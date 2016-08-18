Editor's Choice

Edition:
United States

Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Tourists from Colombia play bossaball, a combination of volleyball, football and gymnastics, played on an inflatable court featuring a trampoline on each side of the net, on Copacabana beach. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Usain Bolt of Jamaica and Andre De Grasse of Canada compete in the men's 200m semifinal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Patrick Fallon
Location
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Flames whipped by strong winds burn though a hillside before destroying camper vans during the Blue Cut Fire in San Bernardino County, California, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Blindfolds are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Campaign Manager Kellyanne Conway (L) and Paul Manafort, staff of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, speak during a round table discussion on security at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Brianna Rollins celebrates winning the gold medal with silver medallist Nia Ali and bronze medallist Kristi Castlin, all of USA, in the women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Photographer
Danish Siddiqui
Location
MUMBAI, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Eunuchs apply make-up before Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai, India, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Photographer
Mark Makela
Location
CLEVELAND, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at Cleveland Hopkins Airport before a rally at John Marshall High School in Cleveland, Ohio August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Photographer
Handout .
Location
ASCENSION PARISH, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

A newly constructed subdivision in Ascension Parish, Louisiana where some 40,000 homes have been impacted by flooding, as seen in an aerial view August 17, 2016. Louisiana Environmental Action Network/Jeffrey Dubinsky/Handout via Reuters

Photographer
Vasily Fedosenko
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Eva de Goede of Netherlands (R) falls while competing against Hannah Kruger of Germany in women's field hockey semifinal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Photographer
Gene Blevins
Location
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

A chicken runs by a chicken coop that burns with animals still inside (not pictured) at the so-called Bluecut Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest in San Bernardino County, California, U.S. August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops running during the race to help fellow competitor Abbey D'Agostino of the U.S. after D'Agostino suffered a cramp. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Photographer
ERIC THAYER
Location
Milwaukee, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Photographer
Alaa Faqir
Location
DERAA, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Free Syrian army fighters stand atop of a hill as the moon is seen in the background in the south of Nawa city, in Deraa Governorate, Syria August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Tripods and a projector are pictured inside an ancient Hammam that was used by Islamic State militants as a media centre in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Photographer
ABDULJABBAR ZEYAD
Location
Abs, Yemen
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Damage is seen inside a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres after it was hit by a Saudi-led coalition air strike in the Abs district of Hajja province, Yemen August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Photographer
Marcos Brindicci
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Cao Yuan of China competes in the men's 3m springboard. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Photographer
Matthew Childs
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Azizul Hasni Awang of Malaysia celebrates with his bronze medal in cycling. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Photographer
Ismail Zetouni
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

A wounded fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, who was injured during a battle with Islamic State fighters, receives treatment in a field hospital in Sirte, Libya August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Omar McLeod of Jamaica crosses the finish line to win the gold, ahead of bronze medallist Dimitri Bascou of France in men's 110m hurdles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Darya Klishina of Russia competes in the women's long jump. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

A still image from video shows Islamic State militants battling to maintain control around Mosul, Iraq August 16, 2016. Amaq News Agency via REUTERS

Photographer
Mussa Qawasma
Location
HEBRON, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

A Palestinian man points a plank at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank Al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Photographer
Mike Hutchings
Location
WASHINGTON DC, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Storm clouds hover above the Washington monument in Washington D.C., U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar reacts after winning silver in men's high jump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Photographer
Eric Gaillard
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Laura Trott of Britain celebrates winning the gold medal in women's 25km cycling track. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Wilhem Belocian of France reacts after being disqualified for a false start in the men's 110m hurdles. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Rafael Marchante
Location
Agueda, Portugal
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Pine trees are seen after a forest fire near Agueda, Portugal August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe of Canada heads the ball as goalkeeper Almuth Schult of Germany prepares to make a save. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Photographer
Laszlo Balogh
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Krisztian Manhercz of Hungary reacts after his team's loss against Montenegro. in water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

A police officer catches a balloon that landed near the long jump pit. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Photographer
ABDULJABBAR ZEYAD
Location
Abs, Yemen
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

People look at a crater caused by a Saudi-led coalition air strike at the yard of a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres in the Abs district of Hajja province, Yemen August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Photographer
POOL New
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Oscar Morel appears for an arraignment at the Queens Criminal Court for his alleged involvement in the murder of Imam Maulama Akonjee and Thara Uddin in Queens, New York, U.S., August 16, 2016. REUTERS/POOL/Dennis A. Clark

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDEYEVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Ukrainian pensioner Olha Shazhkova shows one of the Russian channels available on her television at home in the front line town of Avdeyevka, Ukraine, August 10, 2016. Picture taken August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

