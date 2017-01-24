Edition:
Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
NATAL, BRAZIL
Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017

Inmates gesture in front of police officers after they delivered meals to them during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Photographer
Issei Kato
Location
Melbourne, Australia
Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017

Spain's Rafael Nadal consoles France's Gael Monfils after winning their Men's singles fourth round match. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017

President Donald Trump calls departing reporters back into the room as United Brotherhood of Carpenters General President Doug McCarron (R) begins to compliment him on his inaugural address, during a roundtable meeting with labor leaders at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017

Blankets and sealed windows are seen at a location used by Islamic State militants as a women's prison in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Photographer
Tami Chappell
Location
ALBANY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017

Residents survey damage after a tornado struck a residential area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
Washington, United States
Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017

People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Langley, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017

President Trump delivers remarks during a visit to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
PESCARA, ITALY
Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017

A still image taken from a video shows a child rescued from the Hotel Rigopiano in the arms of a rescue worker as she arrives by helicopter in the city of Pescara, Italy. REUTERS/via Reuters TV

Photographer
Hannibal Hanschke
Location
Berlin, Germany
Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017

People gather in front of the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz beside Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with the women's march in Washington and many other marches in several countries, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
KOBLENZ, Germany
Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017

Members of the campaigning community Avaaz placed life-size cardboards, depicting Benito Mussolini, Adolf Hitler, Josef Stalin, Francisco Franko and Philippe Petain in front of the Kaiser Wilhelm monument at the Deutsches Eck ("German Corner") to protest against a European far-right leaders meeting, in Koblenz, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Photographer
Alaa Faqir
Location
DERAA, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017

Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Photographer
Issei Kato
Location
Melbourne, Australia
Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova signs autographs after winning her Women's singles fourth round match against Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova in the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Atlanta, United States
Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017

Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders take a picture in the confetti after their NFC Championship victory against the Green Bay Packers. Atlanta defeated Green Bay 44-21. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Photographer
Bryan Woolston
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017

Hundreds of thousands of marchers fill the street during a Women's March demonstration in Washington. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017

Banners are held aloft during Women�s March on Washington in reaction to President Trump's inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017

Sixteen year-old Emma Humphries holds a "Trump" towel over the Women's March on Washington, following the inauguration of President Trump, in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Photographer
Jacky Naegelen
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017

Protesters take part in the Women's March in Paris, France. The march formed part of a worldwide day of action following the inauguration of President Trump. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Photographer
Michael Dalder
Location
GAISSACH, Germany
Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017

Men soar through the air on a wooden sledge during a traditional Bavarian horn sledge race, known as "Schnablerrennen", in Gaissach near Bad Toelz, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Photographer
Jason Lee
Location
CHENGDU, China
Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017

A baby giant panda plays at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017

Demonstrators take part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States near the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Cathal McNaughton
Location
DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017

A woman waits for the start of the #IWillGoOut rally, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
KUNERU, INDIA
Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017

People stand near the derailed coaches of a passenger train near Kuneru village in Vizianagaram district, in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017

Manchester City's Leroy Sane celebrates scoring their first goal against Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium. Andrew Yates Livepic

Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Foxborough, United States
Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after a touchdown by running back LeGarrette Blount against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter in their 2017 AFC Championship Game. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Photographer
Ezra Acayan
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017

Sentimina Bananga weeps next to the body of her partner Jimmy Said, who according to her was shot dead by an unidentified gunman in a motorcycle while they were begging in the street, in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017

President Trump greets Director of the FBI James Comey as Director of the Secret Service Joseph Clancy (L) watches during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Photographer
Beawiharta Beawiharta
Location
JAKARTA, Indonesia
Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017

Members of the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) shout slogans during a protest in front of the Indonesian police headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017

A protester takes part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. The march formed part of a worldwide day of action following the election of President Trump. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017

President Trump watches as Vice President Mike Pence swears in senior staff at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

