Editor's Choice

Photographer
Laura Buckman
Location
DALLAS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
1 / 24
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017

A man takes a photograph of his friend as thick smoke rises from a fire, which broke out at oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A man takes a photograph of his friend as thick smoke rises from a fire, which broke out at oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
2 / 24
Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017

A woman greets her mother after she arrived from Dubai on Emirates Flight 203 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman greets her mother after she arrived from Dubai on Emirates Flight 203 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
3 / 24
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017

President Trump, joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump, joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
4 / 24
Photographer
Jason Reed
Location
MELBOURNE, Australia
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

Switzerland's Roger Federer holds up the trophy after winning his Men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Switzerland's Roger Federer holds up the trophy after winning his Men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open. REUTERS/Jason Reed
5 / 24
Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

Activists and supporters of the Svoboda (Freedom), Ukrainian nationalist party, take part in a march with torches to honour several hundred students who died during a battle on January 29, 1918 while defending the Ukrainian capital from the Bolsheviks, in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Activists and supporters of the Svoboda (Freedom), Ukrainian nationalist party, take part in a march with torches to honour several hundred students who died during a battle on January 29, 1918 while defending the Ukrainian capital from the Bolsheviks, in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
6 / 24
Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017

Iraqi soldiers inspect the remains of the Tomb of Prophet Yunus, destroyed by Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Iraqi soldiers inspect the remains of the Tomb of Prophet Yunus, destroyed by Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
7 / 24
Photographer
Umit Bektas
Location
ANKARA, Turkey
Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walk after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walk after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
8 / 24
Photographer
Jorge Silva
Location
BANGKOK, Thailand
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

A cockfight is seen during the event organised to celebrate the Lunar New Year and the year of the Rooster on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A cockfight is seen during the event organised to celebrate the Lunar New Year and the year of the Rooster on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
9 / 24
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

A performer smokes as he waits for his turn to go onto stage at the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A performer smokes as he waits for his turn to go onto stage at the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
10 / 24
Photographer
Kazbek Basayev
Location
SOCHI, RUSSIA
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

A couple walks with a pram along an embankment under a heavy snow fall in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev

A couple walks with a pram along an embankment under a heavy snow fall in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev
11 / 24
Photographer
Rebecca Cook
Location
ROMULIS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

Hundreds of people rally against a travel ban signed by President Trump in an executive order, during a protest at Detroit Metropolitan airport in Romulus, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Hundreds of people rally against a travel ban signed by President Trump in an executive order, during a protest at Detroit Metropolitan airport in Romulus, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
12 / 24
Photographer
Christian Hartmann
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

Former French education minister Benoit Hamon reacts after partial results in the second round of the French left's presidential primary election in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Former French education minister Benoit Hamon reacts after partial results in the second round of the French left's presidential primary election in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
13 / 24
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017

A woman stands next to penguin cut-outs before participating in the Cold Water Swimming Championship at Tooting Bec Lido in south London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman stands next to penguin cut-outs before participating in the Cold Water Swimming Championship at Tooting Bec Lido in south London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
14 / 24
Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017

A man walks near snow on the closed off Damascus to Homs highway, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A man walks near snow on the closed off Damascus to Homs highway, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
15 / 24
Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
KHAZER, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

An old Iraqi woman who fled from clashes in Mosul, sits in a wheelchair at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An old Iraqi woman who fled from clashes in Mosul, sits in a wheelchair at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
16 / 24
Photographer
David W Cerny
Location
Ostrava, Czech Republic
Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017

Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy compete in the ISU European Championships. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy compete in the ISU European Championships. REUTERS/David W Cerny
17 / 24
Photographer
Issei Kato
Location
MELBOURNE, Australia
Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017

Serena Williams of the U.S. holds her trophy after winning her Australian Open final match against Venus Williams. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Serena Williams of the U.S. holds her trophy after winning her Australian Open final match against Venus Williams. REUTERS/Issei Kato
18 / 24
Photographer
Sana Sana
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

Syrian government soldiers drink from a water pumping station in the village of Ain al-Fija in the Wadi Barada valley near Damascus, Syria. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syrian government soldiers drink from a water pumping station in the village of Ain al-Fija in the Wadi Barada valley near Damascus, Syria. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
19 / 24
Photographer
Charles Platiau
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

France's team celebrates the gold medal on the podium after defeating Norway in the Men's Handball World Championship Final. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France's team celebrates the gold medal on the podium after defeating Norway in the Men's Handball World Championship Final. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
20 / 24
Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

Francois Fillon (R) former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, reacts as he touches his wife Penelope Fillon they attend at political rally in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Francois Fillon (R) former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, reacts as he touches his wife Penelope Fillon they attend at political rally in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
21 / 24
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017

A woman holds incense sticks while praying at Yonghegong Lama Temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Rooster in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman holds incense sticks while praying at Yonghegong Lama Temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Rooster in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
22 / 24
Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

People look at the Pfaueninsel (Peacock Island), an island in the river Havel in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People look at the Pfaueninsel (Peacock Island), an island in the river Havel in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
23 / 24
Photographer
RASHID ABBASI
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

Activists hold placards outside the U.S. Courthouse where a federal judge issued an emergency stay that temporarily blocks the U.S. government from sending people out of the country after they have landed at a U.S. airport with valid visas, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Activists hold placards outside the U.S. Courthouse where a federal judge issued an emergency stay that temporarily blocks the U.S. government from sending people out of the country after they have landed at a U.S. airport with valid visas, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi
24 / 24

