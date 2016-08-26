Editor's choice
A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A vehicle of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not seen) is guarded by security officers after an attack against his convoy in the northeastern city of Artvin, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks and other armoured vehicles take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The interior of a damaged house is seen following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Protesters demonstrate against France's ban of the burkini, outside the French Embassy in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Independent miners block a main highway during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales' government policies, in Panduro south of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
A man balances himself on a Ferris wheel as he inspects it at a public park in Sardaryab, Charsadda, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A worker closes the door of a freight elevator, with an image of Donald Trump on the wall, at the basement of Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A girl dressed up as Hindu Lord Krishna performs during Janmashtami festival celebrations marking the birth of Lord Krishna, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Mexican wrestler known as Mini Psycho walks inside the Basilica of Our Lady Guadalupe during the annual pilgrimage in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets supporters at Hub Coffee Roasters in Reno, Nevada. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Devotees form a human pyramid to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A drone photo shows the damages following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano De Nicolo
Artists from the Deviation Collective group take part in the performance called "Cegos" or Blind, in front of the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A photograper walks outside a collapsed pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People affected by flooding stand on a partially submerged house as they wait to receive food parcels being distributed by a Indian Air Force helicopter on the outskirts of Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Kitchen staff sit in a back alley behind a restaurant in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Patrons eat Michelin-starred soya sauce chicken noodles at Chinatown food centre in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Britain's Prince William listens on a set of headphones during a visit to a helpline service, as part of a Heads Together campaign in London. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
A fishmonger carries a shark on his motorcycle in Padang, West Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra/via REUTERS
A giant pearl that weighs 34 kilograms is pictured inside a glass case outside Puerto Princesa city hall on Palawan island in the Philippines. Puerto Princesa Provincial Tourism Office/Handout via REUTERS
Tanda, a 23 year-old white rhinoceros and her week-old calf stand in their enclosure at the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Orthodox Christian nuns take part in an annual procession along the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City, during which an icon of the Virgin Mary is carried from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to a church at the foot of the Mount of Olives, the location believed by Christians to be that of the tomb of the Virgin Mary. REUTERS/Ammar Awad