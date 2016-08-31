Editor's Choice
A nun belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity reacts as she interacts with children at the Nirmala Shishu Bhavan, a children's home founded by Mother Teresa, ahead of Mother Teresa's canonization ceremony in Kolkata, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People relax in front of beach huts in Clacton-on-Sea, a town in eastern England, where 70 percent of people voted on June 23, 2016 to leave the European Union, Britain August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People gather at Frankfurt airport terminal after Terminal 1 departure hall was evacuated in Frankfurt, Germany, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Andy Buerger
A man steers a wooden boat through dead fish in a breeding pond at the Maninjau Lake in Agam regency, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 31, 2016. Thousands of fish at the fish farm of the Maninjau Lake died suddenly due to lack of oxygen caused by a sudden change in water conditions. Antara Foto/Muhammad Arif Pribadi/via REUTERS
A man pedals his cycle rickshaw during monsoon rains in New Delhi, India August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Honour guards march during a welcoming ceremony attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Everett, Washington, U.S., August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman is detained by riot police during a demonstration by supporters of Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Jody Friedman and Jeff Montgomery infront of the Playa TV as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An injured displaced woman from Qayyara poses for a picture in Qayyara, Iraq, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Residents look at oil spill from wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara, in Qayyara, Iraq, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A firefighter holds a statue of Jesus prior to the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Children play on pontoons as clouds gather over the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Mourners cry next to a coffin prior the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A boy eats yogurt near a girl selling cigarettes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Participants watch the flames on the Spire of Fire as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A person dressed as in movie costume walks near Saint Rose's Church during celebrations of the anniversary of Santa Rosa de Lima (Saint Rose of Lima), patroness of Latin America and the Philippines, in Lima, Peru, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A pregnant woman walks in front of a graffiti of a Cuban flag during rain in Havana, Cuba, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
An Iraqi officer walks next to a Sukhoi fighter plane in Qayyara base, Iraq, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A 120-metre long sculpture of a 17th-century London skyline is completed for an event where it will be set alight, re-telling the story of the 1666 Great Fire of London, in London, Britain August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A man takes a picture as he stands at Cais das Colunas, where Queen Elizabeth II of Britain disembarked in February 1957, in Lisbon, Portugal August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A man hangs shirts out to dry in an open-air laundry in Mumbai, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A sculpture called "The Viewpoint of Memory" by artist Francisco Cedilla to honour the victims of the Spanish civil war and dictatorship of General Franco is seen ahead of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances at El Torno, Spain August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Safari keeper Guy Pear gets a kiss from a five-day-old reticulated giraffe, at an enclosure at the Safari Zoo in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner