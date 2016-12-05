Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
IDLIB, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016

Civil Defence members look for survivors under rubble of damaged buildings after air strikes on the northern neighbourhood of Idlib city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Photographer
Handout .
Location
SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba
Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016

Cuba's President Raul Castro (C) salutes after placing the box containing the ashes of Cuba's former President Fidel Castro into a boulder at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery, in Santiago de Cuba. REUTERS/ACN/Marcelino Vazquez/via REUTERS

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
CANNON BALL, United States
Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016

A young Native American man rides his horse through the snow near the Oceti Sakowin camp as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016

A pigeon flies over Parliament Square past the statue of Winston Churchill outside the Supreme Court on the first day of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, central London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
OAKLAND, United States
Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016

Firefighters work inside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
MEXICO, Mexico
Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016

Alexandrer Schultz of Germany walks on a wire across two of Mexico City's tallest buildings in Mexico. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016

Smoke rises after air strikes on rebel-controlled besieged eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016

An Iraqi soldier takes his position during an operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline in neighbourhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
SHAYYALAH AL-IMAM, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016

The dead body of who Iraqi forces say was an Islamic State militant is seen tied after it was dragged by Iraqi soldiers, in Shayyalah al-Imam near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
SEOUL, South Korea
Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016

People attend a protest calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
KHAZER, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016

A displaced Iraqi, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, gets a haircut at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Photographer
Jorge Silva
Location
BANGKOK, Thailand
Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016

People gather during an event to mark late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's birthday at Bhumibol Bridge over Chao Phraya river in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Photographer
Yuri Gripas
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016

President Barack Obama waves as he and first lady Michelle Obama attend the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
ROME, ITALY
Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speaks during a media conference after a referendum on constitutional reform at Chigi palace in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Joel Page
Location
NEWRY, United States
Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016

A skier dressed as Santa participates in a charity run down a slope at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine. REUTERS/Joel Page

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
KAIETEUR, GUYANA
Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016

Britain's Prince Harry visits Kaieteur Falls during an official visit in Guyana. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
OAKLAND, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016

Rachel Saxer embraces friend La Tron at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a fatal warehouse fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Photographer
Omar Ibrahim
Location
NORTH LEBANON, LEBANON
Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016

People gather under a Christmas Tree, marking the beginning of Christmas season in Zgharta city, north Lebanon. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016

Children that came back with their families to check their homes ride a pick-up truck near damaged buildings in government controlled Hanono housing district in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Photographer
Alessandro Garofalo
Location
MILAN, ITALY
Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016

AC Milan's Jose Ernesto Sosa in action against Leonardo Capezzi of Crotone. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Photographer
David W Cerny
Location
SLAVKOV U BRNA, Czech Republic
Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016

History enthusiasts, dressed as soldiers, fight during the re-enactment of Napoleon's famous battle of Austerlitz near the southern Moravian town of Slavkov u Brna, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
SEOUL, South Korea
Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016

People march toward the Presidential Blue House during a protest calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016

A man that came back to inspect his home carries his belongings near damaged buildings in goverment controlled Hanono housing district in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Photographer
Mukesh Gupta
Location
JAMMU, INDIA
Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016

A boy plays with a makeshift wheel outside his house on a dusty road in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

