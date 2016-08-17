Edition:
United States

Editor's Choice

Share Slideshow
Photographer
ERIC THAYER
Location
Milwaukee, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
1 / 36
Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops running during the race to help fellow competitor Abbey D'Agostino of USA after D'Agostino suffered an injury in the women's 5000m heats. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops running during the race to help fellow competitor Abbey D'Agostino of USA after D'Agostino suffered an injury in the women's 5000m heats. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
2 / 36
Photographer
Marcos Brindicci
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Cao Yuan of China competes, winning gold in the men's 3m springboard diving final. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Cao Yuan of China competes, winning gold in the men's 3m springboard diving final. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
3 / 36
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
HAIXI, China
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

An aerial view shows boats at Chaka Salt Lake in Haixi, Qinghai Province, China, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
An aerial view shows boats at Chaka Salt Lake in Haixi, Qinghai Province, China, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 36
Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
LOWER LAKE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

A dead goat is seen on a wheelbarrow near a home destroyed by the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake in California, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A dead goat is seen on a wheelbarrow near a home destroyed by the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake in California, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
5 / 36
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Tripods and a projector are pictured inside an ancient Hammam that was used by Islamic State militants as a media center in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Tripods and a projector are pictured inside an ancient Hammam that was used by Islamic State militants as a media center in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
6 / 36
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Darya Klishina of Russia competes in the women's long jump qualifying. Klishina booked a place in the Olympic long jump final on Tuesday, keeping alive her country's slim hopes of an athletics medal in Rio following the exclusion of its track and field squad over doping allegations. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) banned Russia's track and field team in June over allegations of state-sponsored cheating...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Darya Klishina of Russia competes in the women's long jump qualifying. Klishina booked a place in the Olympic long jump final on Tuesday, keeping alive her country's slim hopes of an athletics medal in Rio following the exclusion of its track and field squad over doping allegations. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) banned Russia's track and field team in June over allegations of state-sponsored cheating but initially allowed Klishina to compete as she trains and undergoes drug testing in the United States. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
7 / 36
Photographer
Matthew Childs
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Azizul Hasni Awang of Malaysia celebrates with his bronze medal in men's keirin track cycling. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Azizul Hasni Awang of Malaysia celebrates with his bronze medal in men's keirin track cycling. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
8 / 36
Photographer
ABDULJABBAR ZEYAD
Location
Abs, Yemen
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Damage is seen inside a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres after it was hit by a Saudi-led coalition air strike in the Abs district of Hajja province, Yemen August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Damage is seen inside a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres after it was hit by a Saudi-led coalition air strike in the Abs district of Hajja province, Yemen August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
9 / 36
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Omar McLeod of Jamaica (R) crosses the finish line to win the gold, ahead of bronze medallist Dimitri Bascou of France (L) in the men's 110m hurdles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Omar McLeod of Jamaica (R) crosses the finish line to win the gold, ahead of bronze medallist Dimitri Bascou of France (L) in the men's 110m hurdles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 36
Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar reacts after winning silver in the men's high jump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar reacts after winning silver in the men's high jump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
11 / 36
Photographer
Rafael Marchante
Location
Agueda, Portugal
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Pine trees are seen after a forest fire near Agueda, Portugal August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Pine trees are seen after a forest fire near Agueda, Portugal August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
12 / 36
Photographer
Jonathan Bachman
Location
ASCENSION PARISH, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

A casket is seen floating in flood waters in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A casket is seen floating in flood waters in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
13 / 36
Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, YEMEN
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

A woman holds her malnourished son next to their tent at a camp for internally displaced people near Sanaa, Yemen, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A woman holds her malnourished son next to their tent at a camp for internally displaced people near Sanaa, Yemen, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
14 / 36
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carter of Jamaica compete in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary in the rain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carter of Jamaica compete in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary in the rain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 36
Photographer
Marco Bello
Location
CARACAS, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

People line up to try to buy staple food in a local supermarket, next to a sign that reads "The line starts here", in Caracas, Venezuela August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
People line up to try to buy staple food in a local supermarket, next to a sign that reads "The line starts here", in Caracas, Venezuela August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
16 / 36
Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Shaunae Miller of Bahamas throws herself across the finish line to win the gold ahead of Allyson Felix of the U.S. in the woman's 400m. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas throws herself across the finish line to win the gold ahead of Allyson Felix of the U.S. in the woman's 400m. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
17 / 36
Photographer
Ismail Zetouni
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a shell at Islamic State fighters' positions in Sirte, Libya August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a shell at Islamic State fighters' positions in Sirte, Libya August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
18 / 36
Photographer
Jonathan Bachman
Location
ST. AMANT, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Richard Rossi and his 4 year old great grandson Justice wade through water in search of higher ground after their home took in water in St. Amant, Louisiana, U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Richard Rossi and his 4 year old great grandson Justice wade through water in search of higher ground after their home took in water in St. Amant, Louisiana, U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
19 / 36
Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
LOWER LAKE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Firefighters spray water into a damaged building while battling the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake in California, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Firefighters spray water into a damaged building while battling the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake in California, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
20 / 36
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

