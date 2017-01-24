Editor's choice
Inmates gesture in front of police officers after they delivered meals to them during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Spain's Rafael Nadal consoles France's Gael Monfils after winning their Men's singles fourth round match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
President Donald Trump calls departing reporters back into the room as United Brotherhood of Carpenters General President Doug McCarron (R) begins to compliment him on his inaugural address, during a roundtable meeting with labor leaders at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Blankets and sealed windows are seen at a location used by Islamic State militants as a women's prison in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Residents survey damage after a tornado struck a residential area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Trump delivers remarks during a visit to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A still image taken from a video shows a child rescued from the Hotel Rigopiano in the arms of a rescue worker as she arrives by helicopter in the city of Pescara, Italy. REUTERS/via Reuters TV
People gather in front of the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz beside Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with the women's march in Washington and many other marches in several countries, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Members of the campaigning community Avaaz placed life-size cardboards, depicting Benito Mussolini, Adolf Hitler, Josef Stalin, Francisco Franko and Philippe Petain in front of the Kaiser Wilhelm monument at the Deutsches Eck ("German Corner") to protest against a European far-right leaders meeting, in Koblenz, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova signs autographs after winning her Women's singles fourth round match against Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova in the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders take a picture in the confetti after their NFC Championship victory against the Green Bay Packers. Atlanta defeated Green Bay 44-21. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Hundreds of thousands of marchers fill the street during a Women's March demonstration in Washington. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Banners are held aloft during Women�s March on Washington in reaction to President Trump's inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Sixteen year-old Emma Humphries holds a "Trump" towel over the Women's March on Washington, following the inauguration of President Trump, in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Protesters take part in the Women's March in Paris, France. The march formed part of a worldwide day of action following the inauguration of President Trump. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Men soar through the air on a wooden sledge during a traditional Bavarian horn sledge race, known as "Schnablerrennen", in Gaissach near Bad Toelz, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A baby giant panda plays at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States near the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman waits for the start of the #IWillGoOut rally, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People stand near the derailed coaches of a passenger train near Kuneru village in Vizianagaram district, in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Stringer
Manchester City's Leroy Sane celebrates scoring their first goal against Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium. Andrew Yates Livepic
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after a touchdown by running back LeGarrette Blount against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter in their 2017 AFC Championship Game. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Sentimina Bananga weeps next to the body of her partner Jimmy Said, who according to her was shot dead by an unidentified gunman in a motorcycle while they were begging in the street, in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
President Trump greets Director of the FBI James Comey as Director of the Secret Service Joseph Clancy (L) watches during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Members of the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) shout slogans during a protest in front of the Indonesian police headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A protester takes part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. The march formed part of a worldwide day of action following the election of President Trump. REUTERS/Neil Hall
President Trump watches as Vice President Mike Pence swears in senior staff at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria