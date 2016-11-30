Editor's Choice

Killed cats are seen placed at a pool in a cat slaughtering spot as a legal enforcement team takes down the spot, in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China. According to local reports, Huang Pingfu, owner of a cat slaughtering spot, sold cat meat to vendors who then resold it as wild game. REUTERS/Stringer

