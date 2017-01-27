Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
MEDITERRANEAN SEA, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017

Mata, 23, who's from Nigeria, tries to recover after fainting during a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard a raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Mata, 23, who's from Nigeria, tries to recover after fainting during a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard a raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Photographer
Adnan Abidi
Location
NEW DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Photographer
Afolabi Sotunde
Location
BANJUL, Gambia
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

Supporters of Gambian President Adama Barrow, who was inaugurated at the Gambian Embassy in neighbouring Senegal, gather to receive him as he arrives from Dakar, in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Supporters of Gambian President Adama Barrow, who was inaugurated at the Gambian Embassy in neighbouring Senegal, gather to receive him as he arrives from Dakar, in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Photographer
Edgar Su
Location
MELBOURNE, Australia
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

Venus Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her Women's singles semi-final match against Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. .REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Venus Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her Women's singles semi-final match against Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. .REUTERS/Edgar Su
Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
TOKYO, JAPAN
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

Actor Ryan Gosling (R) poses for his fans at a premiere event for "La La Land" in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Actor Ryan Gosling (R) poses for his fans at a premiere event for "La La Land" in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Photographer
Rodrigo Garrido
Location
SANTA OLGA, Chile
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

Firefighters try to stop the fire as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Firefighters try to stop the fire as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Photographer
Mark Makela
Location
PHILADELPHIA, United States
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

Britain's Prime Minister Teresa May arrives to speak during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Teresa May arrives to speak during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the construction site of Ryomyong Street, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 26, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the construction site of Ryomyong Street, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 26, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
Photographer
Thomas Peter
Location
MELBOURNE, Australia
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her Women's singles semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her Women's singles semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Photographer
Terray Sylvester
Location
GASCOYNE, United States
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

Deer gather at a depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline in Gascoyne, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Deer gather at a depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline in Gascoyne, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Photographer
Jose Luis Gonzalez
Location
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

A worker chats with residents at a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
A worker chats with residents at a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Photographer
XXSTRINGERXX xxxxx
Location
BENGHAZI, Libya
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

Members of East Libyan forces slaughter camels as they celebrate after taking control of Ganfouda district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Members of East Libyan forces slaughter camels as they celebrate after taking control of Ganfouda district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

President Donald Trump is greeted by Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R) as he arrives to speak at a congressional Republican retreat in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
President Donald Trump is greeted by Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R) as he arrives to speak at a congressional Republican retreat in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Photographer
Afolabi Sotunde
Location
BANJUL, Gambia
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

Gambia's President Adama Barrow, who was sworn in at the Gambian embassy in neighbouring Senegal, greets his supporters upon his arrival from Dakar, in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Gambia's President Adama Barrow, who was sworn in at the Gambian embassy in neighbouring Senegal, greets his supporters upon his arrival from Dakar, in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, India
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

Schoolgirls sit on steps of a stadium covered with snow as they watch India's Republic Day celebrations on a cold winter day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Schoolgirls sit on steps of a stadium covered with snow as they watch India's Republic Day celebrations on a cold winter day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Photographer
Yiannis Kourtoglou
Location
NICOSIA, Cyprus
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

Two women stand in front of a gate in the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Two women stand in front of a gate in the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017

The reflection of devotees is seen in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
The reflection of devotees is seen in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
NORWICH, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017

Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks towards a man dressed in traditional costume as she arrives to view an exhibition on Fiji at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts, University of East Anglia in Norwich, eastern England. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks towards a man dressed in traditional costume as she arrives to view an exhibition on Fiji at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts, University of East Anglia in Norwich, eastern England. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
SANTA OLGA, Chile
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

People hug while standing next to burnt houses as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history ravage wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
People hug while standing next to burnt houses as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history ravage wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Photographer
Thomas Peter
Location
MELBOURNE, Australia
Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017

Sweat drips as Spain's Rafael Nadal prepares to serve during his Men's singles semi-final match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Sweat drips as Spain's Rafael Nadal prepares to serve during his Men's singles semi-final match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Photographer
Athit Perawongmetha
Location
BANGKOK, Thailand
Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017

A nurse takes care of newborn babies wearing Chinese traditional costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year at the nursery room of Paolo Chockchai 4 Hospital, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
A nurse takes care of newborn babies wearing Chinese traditional costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year at the nursery room of Paolo Chockchai 4 Hospital, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Photographer
Ilya Naymushin
Location
DIVNOGORSK, Russia
Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017

Vladimir Korabelnikov, an enthusiast of winter swimming, warms up on the bank of the Yenisei River ahead of his weekly bathing session, with the air temperature at about minus 26 degrees Celsius (minus 14.8 degrees Fahrenheit), in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Vladimir Korabelnikov, an enthusiast of winter swimming, warms up on the bank of the Yenisei River ahead of his weekly bathing session, with the air temperature at about minus 26 degrees Celsius (minus 14.8 degrees Fahrenheit), in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
