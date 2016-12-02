Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
AL-SAMAH, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

An Iraqi father (L) mourns the death of his son, who was killed during clashes in the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in al-Samah neighborhood, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Photographer
Beawiharta Beawiharta
Location
JAKARTA, Indonesia
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

Protesters react as police spray water canon to disperse them during a rally calling for their right to self-determination in the Indonesian controlled part of Papua, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Photographer
Albert Gea
Location
BARCELONA, Spain
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

Passengers check their mobiles as garbage is accumulated during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport, Spain. REUTERS/ Albert Gea

Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
AL-SAMAH, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016

Iraqi woman holds her son as she flees the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul in al-Samah neighborhood, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama cuddle together as they participate in the National Christmas Tree lighting in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
EL MAJA, Cuba
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

Sisters await the arrival of the caravan carrying the late Cuban President Fidel Castro's ashes in El Maja, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Photographer
Ismail Zetouni
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government looks for Islamic State militants through a hole in a wall as forces advance against the militants' holdouts in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
CANON BALL, United States
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

A group of veterans confront police on Backwater Bridge during ongoing demonstrations against the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

Pedestrians look at their mobile phones near Brick Lane in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer
Darren Whiteside
Location
JAKARTA, Indonesia
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

Protesters shout from a police truck following a rally calling for their right to self-determination in the Indonesian controlled part of Papua, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
KHERSON REGION, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

Ukrainian missile complexes launch medium range guided missiles during military drills in southern Kherson region bordering Crimea, Ukraine. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Jose Cabezas
Location
Zacatecoluca, EL SALVADOR
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

A Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member is escorted upon arrival at the maximum security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Photographer
Danish Siddiqui
Location
MUMBAI, INDIA
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

An Indian Navy marine commando demonstrates his skills during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
INDIANAPOLIS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump walks off his plane upon arriving in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
FALKIRK, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

The Kelpies, two 30-meter-high stainless-plate horse-head sculptures by Andy Scott are lit in red to mark world aids day in Falkirk, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Photographer
Mohamed Al-Sayaghi
Location
SANAA, YEMEN
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

Houthi rebels parade during a rally held to mobilize fighters for battles against government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
ERBIL, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul are seen at Debaga camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
CARDENAS, Cuba
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Soldiers take position along a highway as they wait for the ashes of Fidel Castro to pass during a three-day journey to the eastern city of Santago, in Cardenas, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

Muhammad Ali's fight worn gloves when he defeated Oscar Bonavena are displayed by Julien's Auctions in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Photographer
POOL New
Location
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

Britain's Prince Harry takes an HIV test alongside singer Rihanna to highlight World AIDS Day in Bridgetown, Barbados. REUTERS/Antonio Miller/Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS)/POOL

Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

A handler baths a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Photographer
Jorge Silva
Location
BANGKOK, Thailand
Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016

Thailand's new King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun is seen on his way out from the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Photographer
Beawiharta Beawiharta
Location
JAKARTA, Indonesia
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

Protesters react as police spray water canon to disperse them during a rally calling for their right to self-determination in the Indonesian controlled part of Papua, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Photographer
Albert Gea
Location
BARCELONA, Spain
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

Passengers check their mobiles as garbage is accumulated during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

