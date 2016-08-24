Edition:
Photographer
Danish Siddiqui
Location
MUMBAI, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

Students participate in celebrations ahead of the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Mumbai, India, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Students participate in celebrations ahead of the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Mumbai, India, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
1 / 32
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
NAJAF, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

The Wadi al-Salam cemetery, Arabic for "Peace Valley", is seen in Najaf, south of Baghdad, Iraq August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
The Wadi al-Salam cemetery, Arabic for "Peace Valley", is seen in Najaf, south of Baghdad, Iraq August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
2 / 32
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
ZACHARY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

President Barack Obama greets a homeowner as he tours a flood-affected neighborhood in Zachary, Louisiana, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
President Barack Obama greets a homeowner as he tours a flood-affected neighborhood in Zachary, Louisiana, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
3 / 32
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
AMMAN, Jordan
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

Ahmad Abughaush (2nd L), who won a Taekwondo gold claiming Jordan's first ever Olympic medal, kisses his father upon his arrival at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Ahmad Abughaush (2nd L), who won a Taekwondo gold claiming Jordan's first ever Olympic medal, kisses his father upon his arrival at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
4 / 32
Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
TEL AVIV, Israel
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

A Muslim woman wearing a Hijab stands in the waters in the Mediterranean Sea as an Israeli stands nearby on the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
A Muslim woman wearing a Hijab stands in the waters in the Mediterranean Sea as an Israeli stands nearby on the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
5 / 32
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
AUSTIN, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump line up for a campaign rally in Austin, Texas, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump line up for a campaign rally in Austin, Texas, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
6 / 32
Photographer
Khalid Al Mousily
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

Garbage pickers carry bags while looking for recyclable materials at a rubbish dump in the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Garbage pickers carry bags while looking for recyclable materials at a rubbish dump in the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
7 / 32
Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
SEOUL, South Korea
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

A firefighter takes part in an anti-terror drill as a part of the Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
A firefighter takes part in an anti-terror drill as a part of the Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
8 / 32
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, Syria
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

A man stands near bodies of his young relatives after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A man stands near bodies of his young relatives after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
9 / 32
Photographer
Jonathan Bachman
Location
PRAIRIEVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Mason Alper, 13, walks past an air rifle in his flood damaged house in Prairieville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Mason Alper, 13, walks past an air rifle in his flood damaged house in Prairieville, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
10 / 32
Photographer
Maxim Shemetov
Location
MOSCOW REGION, Russia
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

A salesperson demonstrates a model AK-47 assault rifle at the newly opened Gunmaker Kalashnikov souvenir store in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A salesperson demonstrates a model AK-47 assault rifle at the newly opened Gunmaker Kalashnikov souvenir store in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
11 / 32
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
HASAKA, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires his weapon at a statue of Bassel al-Assad, brother of Syria's President Bashar, in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires his weapon at a statue of Bassel al-Assad, brother of Syria's President Bashar, in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
12 / 32
Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
TOKYO, JAPAN
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

A staff lies in a casket next an altar decorated with flowers and balloons as she demonstrates Okuribito funeral's funeral service at the Life Ending Industry Expo in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A staff lies in a casket next an altar decorated with flowers and balloons as she demonstrates Okuribito funeral's funeral service at the Life Ending Industry Expo in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
13 / 32
Photographer
Jitendra Prakash
Location
ALLAHABAD, INDIA
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

A dog sits on a wall of a house at a slum area on the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A dog sits on a wall of a house at a slum area on the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
14 / 32
Photographer
Tyrone Siu
Location
TAIPEI, TAIWAN
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Anti-China demonstrators are stopped by police as Sha Hailin, a member of Shanghai�s Communist Party standing committee, arrives in Taiwan for a forum, at Songshan Airport in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Anti-China demonstrators are stopped by police as Sha Hailin, a member of Shanghai�s Communist Party standing committee, arrives in Taiwan for a forum, at Songshan Airport in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
15 / 32
Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
BUZZARDS BAY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

President Obama's dog Sunny dashes aboard Air Force One at Cape Cod Coast Guard Air Station in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
President Obama's dog Sunny dashes aboard Air Force One at Cape Cod Coast Guard Air Station in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
16 / 32
Photographer
Bruno Kelly
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

A person walks in the rain through the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A person walks in the rain through the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
17 / 32
Photographer
Cathal McNaughton
Location
SRINAGAR, INDIA
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Relatives of Irfan Ahmed, who according to local media died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, mourn his death in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Relatives of Irfan Ahmed, who according to local media died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, mourn his death in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
18 / 32
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
GAZIANTEP, Turkey
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

A relative of Kumri Ilter, one of the victims of Saturday's suicide bombing at a wedding, reaches out to touch her coffin at a funeral ceremony in southeastern city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal.

