken by Kurdish Peshmerga fighters following a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Protesters look out of an LAPD bus after being arrested whle calling for a minimum wage of $15 an hour during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
David Haye and Tony Bellew go head to head after the press conference. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
Killed cats are seen placed at a pool in a cat slaughtering spot as a legal enforcement team takes down the spot, in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China. According to local reports, Huang Pingfu, owner of a cat slaughtering spot, sold cat meat to vendors who then resold it as wild game. REUTERS/Stringer
Anti-government demonstrators attend a protest against a constitutional amendment, known as PEC 55, that limit public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Members of the National Ballet of China perform The Peony Pavilion as part of the Out of Asia 2 season showcasing Asian art at Sadler's Wells theatre in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville