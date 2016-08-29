Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
ASCOLI PICENO, ITALY
Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016

Coffins of some of the victims of the earthquake in central Italy are seen inside a gym in Ascoli Piceno, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016

Men inspect a damaged site after double airstrikes on the rebel held Bab al-Nairab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Ismail Zetouni
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016

Members of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fire a weapon towards Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number One in central Sirte, Libya August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
MEDITERRANEAN SEA, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016

A migrant is carried from an overcrowded dinghy by a member of the Spanish NGO Proactiva during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Photographer
Umit Bektas
Location
GAZIANTEP, TURKEY
Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016

People wave national flags as they wait for Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan arrival to the United Solidarity and Brotherhood rally in Gaziantep, Turkey, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
LE TOUQUET, France
Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy autographs his book in which he annouced his intention to run for presidency in 2017, in Le Touquet, France August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
NANCHANG, CHINA
Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016

Heavy machinery line up to demolish a bridge in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, China, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Jose Luis Gonzalez
Location
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico
Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016

Fans gather outside the house of the former iconic Mexican singer and songwriter Juan Gabriel after his death in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Photographer
Eduardo Munoz
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016

Rapper Nicki Minaj has her hair touched up as she arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Photographer
Jorge Adorno
Location
LORETO, PARAGUAY
Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016

Friends, family and neighbors of Paraguayan Pablo Farias, who was killed in an ambush, mourn during his funeral in Loreto, north Paraguay, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Photographer
POOL New
Location
FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium
Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016

Mercedes' Nico Rosberg of Germany wins the Belgian F1 Grand Prix. REUTERS/Olivier Matthys/Pool

Photographer
Bobby Yip
Location
HONG KONG, CHINA
Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016

Chinese swimmer Fu Yuanhui (2nd L) chats with swimmer Sun Yang during an entertainment show by Chinese Rio Olympics medalists in Hong Kong, China August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Photographer
Michaela Rehle
Location
MUENSING, Germany
Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016

Farmer Franz Schaller rides on an ox called Napoleon during a traditional ox race in the southern Bavarian village of Muensing near Lake Starnberg, Germany August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Photographer
Denis Balibouse
Location
ESTAVAYER-LE-LAC, Switzerland
Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016

Remo Schuler throws the 83.5kg Unspunnen stone during the Federal Alpine Wrestling Festival (Eidgenoessisches Schwing- und Aelplerfest) in Estavayer-le-Lac, Switzerland August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
QINGTONGXIA, CHINA
Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016

A man performs as he walks on a tightrope in Qingtongxia, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China, August 26, 2016. Picture taken August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Eduardo Munoz
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016

People take part in the Annual Afropunk Music festival in the borough of Brooklyn in New York, U.S., August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
DES MOINES, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016

Republican nominee Donald Trump speaks at "Joni's Roast and Ride" in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
Sulu, Philippines
Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016

Filipino troops carry dead bodies wrapped in cloths and tied to bamboo poles after a military operation against Islamist militant group Abu Sayyaf in Sulu province, southern Philippines August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Nickee Butlangan

Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
MEDITERRANEAN SEA, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

A rescue boat of the Spanish NGO Proactiva approaches an overcrowded wooden vessel with migrants from Eritrea, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Photographer
Darrin Zammit Lupi
Location
Valletta, Malta
Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016

A man swipes grease after slipping off the "gostra", a pole covered in grease, during the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta, Malta, August 28, 2016. In the traditional "gostra", a game stretching back to the Middle Ages, young men, women and children have to make their way to the top and try to uproot one of the flags to win prizes. From May to September in Malta, there is hardly any...more

Photographer
Michalis Karagiannis
Location
ATHENS, GREECE
Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016

Citizens have the chance to row "Olympias", a reconstruction of an ancient Athenian trireme, a ship commissioned in the Greek Navy, in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Photographer
Bruno Kelly
Location
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016

A child is seen at a camp in support of Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff, in Brasilia, Brazil, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Photographer
XXSTRINGERXX xxxxx
Location
Llanwrtyd Wells, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016

A competitor takes part in the 31st World Bog Snorkelling Championships, held annually at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

