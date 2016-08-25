Edition:
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ZURICH, Switzerland
Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

People swim during the annual public Lake Zurich crossing swimming event over a distance of 1,500 meters (4,921 ft) in Zurich, Switzerland, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Photographer
Remo Casilli
Location
PESCARA DEL TRONTO, ITALY
Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Rescuers work in the night at a collapsed house following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
JACKSON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump watches as Member of the European Parliament Nigel Farage speaks at a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Mohammad Ismail
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

A wounded man lies inside an ambulance following an attack at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Photographer
Kenny Katombe
Location
BUTEMBO, Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

A Humboldt penguin jump off scales during the annual weigh-in at London Zoo in London, Britain August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
AMATRICE, Italy
Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

A wounded woman stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Photographer
Handout .
Location
GARCHING, Germany
Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

A view of the surface of the planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Solar System, is seen in an undated artist's impression released by the European Southern Observatory August 24, 2016. ESO/M. Kornmesser/Handout via Reuters

Photographer
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Location
KHAN YOUNIS, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

A tiger named Laziz stands in its enclosure before it is taken out of Gaza by Four Paws International, at a zoo in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
TAMPA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump boards his plane as his social media director Dan Scavino takes his photo from the top of the stairs following a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Ari Jalal
Location
SHINGAL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Yazidi females who have joined the Kurdish Peshmerga forces chat in Shingal, Iraq, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Photographer
Darren Staples
Location
CARDINGTON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Workers look at damage to the Airlander 10 hybrid airship after a test flight at Cardington Airfield in Britain, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Photographer
Remo Casilli
Location
AMATRICE, Italy
Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

A man is rescued alive from the ruins following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Photographer
Danish Siddiqui
Location
MUMBAI, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

Students participate in celebrations ahead of the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
ZACHARY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

President Obama greets a homeowner as he tours a flood-affected neighborhood in Zachary, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
NAJAF, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

The Wadi al-Salam cemetery, Arabic for "Peace Valley", is seen in Najaf, south of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
AMMAN, Jordan
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

Ahmad Abughaush (2nd L), who won a Taekwondo gold claiming Jordan's first ever Olympic medal, kisses his father upon his arrival at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Photographer
Remo Casilli
Location
PESCARA DEL TRONTO, Italy
Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

A man walks amidst rubble following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
TEL AVIV, Israel
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

A Muslim woman wearing a Hijab stands in the waters in the Mediterranean Sea as an Israeli stands nearby on the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
KARKAMIS, TURKEY
Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Smoke rises from the Syrian border town of Jarablus as it is pictured from the Turkish town of Karkamis, in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
NIR AM, Israel
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

Israeli soldiers rest just outside the Israeli-Gaza border near kibbutz Nir Am, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
Rivers, Nigeria
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

Suspected members of the Niger Delta Avengers are seen as they are paraded by the Nigeria military after their arrest in the Nembe waters, Rivers, Nigeria. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

Smoke rises from clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants in the town of Qayyara , Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
HASAKA, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

A Kurdish fighter carries his weapon near a statue of Bassel al-Assad, brother of Syria's President Bashar, in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Photographer
Khalid Al Mousily
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

Garbage pickers carry bags while looking for recyclable materials at a rubbish dump in the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
SEOUL, South Korea
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

A firefighter takes part in an anti-terror drill as a part of the Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

A girl attends a ceremony marking the Day of the State Flag, on the eve of the Independence Day, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
KAILI, CHINA
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

People pull apart water buffaloes fighting with each other during a local celebration in Kaili, Guizhou Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Enrique Marcarian
Location
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

People receive free pears and apples during a protest staged by Argentine producers and farmers from the Patagonian provinces of Neuquen and Rio Negro for their losses in the activity in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
GANDHINAGAR, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

Police detain women during a protest organized by the main opposition Congress party and people of India's low-caste Dalit community against what they say are increasing atrocities against the Dalit community, in Gandhinagar, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Photographer
Surapan Boonthamon
Location
PATTANI, Thailand
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

Damage is seen after a blast outside a hotel in the southern province of Pattani, Thailand. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Photographer
Peter Nicholls
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

Team GB athletes pose with their medals for selfies as they return home from the 2016 Rio Olympics, at Heathrow Airport in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
AUSTIN, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump line up for a campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Handout .
Location
EDINBURGH, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

A king penguin named Sir Nils Olav inspects uniformed soldiers of His Majesty the King of Norway's Guard at RZSS Edinburgh Zoo, in Edinburgh, Scotland. RZSS/Katie Paton/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Surapan Boonthamon
Location
PATTANI, Thailand
Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016

Thai soldiers inspect the scene of a car bomb blast outside a hotel in the southern province of Pattani, Thailand. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

