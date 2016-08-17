Editor's Choice

Darya Klishina of Russia competes in the women's long jump qualifying. Klishina booked a place in the Olympic long jump final on Tuesday, keeping alive her country's slim hopes of an athletics medal in Rio following the exclusion of its track and field squad over doping allegations. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) banned Russia's track and field team in June over allegations of state-sponsored cheating...more

Darya Klishina of Russia competes in the women's long jump qualifying. Klishina booked a place in the Olympic long jump final on Tuesday, keeping alive her country's slim hopes of an athletics medal in Rio following the exclusion of its track and field squad over doping allegations. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) banned Russia's track and field team in June over allegations of state-sponsored cheating but initially allowed Klishina to compete as she trains and undergoes drug testing in the United States. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close