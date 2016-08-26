Edition:
Photographer
Philimon Bulawayo
Location
HARARE, Zimbabwe
Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016

A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
1 / 23
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
ARTVIN, Turkey
Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016

A vehicle of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not seen) is guarded by security officers after an attack against his convoy in the northeastern city of Artvin, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A vehicle of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not seen) is guarded by security officers after an attack against his convoy in the northeastern city of Artvin, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer
2 / 23
Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
GOTEMBA, JAPAN
Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016

Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks and other armoured vehicles take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks and other armoured vehicles take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3 / 23
Photographer
Max Rossi
Location
PESCARA DEL TRONTO, Italy
Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016

The interior of a damaged house is seen following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
The interior of a damaged house is seen following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi
4 / 23
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016

Protesters demonstrate against France's ban of the burkini, outside the French Embassy in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Protesters demonstrate against France's ban of the burkini, outside the French Embassy in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
5 / 23
Photographer
David Mercado
Location
PANDURO, BOLIVIA
Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016

Independent miners block a main highway during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales' government policies, in Panduro south of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Independent miners block a main highway during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales' government policies, in Panduro south of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
6 / 23
Photographer
Fayaz Aziz
Location
PESHAWAR, Pakistan
Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016

A man balances himself on a Ferris wheel as he inspects it at a public park in Sardaryab, Charsadda, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A man balances himself on a Ferris wheel as he inspects it at a public park in Sardaryab, Charsadda, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
7 / 23
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016

A worker closes the door of a freight elevator, with an image of Donald Trump on the wall, at the basement of Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A worker closes the door of a freight elevator, with an image of Donald Trump on the wall, at the basement of Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
8 / 23
Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, INDIA
Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016

A girl dressed up as Hindu Lord Krishna performs during Janmashtami festival celebrations marking the birth of Lord Krishna, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A girl dressed up as Hindu Lord Krishna performs during Janmashtami festival celebrations marking the birth of Lord Krishna, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
9 / 23
Photographer
Carlos Jasso
Location
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO
Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016

Mexican wrestler known as Mini Psycho walks inside the Basilica of Our Lady Guadalupe during the annual pilgrimage in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Mexican wrestler known as Mini Psycho walks inside the Basilica of Our Lady Guadalupe during the annual pilgrimage in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
10 / 23
Photographer
Aaron Bernstein
Location
RENO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets supporters at Hub Coffee Roasters in Reno, Nevada. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets supporters at Hub Coffee Roasters in Reno, Nevada. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
11 / 23
Photographer
Shailesh Andrade
Location
MUMBAI, India
Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016

Devotees form a human pyramid to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Devotees form a human pyramid to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
12 / 23
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
PESCARA DEL TRONTO, Italy
Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016

A drone photo shows the damages following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano De Nicolo

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A drone photo shows the damages following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano De Nicolo
13 / 23
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016

Artists from the Deviation Collective group take part in the performance called "Cegos" or Blind, in front of the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Artists from the Deviation Collective group take part in the performance called "Cegos" or Blind, in front of the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
14 / 23
Photographer
Soe Zeya Tun
Location
BAGAN, Myanmar
Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016

A photograper walks outside a collapsed pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A photograper walks outside a collapsed pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
15 / 23
Photographer
Jitendra Prakash
Location
ALLAHABAD, INDIA
Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016

People affected by flooding stand on a partially submerged house as they wait to receive food parcels being distributed by a Indian Air Force helicopter on the outskirts of Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
People affected by flooding stand on a partially submerged house as they wait to receive food parcels being distributed by a Indian Air Force helicopter on the outskirts of Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
16 / 23
Photographer
Thomas Peter
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016

Kitchen staff sit in a back alley behind a restaurant in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Kitchen staff sit in a back alley behind a restaurant in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
17 / 23
Photographer
Edgar Su
Location
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE
Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016

Patrons eat Michelin-starred soya sauce chicken noodles at Chinatown food centre in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Patrons eat Michelin-starred soya sauce chicken noodles at Chinatown food centre in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
18 / 23
Photographer
POOL New
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016

Britain's Prince William listens on a set of headphones during a visit to a helpline service, as part of a Heads Together campaign in London. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Britain's Prince William listens on a set of headphones during a visit to a helpline service, as part of a Heads Together campaign in London. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
19 / 23
Photographer
Antara Photo Agency
Location
PADANG, Indonesia
Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016

A fishmonger carries a shark on his motorcycle in Padang, West Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A fishmonger carries a shark on his motorcycle in Padang, West Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra/via REUTERS
20 / 23
Photographer
Handout .
Location
PALAWAN, Philippines
Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016

A giant pearl that weighs 34 kilograms is pictured inside a glass case outside Puerto Princesa city hall on Palawan island in the Philippines. Puerto Princesa Provincial Tourism Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A giant pearl that weighs 34 kilograms is pictured inside a glass case outside Puerto Princesa city hall on Palawan island in the Philippines. Puerto Princesa Provincial Tourism Office/Handout via REUTERS
21 / 23
Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
RAMAT GAN, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016

Tanda, a 23 year-old white rhinoceros and her week-old calf stand in their enclosure at the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Tanda, a 23 year-old white rhinoceros and her week-old calf stand in their enclosure at the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
22 / 23
Photographer
Ammar Awad
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016

Orthodox Christian nuns take part in an annual procession along the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City, during which an icon of the Virgin Mary is carried from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to a church at the foot of the Mount of Olives, the location believed by Christians to be that of the tomb of the Virgin Mary. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Orthodox Christian nuns take part in an annual procession along the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City, during which an icon of the Virgin Mary is carried from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to a church at the foot of the Mount of Olives, the location believed by Christians to be that of the tomb of the Virgin Mary. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
