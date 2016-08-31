Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
KOLKATA, India
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A nun belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity reacts as she interacts with children at the Nirmala Shishu Bhavan, a children's home founded by Mother Teresa, ahead of Mother Teresa's canonization ceremony in Kolkata, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
CLACTON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

People relax in front of beach huts in Clacton-on-Sea, a town in eastern England, where 70 percent of people voted on June 23, 2016 to leave the European Union, Britain August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
FRANKFURT, Germany
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

People gather at Frankfurt airport terminal after Terminal 1 departure hall was evacuated in Frankfurt, Germany, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Andy Buerger

Photographer
Antara Photo Agency
Location
AGAM, Indonesia
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

A man steers a wooden boat through dead fish in a breeding pond at the Maninjau Lake in Agam regency, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 31, 2016. Thousands of fish at the fish farm of the Maninjau Lake died suddenly due to lack of oxygen caused by a sudden change in water conditions. Antara Foto/Muhammad Arif Pribadi/via REUTERS

Photographer
Cathal McNaughton
Location
NEW DELHI, India
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

A man pedals his cycle rickshaw during monsoon rains in New Delhi, India August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Photographer
Thomas Peter
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Honour guards march during a welcoming ceremony attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
EVERETT, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Everett, Washington, U.S., August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A woman is detained by riot police during a demonstration by supporters of Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
Black Rock City, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Jody Friedman and Jeff Montgomery infront of the Playa TV as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

An injured displaced woman from Qayyara poses for a picture in Qayyara, Iraq, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Residents look at oil spill from wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara, in Qayyara, Iraq, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Max Rossi
Location
AMATRICE, ITALY
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A firefighter holds a statue of Jesus prior to the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Photographer
Jitendra Prakash
Location
ALLAHABAD, India
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Children play on pontoons as clouds gather over the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Photographer
Max Rossi
Location
AMATRICE, ITALY
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Mourners cry next to a coffin prior the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A boy eats yogurt near a girl selling cigarettes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
Black Rock City, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Participants watch the flames on the Spire of Fire as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Photographer
Mariana Bazo
Location
LIMA, PERU
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A person dressed as in movie costume walks near Saint Rose's Church during celebrations of the anniversary of Santa Rosa de Lima (Saint Rose of Lima), patroness of Latin America and the Philippines, in Lima, Peru, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Photographer
Enrique de la Osa
Location
HAVANA, Cuba
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A pregnant woman walks in front of a graffiti of a Cuban flag during rain in Havana, Cuba, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

An Iraqi officer walks next to a Sukhoi fighter plane in Qayyara base, Iraq, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Reuters Photographer
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A 120-metre long sculpture of a 17th-century London skyline is completed for an event where it will be set alight, re-telling the story of the 1666 Great Fire of London, in London, Britain August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Photographer
Rafael Marchante
Location
LISBON, Portugal
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A man takes a picture as he stands at Cais das Colunas, where Queen Elizabeth II of Britain disembarked in February 1957, in Lisbon, Portugal August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Photographer
Shailesh Andrade
Location
MUMBAI, India
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A man hangs shirts out to dry in an open-air laundry in Mumbai, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Photographer
Juan Medina
Location
EL TORNO, Spain
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A sculpture called "The Viewpoint of Memory" by artist Francisco Cedilla to honour the victims of the Spanish civil war and dictatorship of General Franco is seen ahead of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances at El Torno, Spain August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
RAMAT GAN, Israel
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Safari keeper Guy Pear gets a kiss from a five-day-old reticulated giraffe, at an enclosure at the Safari Zoo in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

