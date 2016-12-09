Editor's Choice

Fans of former Beatle John Lennon gather at the Imagine mosaic in the Strawberry Fields section of New York's Central Park to mark the 36th anniversary of his death, in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Fans of former Beatle John Lennon gather at the Imagine mosaic in the Strawberry Fields section of New York's Central Park to mark the 36th anniversary of his death, in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Close