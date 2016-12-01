Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Syrians who have been evacuated from eastern Aleppo, reach out for Russian food aid in government-controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria. The text on the bag, which shows the Syrian and Russian national flags, reads in Arabic: "Russia is with you". REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Photographer
Charles Platiau
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Models celebrate at the end of the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Elad Ziv prepares food in his home in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
CANBERRA, Australia
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Security guards hold a protester as they remove a group from the House of Representatives after they began chanting slogans regarding the offshore detention of asylum seekers during Question Time in Parliament House, Canberra, Australia. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

Photographer
Ricardo Moraes
Location
CHAPECO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Fans of Chapecoense soccer team pay tribute to Chapecoense's players at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
AL-SAMAH, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

An Iraqi soldier carries a boy, who was wounded during clashes in the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, into a field hospital in al-Samah neighborhood, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Photographer
Adriano Machado
Location
BRASILIA, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Anti-government demonstrators perform in front of burning barricades as they attend a protest against a constitutional amendment, known as PEC 55, that limit public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Photographer
Jason Miczek
Location
CHARLOTTE, USA
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Protesters march through uptown Charlotte, North Carolina following the decision of the district attorney not to press criminal charges against police in the shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Photographer
Mark Kauzlarich
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Current World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway, reacts to a move from Sergey Karjakin of Russia during the first game of their rapid chess tie-breaker match, at the 2016 World Chess Championship match in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
ERBIL, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul are seen at Debaga camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
KINCRAIG, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Walker a seven year old polar bear shakes water from his fur as emerges from the icy pond at the RZSS Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Kingussie, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
ANKARA, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Riot police use pepper sprays to disperse demonstrators during a protest against a fire in a dormitory that killed 11 people in the southern city of Adana, in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Benoit Tessier
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Model Gigi Hadid makes a selfie as she gets ready backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

A member of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gestures in military vehicle during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Photographer
Yuri Gripas
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Vice President-elect Mike Pence gestures to reporters during a meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Photographer
James Akena
Location
KASESE, Uganda
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

A policeman opens a coffin's lid before placing in his colleagues killed after Uganda security forces stormed the palace of Charles Wesley Mumbere, king of the Rwenzururu last Sunday, in Kasese town, western Uganda bordering with Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/James Akena

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Deer graze at dawn on the coldest day the year so far according to the Meteorological Office, in Richmond Park in west London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Dinuka Liyanawatte
Location
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

A vendor looks on as he walks along a main road to sell balloon baby toys in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Photographer
Thierry Gouegnon
Location
BUFFER ZONE, Gambia
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Supporters of the United Democratic Party (UDP) opposition alliance presidential candidate Adama Barrow attend a campaign rally in Buffer zone, Gambia. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon

Photographer
Noel West
Location
HAVANA, Cuba
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

A military vehicle transports the ashes of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro at the start of a three-day journey to the eastern city of Santiago, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Houseboats glisten in late afternoon sunshine at their moorings on the Regent's Canal in Little Venice in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
SEOUL, South Korea
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

People attend a protest calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

A fire casts light on Syrians who have evacuated from eastern Aleppo, as they have a meal in a shelter with a riddled wall in government controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Photographer
Danish Siddiqui
Location
MUMBAI, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

A bank employee gives entry tokens to people as they wait for their turn to exchange or deposit their old high denomination banknotes outside a bank in a slum in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