A woman is transported to an ambulance after being hit by an overhead television camera that fell and injured two people near the Olympic Park venues for basketball and judo at the Rio 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A woman is transported to an ambulance after being hit by an overhead television camera that fell and injured two people near the Olympic Park venues for basketball and judo at the Rio 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
21 / 36
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Mijain Lopez of Cuba celebrates with his coach after winning the gold medal in 130kg wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Mijain Lopez of Cuba celebrates with his coach after winning the gold medal in 130kg wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
22 / 36
Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
LOWER LAKE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

An injured kitten is tended to by Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Battalion Chief Aldo Gonzales during the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake in California, U.S. August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
An injured kitten is tended to by Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Battalion Chief Aldo Gonzales during the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake in California, U.S. August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
23 / 36
Photographer
Romeo Ranoco
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

A resident fixes his damaged shanty after a tornado and torrential downpour brought on by monsoon rains battered a residential area in Baseco, Tondo city, metro Manila, Philippines August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A resident fixes his damaged shanty after a tornado and torrential downpour brought on by monsoon rains battered a residential area in Baseco, Tondo city, metro Manila, Philippines August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
24 / 36
Photographer
Athit Perawongmetha
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Simone Biles of the U.S. stumbles during her routine on the beam. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Simone Biles of the U.S. stumbles during her routine on the beam. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
25 / 36
Photographer
Michael Dalder
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Karem Achach and Nuria Diosdado of Mexico compete in synchronised swimming. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Karem Achach and Nuria Diosdado of Mexico compete in synchronised swimming. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
26 / 36
Photographer
Aaron Bernstein
Location
MILWAUKEE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

A man attends to a young man who was shot during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A man attends to a young man who was shot during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
27 / 36
Photographer
Aaron Bernstein
Location
MILWAUKEE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

A gas station is seen burned down after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
A gas station is seen burned down after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
28 / 36
Photographer
Eduardo Munoz
Location
NEW YORK, USA
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Community members take part in a protest to demand stop hate crime after the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee, and Thara Uddin in the Queens borough of New York City, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Community members take part in a protest to demand stop hate crime after the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee, and Thara Uddin in the Queens borough of New York City, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
29 / 36
Photographer
Yves Herman
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Mohamed Flissi of Algeria competes during boxing. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Mohamed Flissi of Algeria competes during boxing. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
30 / 36
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Ri Se Gwang of North Korea holds his national flag after winning the gold in the men's vault. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Ri Se Gwang of North Korea holds his national flag after winning the gold in the men's vault. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
31 / 36
Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
DAYING, CHINA
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

People cool off at a swimming pool in Daying county, Sichuan Province, China, August 14, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
People cool off at a swimming pool in Daying county, Sichuan Province, China, August 14, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
32 / 36
Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, INDIA
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

An Indian policeman rides through a wall of fluorescent tubes during India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
An Indian policeman rides through a wall of fluorescent tubes during India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
33 / 36
Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
LOWER LAKE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

A CAL FIRE firefighter moves a mannequin head from a burning home while battling the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake in California, U.S. August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A CAL FIRE firefighter moves a mannequin head from a burning home while battling the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake in California, U.S. August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
34 / 36
Photographer
Charles Mostoller
Location
SCRANTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton welcomes Vice President Joe Biden as he disembarks from Air Force Two for a joint campaign event in Scranton, Pennsylvania, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton welcomes Vice President Joe Biden as he disembarks from Air Force Two for a joint campaign event in Scranton, Pennsylvania, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Close
35 / 36
Photographer
Aaron Bernstein
Location
MILWAUKEE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Police in riot gear assemble in an alley after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Police in riot gear assemble in an alley after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
36 / 36

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Pilgrimage of the Mexican wrestlers

All Collections

Pilgrimage of the Mexican wrestlers

Thursday, August 25, 2016

Turkish forces enter Syria

All Collections

Turkish forces enter Syria

Thursday, August 25, 2016

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Thursday, August 25, 2016

Drones deliver

All Collections

Drones deliver

Thursday, August 25, 2016

Myanmar's ancient temples damaged by quake

All Collections

Myanmar's ancient temples damaged by quake

Thursday, August 25, 2016

Burkini ban uproar

All Collections

Burkini ban uproar

Thursday, August 25, 2016

World's highest-paid actors

All Collections

World's highest-paid actors

Thursday, August 25, 2016

Floods wreak havoc in India

All Collections

Floods wreak havoc in India

Thursday, August 25, 2016

View More Slideshows »