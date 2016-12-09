Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
CEUTA, SPAIN
Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016

An African migrant reacts on a road after crossing the border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta. REUTERS/M. Martin

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
An African migrant reacts on a road after crossing the border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta. REUTERS/M. Martin
1 / 24
Photographer
Darren Whiteside
Location
PIDIE JAYA, Indonesia
Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016

A man retrieves fans from a collapsed shop following a strong earthquake in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
A man retrieves fans from a collapsed shop following a strong earthquake in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
2 / 24
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016

Law enforcement personnel look on from a rooftop while President-elect Donald Trump's plane takes off as Trump is travelling to Ohio from LaGuardia Airport in New York City, December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Law enforcement personnel look on from a rooftop while President-elect Donald Trump's plane takes off as Trump is travelling to Ohio from LaGuardia Airport in New York City, December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
3 / 24
Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016

An Iraqi boy holds the hand of his sister as they wait to receive aid outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
An Iraqi boy holds the hand of his sister as they wait to receive aid outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
4 / 24
Photographer
Alvin Baez
Location
BAYAMON, Puerto Rico
Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016

Ramona Febo-Boarman caresses her son Joey while he is lying in his bed at their home in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
Ramona Febo-Boarman caresses her son Joey while he is lying in his bed at their home in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
5 / 24
Photographer
Darren Whiteside
Location
PIDIE JAYA, Indonesia
Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016

A Muslim man walks across a carpet before Friday prayers at Jami Quba mosque which collapsed during this week's earthquake in Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
A Muslim man walks across a carpet before Friday prayers at Jami Quba mosque which collapsed during this week's earthquake in Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
6 / 24
Photographer
Scott Audette
Location
WINTER PARK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016

WWE wrestler Bin Wang of China headlocks his opponent Wesley Blake during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
WWE wrestler Bin Wang of China headlocks his opponent Wesley Blake during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
7 / 24
Photographer
Benoit Tessier
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016

French far-right Front National (FN) party president, member of European Parliament and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, Marine Le Pen (C) stands next to a man dressed as a Santa Claus as she visits a Christmas market in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
French far-right Front National (FN) party president, member of European Parliament and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, Marine Le Pen (C) stands next to a man dressed as a Santa Claus as she visits a Christmas market in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
8 / 24
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016

Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they pose in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they pose in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
9 / 24
Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016

Rodrigo (R), 26, Wam (C), 24, and Teflon, 19, members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community who have been invited to live in a building that the roofless movement has occupied, relax in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Rodrigo (R), 26, Wam (C), 24, and Teflon, 19, members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community who have been invited to live in a building that the roofless movement has occupied, relax in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
10 / 24
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
BARTILA, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016

Iraqi army fires towards Islamic State militant positions in Mosul from outskirts of Bartila, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Iraqi army fires towards Islamic State militant positions in Mosul from outskirts of Bartila, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
11 / 24
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016

A man wearing a mask of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton walks through the lobby of Trump Tower, where President-elect Donald Trump lives, in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
A man wearing a mask of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton walks through the lobby of Trump Tower, where President-elect Donald Trump lives, in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
12 / 24
Photographer
Jaime Saldarriaga
Location
CALI, COLOMBIA
Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016

A woman lights candles, next to a grave in the cemetery "Jardines de la Aurora", to mark the beginning of the Christmas festivities, in Cali, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
A woman lights candles, next to a grave in the cemetery "Jardines de la Aurora", to mark the beginning of the Christmas festivities, in Cali, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
13 / 24
Photographer
Faisal Mahmood
Location
ABBOTTABAD, Pakistan
Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016

Rescue workers survey the site of a plane crashed a day earlier near the village of Saddha Batolni, near Abbotabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Rescue workers survey the site of a plane crashed a day earlier near the village of Saddha Batolni, near Abbotabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
14 / 24
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
OTTAWA, CANADA
Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016

Vice President Joe Biden steps off his plane in a snow storm upon his arrival at the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Vice President Joe Biden steps off his plane in a snow storm upon his arrival at the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
15 / 24
Photographer
Suhaib Salem
Location
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016

Palestinians pray as others stand near the bodies of two Hamas militants who were killed when a tunnel collapsed on Wednesday, during their funeral at a mosque in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Palestinians pray as others stand near the bodies of two Hamas militants who were killed when a tunnel collapsed on Wednesday, during their funeral at a mosque in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
16 / 24
Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016

People react as Iraqi police fire shots in the air to control a crowd of people overrunning an aid distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
People react as Iraqi police fire shots in the air to control a crowd of people overrunning an aid distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
17 / 24
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) applauds retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) (L) during a ceremony to unveil a portrait honoring Reid on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) applauds retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) (L) during a ceremony to unveil a portrait honoring Reid on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
18 / 24
Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
KANOUS, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016

Iraqi militiawoman Miaad al-Jubbouri stands near Iraqi soldiers during their fight against Islamic State militants, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Iraqi militiawoman Miaad al-Jubbouri stands near Iraqi soldiers during their fight against Islamic State militants, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
19 / 24
Photographer
Darren Whiteside
Location
PIDIE JAYA, Indonesia
Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016

A man looks at the damage to buildings following this week's strong earthquake in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
A man looks at the damage to buildings following this week's strong earthquake in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
20 / 24
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as the Downing Street Christmas tree lights are turned on in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as the Downing Street Christmas tree lights are turned on in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
21 / 24
Photographer
Mark Kauzlarich
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016

Fans of former Beatle John Lennon gather at the Imagine mosaic in the Strawberry Fields section of New York's Central Park to mark the 36th anniversary of his death, in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Fans of former Beatle John Lennon gather at the Imagine mosaic in the Strawberry Fields section of New York's Central Park to mark the 36th anniversary of his death, in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
22 / 24
Photographer
Oswaldo Rivas
Location
MANAGUA, NICARAGUA
Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016

Children walk in line after receiving their first holy communion at Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Children walk in line after receiving their first holy communion at Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
23 / 24
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
SEOUL, South Korea
Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016

People react after impeachment vote on South Korean President Park Geun-hye was passed, in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. The sign reads "Step Down Park Geun-hye". News1 via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
People react after impeachment vote on South Korean President Park Geun-hye was passed, in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. The sign reads "Step Down Park Geun-hye". News1 via REUTERS
24 / 24

