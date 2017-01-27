Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Photographer
Rodrigo Garrido
Location
SANTA OLGA, Chile
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

Firefighters try to stop the fire as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Photographer
Adnan Abidi
Location
NEW DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Photographer
Afolabi Sotunde
Location
BANJUL, Gambia
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

Supporters of Gambian President Adama Barrow, who was inaugurated at the Gambian Embassy in neighboring Senegal, gather to receive him as he arrives from Dakar, in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
TOKYO, JAPAN
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

Actor Ryan Gosling poses for his fans at a premiere event for "La La Land" in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Photographer
Edgar Su
Location
MELBOURNE, Australia
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

Venus Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her women's singles semi-final match against Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. during the Australian Open in Melbourne. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
SANTA OLGA, Chile
Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017

A villager is seen carrying his belongings next to a car along a street, after evicting his house during a forest fire in the town of Santa Olga in the Maule region, south of Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017

President Donald Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, takes the stage to deliver remarks at Homeland Security headquarters in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
MOGADISHU, Somalia
Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017

A still from a Reuters TV video shows a secondary explosion after a suspected suicide car bomb rammed into the gates of a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Reuters

Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017

A displaced Iraqi boy holds a white flag as his family flees during the battle between Iraqi rapid response forces and Islamic State militants at Tigris river frontline between east and west of Mosul , Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the Dow Jones Industrial Average passes the 20,000 mark shortly after the opening of the trading session in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Photographer
Adnan Abidi
Location
BAGHPUR, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Ravi Nath poses for a photograph with a cobra snake in Jogi Dera (Snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Photographer
Jose Luis Gonzalez
Location
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Sport shoes hang from a power line near a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Anapra neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
BYKOVNYA, Ukraine
Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017

A wall with names of Polish victims is seen after it was vandalized at the memorial where more than 50 thousand people including Poles were shot and buried between 1937 and 1941 during the period of late Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's repression, near the village of Bykovnya outside Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Handout .
Location
London, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017

A RAF Typhoon monitors Russian warships Pyotr Velikiy and the Admiral Kuznetsov (rear) as they pass close to UK territorial waters, in this photograph released in London on January 25, 2017. Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright 2017/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
KHAZER, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Displaced people who fled from the clashes in Mosul jump across a ditch at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Photographer
Jose Cabezas
Location
ZACATECOLUCA, El Salvador
Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Photographer
Mohamad Torokman
Location
JERICHO, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Female members of Palestinian National Security Forces take part in a graduation ceremony for young Palestinians who participated in a military training program, in the West Bank city of Jericho. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
PENCO, Chile
Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017

A firefighter covers a baby with a mask next to his mother during a forest fire in the town of Penco in the Concepcion region, south of Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Photographer
Thomas Peter
Location
Melbourne, Australia
Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a shot during his Men's singles quarter-final match against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
BELGRADE, Serbia
Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Migrants hold placards during a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
KHAZER, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017

A woman who fled from clashes in Mosul waits in a car as she goes back to her house after the liberation of their area at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Photographer
Adam Bettcher
Location
MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Flowers lay at a bronze sculpture depicting actress Mary Tyler Moore from the opening credits of the television sitcom "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Photographer
Gonzalo Fuentes
Location
Paris, France
Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Model Coco Rocha presents a wedding dress creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 collection in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Photographer
Soe Zeya Tun
Location
YANGON, Myanmar
Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017

A woman and a boy take a picture in a street decorated with Chinese lamps to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017

U.S. Special Operations Forces members inspect a drone used by Islamic State militants to drop explosives on Iraqi forces, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Photographer
Mark Makela
Location
PHILADELPHIA, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017

U.S. Representative for Washington's 5th Congressional District Cathy McMorris Rodgers and U.S. Senator from South Dakota John Thune (L-R) address the media during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Photographer
Edgar Su
Location
MELBOURNE, Australia
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her Women's singles semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Photographer
Adnan Abidi
Location
NEW DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Photographer
Siphiwe Sibeko
Location
PRETORIA, South Africa
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

Percy Maimela, a self taught artist, puts finishing touches to a portrait of former U.S. President Barack Obama which he draws using salt, at his home in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

