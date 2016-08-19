Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
MEDITERANEAN SEA, Libya
Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Syrian refugee girl Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Team Russia competes in team synchronized swimming. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
MIAMI, United States
Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016

U.S. Olympic swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz arrive at the Miami international airport from Rio de Janeiro a day after Brazilian police detained their passports and questioned them, in Miami August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cassandra Garrison

Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
SAN BERNARDINO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

A helicopter drops water while battling the Blue Cut fire burning near Cajon Blvd in San Bernardino, California U.S., August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Photographer
Issei Kato
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Filip Grgic of Croatia competes in men's taekwondo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Photographer
Cathal McNaughton
Location
SRINAGAR, INDIA
Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016

Women leave a hospital in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016

A boy is offered milk as he participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra festival, also known as "cow festival," in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 19, 2016. Hindus in Kathmandu celebrate the festival to ask for salvation and peace for their departed loved ones. Cows are regarded as holy animals in Nepal which help departed souls to reach heaven. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Marcos Brindicci
Location
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Yuriy Cheban of Ukraine celebrates in the water after winning gold medal in men's 200m single canoe. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Photographer
Faisal Nasser
Location
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

A cat is seen as an Asian worker sits at his accommodation in Qadisiya labour camp, Saudi Arabia August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
ALEPPO, Lebanon
Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

A still image taken on August 18, 2016 from a video posted on social media said to be shot in Aleppo on August 17, 2016, shows a boy with bloodied face sitting in an ambulance, after an airstrike, Syria. Social Media

Photographer
Ismail Zetouni
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

A view of the scene following a car bomb attack in al-Gharbiat in Sirte, Libya August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
PITRUFQUEN, Chile
Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Wagons of a freight train are seen on the Tolten river after a bridge collapsed in Pitrufquen village, in the Araucania region, south of Chile, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Photographer
Eric Gaillard
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Maris Strombergs of Latvia and Liam Phillips of Britain crash during heat 2 on men's BMX. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

A civilian removes the rubble in front of a damaged shop after an airstrike in the rebel held al-Saleheen neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Ricardo Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Coach Ping Lang of China and Hui Ruoqi of China react during women's volleyball. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the 200m. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Photographer
Mark Makela
Location
CLEVELAND, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at Cleveland Hopkins Airport before a rally at John Marshall High School in Cleveland, Ohio August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Young Hindu priests take a holy bath together as part of a ritual during the Janai Purnima festival (Sacred Thread Festival) at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 18, 2016. Hindus take holy baths and change their sacred thread, also known as Janai, for protection and purification, during the festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Patrick Fallon
Location
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

A fire engine keeps a lookout as flames whipped by strong winds burn though the hillside destroying camper vans during the Blue Cut fire in San Bernardino County, California, U.S. August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Photographer
Cathal McNaughton
Location
SRINAGAR, INDIA
Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Parents comfort their son whom they say was injured by pellets shot by security forces in Srinagar following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Photographer
David Gray
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Maicel Uibo of Estonia pretends to give CPR to Akihiko Nakamura of Japan at the men's 1500m decathlon. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

People pose for selfies with a naked statue of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump that was left in Union Square Park in New York City, U.S. August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

France's players celebrate a victory in women's handball. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Photographer
Abhishek Chinnappa
Location
BENGALURU, INDIA
Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016

French artist Marko Clement paints a mural of a tiger on a wall in Bengaluru, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

