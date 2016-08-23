Edition:
Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
TOKYO, JAPAN
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

A staff lies in a casket next an altar decorated with flowers and balloons as she demonstrates Okuribito funeral's funeral service at the Life Ending Industry Expo in Tokyo, Japan, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Photographer
Jonathan Bachman
Location
PRAIRIEVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Mason Alper, 13, walks past an air rifle in his flood damaged house in Prairieville, Louisiana, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Photographer
Maxim Shemetov
Location
MOSCOW REGION, Russia
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

A salesperson demonstrates a model AK-47 assault rifle at the newly opened Gunmaker Kalashnikov souvenir store in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, Russia, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, Syria
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

A man stands near bodies of his young relatives after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Photographer
Jitendra Prakash
Location
ALLAHABAD, INDIA
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

A dog sits on a wall of a house at a slum area on the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in Allahabad, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
BUZZARDS BAY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

President Barack Obama's dog Sunny dashes aboard Air Force One at Cape Cod Coast Guard Air Station in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Photographer
Handout .
Location
ST CLAIR RIVER, Canada
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

A Canadian Coast Guard ship tows floatation devices used by U.S. partiers to the Canadian side of the St. Clair River between Michigan and Ontario on August 21, 2016. About 1,500 Americans ended up in Canada after getting hit by strong wind and rain. Canadian Coast Guard/Handout via Reuter

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
AKRON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

People sing the U.S. national anthem before Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Akron, Ohio, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Cathal McNaughton
Location
SRINAGAR, INDIA
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Relatives of Irfan Ahmed, who according to local media died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, mourn his death in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Photographer
Hani Amara
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

A Libyan man checks a building used by the Islamic State fighters after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, in Sirte, Libya August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Journalists use their phones to light the way as they walk though a 'media village' during an extended black-out in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil during the early hours of August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Photographer
Valentyn Ogirenko
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Ukrainian servicemen stand in a line during a rehearsal for the Independence Day military parade in central Kiev, Ukraine, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016

A woman carrying a child flees a site after an air strike on the rebel-held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Photographer
Michael Dalder
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016

Qiu Bo of China competes in the men's diving 10m platform final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Photographer
Jim Young
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

Kevin Durant of the USA reacts after dunk as Marko Simonovic of Serbia reacts in the gold medal final. REUTERS/Jim Young

Photographer
Jonathan Bachman
Location
ST. AMANT, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

Paul Labatut stands inside his flood damaged home in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Performers take part in the Rio Olympics closing ceremony. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
MEDITERANEAN SEA, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016

A dinghy overcrowded by African migrants is seen drifting off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

Brazilian singer Mariene de Castro sings as rain extinguishes the Olympic flame during the Rio closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer
Athit Perawongmetha
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

First placed Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya celebrates with supporters after the men's marathon final at the Rio Olympics. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Photographer
Jonathan Bachman
Location
SORRENTO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

An American flag is seen waving above flood waters in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Photographer
Ako Rasheed
Location
KIRKUK, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

Kurdish Peshmerga forces help people from Sunni Muslims, who fled the Islamic State's strongholds of Hawija, as they arrive on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
GAZIANTEP, TURKEY
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

A damaged house is seen after a suspected suicide bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Photographer
Ako Rasheed
Location
KIRKUK, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

Iraqi security forces detain a boy after removing a suicide vest from him in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016

Mo Farah of Britain celebrates winning the men's 5000m final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
HASAKA, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units carry their weapons as they take positions in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Photographer
Hani Amara
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Photographer
Carlos Jasso
Location
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

A man wearing a Pikachu hat, a character from Pokemon, plays Pokemon Go during a gathering to celebrate "Pokemon Day" in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe is seen on stage at the Rio Olympics closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Photographer
Jonathan Bachman
Location
SORRENTO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016

A statue of the Virgin Mary is seen partially submerged in flood water as it rains in Sorrento, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
GAZIANTEP, Turkey
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

Grave holes are prepared as family members and friends attend the funeral of victims of a suicide bombing at a wedding celebration in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
Zhangjiajie, China
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

People visit a glass bridge at a gorge as it opens to public in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Photographer
Fabian Bimmer
Location
TRAVEMUENDE, Germany
Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016

A Volkswagen Beetle car, reconstructed like a police car, is seen at the so called "Sunshinetour 2016" in Travemuende at the Baltic Sea. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Photographer
Peter Nicholls
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn cycles away from his home in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Photographer
Reuters Photographer
Location
GAZIANTEP, TURKEY
Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016

A man and a woman mourn next to a body of one the victims of a blast targeting a wedding ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

Photographer
Bernadett Szabo
Location
BUDAPEST, Hungary
Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016

Fireworks explode over Danube River during Saint Stephen's Day in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