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A relative of Kumri Ilter, one of the victims of Saturday's suicide bombing at a wedding, reaches out to touch her coffin at a funeral ceremony in southeastern city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal.
19 / 32
Photographer
Michalis Karagiannis
Location
ATHENS, GREECE
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

One of the eight Turkish soldiers, who fled to Greece in a helicopter and requested political asylum after a failed military coup against the government, is seen in a police car with his face covered, after his interview for asylum request at the Asylum Service in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
One of the eight Turkish soldiers, who fled to Greece in a helicopter and requested political asylum after a failed military coup against the government, is seen in a police car with his face covered, after his interview for asylum request at the Asylum Service in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
20 / 32
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Journalists use their phones to light the way as they walk though a 'media village' during an extended black-out in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Journalists use their phones to light the way as they walk though a 'media village' during an extended black-out in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
21 / 32
Photographer
Handout .
Location
VIENNA, Austria
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

Giant Panda Yang Yang and her twin cubs which were born on August 7, 2016, are seen in this still frame taken from a surveillance camera footage, in a breeding box inside their enclosure at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. Schoenbrunn Zoo/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Giant Panda Yang Yang and her twin cubs which were born on August 7, 2016, are seen in this still frame taken from a surveillance camera footage, in a breeding box inside their enclosure at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. Schoenbrunn Zoo/Handout via REUTERS
22 / 32
Photographer
Aaron Bernstein
Location
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Hillary Clinton tapes an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Hillary Clinton tapes an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
23 / 32
Photographer
Hani Amara
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

A Libyan man checks a building used by the Islamic State fighters after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A Libyan man checks a building used by the Islamic State fighters after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
24 / 32
Photographer
Valentyn Ogirenko
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Ukrainian servicemen stand in a line during a rehearsal for the Independence Day military parade in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Ukrainian servicemen stand in a line during a rehearsal for the Independence Day military parade in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
25 / 32
Photographer
POOL New
Location
VENTOTENE, Italy
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande pay respect at the grave of Altiero Spinelli on Ventotene island, central Italy. REUTERS/Carlo Hermann/Pool

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande pay respect at the grave of Altiero Spinelli on Ventotene island, central Italy. REUTERS/Carlo Hermann/Pool
26 / 32
Photographer
Siphiwe Sibeko
Location
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

School children sing as they welcome South Africa's 2016 Rio Olympics medallists during their arrival at the O.R Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
School children sing as they welcome South Africa's 2016 Rio Olympics medallists during their arrival at the O.R Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
27 / 32
Photographer
Khalid Al Mousily
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

Garbage pickers collect ride on donkey cart while looking for recyclable materials at a rubbish dump in the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Garbage pickers collect ride on donkey cart while looking for recyclable materials at a rubbish dump in the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
28 / 32
Photographer
Handout .
Location
ST CLAIR RIVER, Canada
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

A Canadian Coast Guard ship tows floatation devices used by U.S. partiers to the Canadian side of the St. Clair River between Michigan and Ontario. About 1,500 Americans ended up in Canada after getting hit by strong wind and rain. Canadian Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A Canadian Coast Guard ship tows floatation devices used by U.S. partiers to the Canadian side of the St. Clair River between Michigan and Ontario. About 1,500 Americans ended up in Canada after getting hit by strong wind and rain. Canadian Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters
29 / 32
Photographer
Gonzalo Fuentes
Location
Paris, France
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Nicolas Sarkozoy, head of the Les Republicans political party and former French President leaves a restaurant in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Nicolas Sarkozoy, head of the Les Republicans political party and former French President leaves a restaurant in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
30 / 32
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
AKRON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Donald Trump speaks during a round table discussion with law enforcement officials in Akron, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Donald Trump speaks during a round table discussion with law enforcement officials in Akron, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
31 / 32
Photographer
Romeo Ranoco
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Relatives of slain people take

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Relatives of slain people take the oath at a Senate hearing investigating drug-related killings at the Senate headquarters in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
