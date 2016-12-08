Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016

An Iraqi boy holds the hand of his sister as they wait to receive aid outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
MANILA, PHILIPPINES
Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016

Make-up covers the entry wound on the chin of Florjohn Cruz as his body is brought to Eusebio Funeral Service for a second autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights (CHR) in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
KANOUS, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016

Iraqi forces backed by tribal militias during battle to retake village from Islamic State on the eastern bank of the river Tigris Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Photographer
Ilya Naymushin
Location
KRASNOYARSK, Russia
Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016

A visitor and an employee dressed as Snegurochka (Snow Maiden), the granddaughter of Ded Moroz (Russian equivalent of Santa Claus), pose for a picture inside an upside down house, constructed as an attraction for local residents and tourists and located at the Royev Ruchey Park of Flora and Fauna in the suburbs of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016

An injured woman walks at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Ansari neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Antara Foto Agency
Location
MEUREUDU, Indonesia
Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016

People walk near a collapsed mosque following an earthquake in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya, in the northern province of Aceh, Indonesia. Antara Foto/ Irwansyah Putra/via REUTERS

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016

Men ride a tricycle as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
BIRAN, Cuba
Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016

Martin Castro, 87, half-brother of Cuba's former President Fidel Castro, poses for a photograph at his home in Biran, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido T

Photographer
Hugh Gentry
Location
HONOLULU, USA
Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016

Pearl Harbor survivor Bill Hughes, who was aboard the USS Utah when it was attacked, arrives at a ceremony honoring the sailors of the USS Utah at the memorial on Ford Island at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016

Chairman of AXS TV and owner of the Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban jokingly makes a face before the Senate Judiciary Committee Antitrust Subcommittee hearing on the proposed deal between AT&T and Time Warner in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Photographer
Guadalupe Pardo
Location
LIMA, PERU
Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016

Fernando Jesus Canchari, dressed as a friar jumps from a 43 foot high cliff along Herradura Beach in Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Photographer
POOL New
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016

Britain's Prince Harry takes part in a charity trading day at ICAP with Amanda Hartnell and Dermot Doherty on the European Repo Desk in support of his charity Sentebale, in London. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell welcomes Ben Carson, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be secretary of housing and urban development, in his office at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Hani Amara
Location
TAJOURA, Libya
Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016

The dead bodies of migrants that washed ashore are seen in body bags at a beach in the coastal town of Tajoura, east of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Photographer
Handout .
Location
Sydney, Australia
Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016

People dressed as Santa Claus and his elves stand on top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge with a map featuring Australian homes at which to deliver gifts on Christmas day. BridgeClimb Sydney/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
ULE GLEE, Indonesia
Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016

People survey the damage after dozens of buildings collapsed following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Ule Glee, Pidie Jaya in the northern province of Aceh, Indonesia. REUTERS/Nunu Husien

Photographer
Gary Cameron
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden meet with Vice President elect Mike Pence and Karen Pence at the Naval Observatory in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Photographer
Spencer Selvidge
Location
COLLEGE STATION, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016

White nationalist leader Richard Spencer of the National Policy Institute speaks on campus as a silent protester holds a placard at an event not sanctioned by the school, at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. REUTERS/Spencer Selvidge

Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
HOLLYWOOD, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016

Actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling show their hands after placing them in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
SAINTE MARIE, Madagascar
Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016

Jiang Hui Be of China, a relative of some passengers examines debris suspected to be from a Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, carrying 239 passengers and crew, that went missing more than two years ago at the Sainte Marie island in the Analanjirofo Region of Madagascar ahead of the searching of the country's beaches for debris from the missing plane. REUTERS/Clarel Faniry Rasoanaivo

Photographer
Jim Young
Location
NILES, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016

Chicago Police officers salute Officer Michael Walters and his explosives detection canine "Bob" as they arrive at the Niles Veterinary Hospital where the dog is to be humanely euthanized after being diagnosed with brain cancer in Niles, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Photographer
Luc Gnago
Location
ACCRA, Ghana
Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016

A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in stronghold of presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Kibi. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Photographer
Erik de Castro
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016

Policemen present to the media Muhammad Umao-as, a third suspect in a foiled bomb attack plot against the U.S. Embassy in Manila on November 28, in Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Photographer
Jaime Saldarriaga
Location
CALI, COLOMBIA
Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016

A woman lights candles, next to a grave in the cemetery "Jardines de la Aurora", to mark the beginning of the Christmas festivities, in Cali, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

