Editor's Choice

Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
ASHDOD, Israel
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

People play with firearms during an "open day", exhibiting various policing skills and equipment to the public, in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

Fire rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, which has been recaptured by Iraqi forces, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Demonstrators try to hurl stones at an Indian police vehicle during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
Black Rock City, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Participants watch the flames on the Spire of Fire as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 29, 2016. Picture taken August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Photographer
Jose Luis Gonzalez
Location
CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Fans react as they stand outside the house of late iconic Mexican singer Juan Gabriel in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Photographer
MAXIM ZMEYEV
Location
Arkhangelsk, Russia
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Veterans and other participants are seen through a window as they sit at tables onboard a passenger ship during a festive meeting commemorating the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the first allied Arctic Convoy, codenamed Operation Dervish, at the northern port of the Soviet Union during World War Two in Arkhangelsk, Russia, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Photographer
Ismail Zetouni
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

Libyan forces pray as they prepare for next advance against Islamic State holdouts in Sirte, Libya August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Photographer
Norsk Telegrambyra AS
Location
Hardangervidda, Norway
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

Dead wild reindeer are seen on Hardangervidda in Norway, after lightning struck the central mountain plateau and killed more than 300 of them, in this undated handout photo. Haavard Kjoentvedt/Norwegian Nature Inspectorate/NTB Scanpix via REUTERS

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

Police look as a performer dances during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

A supporter of Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff kicks the bike of a supporter of interim President Michel Temer during a protest at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Photographer
Valentyn Ogirenko
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

Employees repair an armoured personnel carrier during a media tour at the Kiev armoured plant, Ukraine August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Photographer
Umit Bektas
Location
KILIS, TURKEY
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

A farmer checks hot peppers laid out on a road to dry under the sun before selling them to factories producing pepper products in Kilis province, Turkey August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff attends the final session of debate and voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives a speech at the 9th Congress of the Kim Il Sung Socialist Youth League in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on August 29, 2016. KCNA/ via REUTERS

Photographer
Ako Rasheed
Location
KIRKUK, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

Tents that were destroyed by fire are seen at Yahayawa refugee camp near Kirkuk, Iraq, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein and activists from Black Lives Matter speak with an employee as they attempt to meet with the mayor at City Hall in Los Angeles, California U.S., August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Photographer
MAXIM ZMEYEV
Location
Arkhangelsk, Russia
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

A man walks past flags and a vessel model during the preparation for festive ceremonies commemorating the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the first allied Arctic Convoy, codenamed Operation Dervish, at the northern port of the Soviet Union during World War Two in Arkhangelsk, Russia, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Photographer
Adriano Machado
Location
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

Brazil's interim President Michel Temer (C) poses with Brazilian Olympic athletes after Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Brasilia, Brazil, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
NAJRAN, Saudi Arabia
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

A car sits next to a salvage yard hit by a Houthi rocket in an industrial area in eastern Najran city, Saudi Arabia August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Katie Paul

Photographer
Adnan Abidi
Location
NEW DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

A boy stands on a divider as a man pushes his scooter through a flooded street during heavy rains in New Delhi, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

Manuel Solis pauses by the star of late Mexican singer Juan Gabriel, which is adorned with flowers and mementos, on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California U.S., August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Photographer
Jose Luis Gonzalez
Location
CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

A man crosses a street while looking at a mural of late iconic Mexican singer Juan Gabriel, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
Black Rock City, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Participants gather around The Space Whale art installation as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Photographer
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Location
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A wheelchair-bound Palestinian woman waits to leave Gaza for the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mecca, in Gaza City August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

