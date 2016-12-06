Edition:
United States

Editor's Choice

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
CANNON BALL, United States
Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016

Veterans join activists in a march just outside the Oceti Sakowin camp during a snow fall as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline adjacent to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Veterans join activists in a march just outside the Oceti Sakowin camp during a snow fall as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline adjacent to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 24
Photographer
POOL New
Location
Charleston, United States
Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016

Defense attorneys Don McCune (L), Andy Savage and Miller Shealy surround former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager after a note was sent by the jury as they continue to deliberate at the Charleston County court in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Grace Beahm/Post and Courier/Pool

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Defense attorneys Don McCune (L), Andy Savage and Miller Shealy surround former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager after a note was sent by the jury as they continue to deliberate at the Charleston County court in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Grace Beahm/Post and Courier/Pool
Close
2 / 24
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
OAKLAND, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016

People attend a vigil for the victims of the fatal warehouse fire in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
People attend a vigil for the victims of the fatal warehouse fire in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 24
Photographer
Benoit Tessier
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016

French adventurer Capitaine Remi Le Calvez dressed as a Santa Claus, starts a trip as a hitchhicker in Paris, France to travel to Rovaniemi in central Lapland, northern Finland. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
French adventurer Capitaine Remi Le Calvez dressed as a Santa Claus, starts a trip as a hitchhicker in Paris, France to travel to Rovaniemi in central Lapland, northern Finland. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
4 / 24
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
OAKLAND, United States
Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016

Firefighters work inside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Firefighters work inside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 24
Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, India
Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016

Men exercise amongst the trees on a cold winter morning in the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Men exercise amongst the trees on a cold winter morning in the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
6 / 24
Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
BANGKOK, Thailand
Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016

Mourners hold up pictures of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and candle lights during a vigil to mark his birthday outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Mourners hold up pictures of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and candle lights during a vigil to mark his birthday outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
7 / 24
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
MANAMA, Bahrain
Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses sailors on deck of HMS Oceanvin Manama, Bahrain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses sailors on deck of HMS Oceanvin Manama, Bahrain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
8 / 24
Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
TEL AVIV, Israel
Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016

A woman takes a selfie with a statue of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, created by Israeli artist Itay Zalait as a political protest against Netanyahu, which was placed without official permission outside Tel Aviv's city hall, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
A woman takes a selfie with a statue of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, created by Israeli artist Itay Zalait as a political protest against Netanyahu, which was placed without official permission outside Tel Aviv's city hall, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
9 / 24
Photographer
Gary Cameron
Location
ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016

James Moriarty (R) gives a final salute to his son, U.S Army Staff Sergeant James Moriarty, during a full honors funeral service at Arlington National Cemetery Virginia. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
James Moriarty (R) gives a final salute to his son, U.S Army Staff Sergeant James Moriarty, during a full honors funeral service at Arlington National Cemetery Virginia. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
10 / 24
Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
IDLIB, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016

Civil Defence members look for survivors under rubble of damaged buildings after air strikes on the northern neighbourhood of Idlib city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Civil Defence members look for survivors under rubble of damaged buildings after air strikes on the northern neighbourhood of Idlib city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
11 / 24
Photographer
Randall Hill
Location
CHARLESTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016

Judy Scott is comforted by her son Rodney after a hung jury was announced in the trial of former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager outside the Charleston County Courthouse in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Judy Scott is comforted by her son Rodney after a hung jury was announced in the trial of former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager outside the Charleston County Courthouse in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
12 / 24
Photographer
Jorge Silva
Location
BANGKOK, Thailand
Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016

People gather during an event to mark late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's birthday at Bhumibol Bridge over Chao Phraya river in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
People gather during an event to mark late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's birthday at Bhumibol Bridge over Chao Phraya river in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
13 / 24
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016

Former footballer Andy Woodward (R) consoles colleague Steve Walters at the launch of The Offside Trust, an independent group set up to support players and their families who have suffered abuse, in Manchester northern England. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Former footballer Andy Woodward (R) consoles colleague Steve Walters at the launch of The Offside Trust, an independent group set up to support players and their families who have suffered abuse, in Manchester northern England. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
14 / 24
Photographer
Akhtar Soomro
Location
KARACHI, Pakistan
Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016

Men mourn the death of their relatives at a morgue after a fire erupted at a hotel early morning in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Men mourn the death of their relatives at a morgue after a fire erupted at a hotel early morning in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
15 / 24
Photographer
Handout .
Location
SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba
Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016

Cuba's President Raul Castro (C) salutes after placing the box containing the ashes of Cuba's former President Fidel Castro into a boulder at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery, in Santiago de Cuba. REUTERS/ACN/Marcelino Vazquez/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Cuba's President Raul Castro (C) salutes after placing the box containing the ashes of Cuba's former President Fidel Castro into a boulder at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery, in Santiago de Cuba. REUTERS/ACN/Marcelino Vazquez/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 24
Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016

Smoke rises after air strikes on rebel-controlled besieged eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Smoke rises after air strikes on rebel-controlled besieged eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
17 / 24
Photographer
Max Rossi
Location
ROME, Italy
Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (C) arrives at Quirinale Presidential palace to talk with President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (C) arrives at Quirinale Presidential palace to talk with President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
18 / 24
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
OAKLAND, United States
Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016

Danielle Boudreaux, 40, who knew Derick Ion Almena and his children and went to the Ghost Ship many times, cries a sidewalk memorial near the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Danielle Boudreaux, 40, who knew Derick Ion Almena and his children and went to the Ghost Ship many times, cries a sidewalk memorial near the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 24
Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
SHAYYALAH AL-IMAM, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016

The dead body of who Iraqi forces say was an Islamic State militant is seen tied after it was dragged by Iraqi soldiers, in Shayyalah al-Imam near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
The dead body of who Iraqi forces say was an Islamic State militant is seen tied after it was dragged by Iraqi soldiers, in Shayyalah al-Imam near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
20 / 24
Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
KHAZER, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016

A displaced Iraqi, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, gets a haircut at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
A displaced Iraqi, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, gets a haircut at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
21 / 24
Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
SEOUL, South Korea
Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016

People attend a protest calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016
People attend a protest calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
22 / 24
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
CANNON BALL, United States
Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016

A young Native American man rides his horse through the snow near the Oceti Sakowin camp as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
A young Native American man rides his horse through the snow near the Oceti Sakowin camp as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
23 / 24
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
SINJAR, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016

Displaced people, fleeing the violence of Islamic State militants outskirts of Sinjar are transferred by military vehicle of Shiite fighters to the camps in Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Displaced people, fleeing the violence of Islamic State militants outskirts of Sinjar are transferred by military vehicle of Shiite fighters to the camps in Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 24

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Kennedy Center Honors

All Collections

Kennedy Center Honors

Monday, December 05, 2016

Trump's inner circle

All Collections

Trump's inner circle

Monday, December 05, 2016

Fidel Castro's ashes travel across Cuba

All Collections

Fidel Castro's ashes travel across Cuba

Monday, December 05, 2016

North Dakota pipeline protest

All Collections

North Dakota pipeline protest

Monday, December 05, 2016

Deadly California warehouse fire

All Collections

Deadly California warehouse fire

Monday, December 05, 2016

The White Helmets of Syria

All Collections

The White Helmets of Syria

Monday, December 05, 2016

Pictures of the year 2016

All Collections

Pictures of the year 2016

Saturday, December 03, 2016

Most popular Instagram photos

All Collections

Most popular Instagram photos

Friday, December 02, 2016

View More Slideshows »