Editor's choice
A worker closes the door of a freight elevator, with an image of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on the wall, at the basement of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A girl dressed up as Hindu Lord Krishna performs during Janmashtami festival celebrations marking the birth of Lord Krishna, in Ahmedabad, India, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man carries the body of a dead child after an airstrike in the rebel held Bab al-Nairab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Protesters demonstrate against France's ban of the burkini, outside the French Embassy in London, Britain August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Journalists walk through cardboard cutouts showing where attendees will sit for the upcoming 2016 MTV VMA awards in New York, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Independent miners block a main highway during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales' government policies, in Panduro south of La Paz, Bolivia, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Vehicle of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not seen) is guarded by security officers after an attack against his convoy in the northeastern city of Artvin, Turkey, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks and other armored vehicles take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, Japan August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A wounded Afghan man, who survived the attack at American University of Afghanistan, receives treatment at the Emergency Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets supporters at Hub Coffee Roasters in Reno, Nevada, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A Mexican wrestler known as Mini Psycho walks inside the Basilica of Our Lady Guadalupe during the annual pilgrimage in Mexico City, Mexico August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A photograper walks outside a collapsed pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man balances himself on a Ferris wheel as he inspects it at a public park in Sardaryab, Charsadda, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Rescuers work in the night at a collapsed house following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Donald Trump watches as Member of the European Parliament Nigel Farage speaks at a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A wounded man lies inside an ambulance following an attack at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
A Humboldt penguin jump off scales during the annual weight-in at London Zoo in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A drone photo shows the damages following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano De Nicolo
People swim during the annual public Lake Zurich crossing swimming event over a distance of 1,500 metres (4,921 ft) in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A wounded woman stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
A view of the surface of the planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Solar System, is seen in an undated artist's impression. Kornmesser/Handout via Reuters
Turkish army tanks and Turkish-backed Syrian fighters make their way in the Syrian border town of Jarablus as it is pictured from the Turkish town of Karkamis, in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer
A test-fire of strategic submarine-launched ballistic missile is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea. REUTERS/KCNA
A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
People are seen in silhouette as they cool off in water fountains in a park as hot summer temperatures hit Paris, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A tiger named Laziz stands in its enclosure before it is taken out of Gaza by Four Paws International, at a zoo in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
The interior of an house is seen following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
An aerial view of a flooded village on the outskirts of Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People celebrate after Colombia's government and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels reached a final peace deal on Wednesday to end a five-decade war, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Limar Mekansi and her brother Gheis look at a picture of their brother Muhammed, who died after an agonising 10 days in hospital following a rocket attack to their house in Damascus, and his friends at their home in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump boards his plane as his social media director Dan Scavino takes his photo from the top of the stairs following a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Damage is seen after a blast outside a hotel in the southern province of Pattani, Thailand. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
Yazidi females who have joined the Kurdish Peshmerga forces chat in Shingal, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Rescuers work following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
Workers look at damage to the Airlander 10 hybrid airship after a test flight at Cardington Airfield in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples