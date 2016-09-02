Edition:
United States

Editor's Choice

Share Slideshow
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 23
Photographer
Aly Song
Location
HANGZHOU, China
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

Honour guards are seen as they prepare for foreign leaders' arrivals at the Hangzhou Xiaoshan international airport before the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Honour guards are seen as they prepare for foreign leaders' arrivals at the Hangzhou Xiaoshan international airport before the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
2 / 23
Photographer
Ahmed Saad
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

A man walks at a destroyed building at the site of a blast caused by a fire at a weapons storage in eastern Baghdad, Iraq, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A man walks at a destroyed building at the site of a blast caused by a fire at a weapons storage in eastern Baghdad, Iraq, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
3 / 23
Photographer
Jorge Silva
Location
LUANG PRABANG, Laos
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

A mahout stands next to an elephant as he waits for customers at Tad Sae Waterfall outside Luang Prabang, Laos July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A mahout stands next to an elephant as he waits for customers at Tad Sae Waterfall outside Luang Prabang, Laos July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
4 / 23
Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
Black Rock City, United States
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Participants dance and climb on an art installation as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Participants dance and climb on an art installation as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
5 / 23
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Riot police fire rubber bullets during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Riot police fire rubber bullets during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
6 / 23
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
San Diego, United States
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7, bottom middle) kneels during the national anthem before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7, bottom middle) kneels during the national anthem before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 23
Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
VENICE, Italy
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

A guest falls during the red carpet event for the movie "The Light Between Oceans" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A guest falls during the red carpet event for the movie "The Light Between Oceans" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
8 / 23
Photographer
Amr Dalsh
Location
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed removes a cup from a patient as congealed blood is seen on the patient's back during a blood cupping session, or Hijama cupping therapy, inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, August 13, 2016. Hijama or cupping therapy, an ancient treatment that uses glass cups and suction to help circulate blood and relieve muscle tension, was put...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed removes a cup from a patient as congealed blood is seen on the patient's back during a blood cupping session, or Hijama cupping therapy, inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, August 13, 2016. Hijama or cupping therapy, an ancient treatment that uses glass cups and suction to help circulate blood and relieve muscle tension, was put into the spotlight during the Olympics after prominent athletes like U.S swimmer Michael Phelps hit the pool in Rio with circular red marks on his back. Picture taken August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
9 / 23
Photographer
Leonhard Foeger
Location
VIENNA, Austria
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Colourful umbrellas decorate Dorner Platz (Dorner square) in Vienna, Austria September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Colourful umbrellas decorate Dorner Platz (Dorner square) in Vienna, Austria September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
10 / 23
Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
AMATRICE, ITALY
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

A general view after earthquake that levelled the town in Amatrice, central Italy, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A general view after earthquake that levelled the town in Amatrice, central Italy, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
11 / 23
Photographer
Ricardo Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

A supporter of Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff holds a sign in reference to Brazil's new President Michel Temer during a protest after Brazil's Senate removed Rousseff, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A supporter of Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff holds a sign in reference to Brazil's new President Michel Temer during a protest after Brazil's Senate removed Rousseff, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
12 / 23
Photographer
Marco Bello
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

A protester (C) is detained during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A protester (C) is detained during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
13 / 23
Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

The great-grandson of the spiritual leader of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish Hassidic Lelover dynasty lies on a table during a religious ceremony, called "Pidyon Ha'ben", or the "redemption of the first-born son", originating from the biblical story of Moses on Mount Sinai, whereby the father of the baby makes a symbolic offering, including jewellery and sweets, to a Kohen or Jewish priest, in Jerusalem's neighbourhood of Mea Shearim...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
The great-grandson of the spiritual leader of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish Hassidic Lelover dynasty lies on a table during a religious ceremony, called "Pidyon Ha'ben", or the "redemption of the first-born son", originating from the biblical story of Moses on Mount Sinai, whereby the father of the baby makes a symbolic offering, including jewellery and sweets, to a Kohen or Jewish priest, in Jerusalem's neighbourhood of Mea Shearim September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
14 / 23
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

A boy sleeps outdoors in the rebel-held al-Sheikh Said neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A boy sleeps outdoors in the rebel-held al-Sheikh Said neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
15 / 23
Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

A demonstrator attacks the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper office during a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A demonstrator attacks the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper office during a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
16 / 23
Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
GWER, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Gwer, northern Iraq August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Gwer, northern Iraq August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
17 / 23
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
AMMAN, Jordan
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Refugee schoolchildren walk with their mothers on the first day of the new school year at one of the UNRWA schools at a Palestinian refugee camp al Wehdat, in Amman, Jordan, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Refugee schoolchildren walk with their mothers on the first day of the new school year at one of the UNRWA schools at a Palestinian refugee camp al Wehdat, in Amman, Jordan, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
18 / 23
Photographer
Gary Cameron
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Members of Mother Teresa's order, the Missionaries of Charity, gather around the official canonization portrait of Mother Teresa after the unveiling at the John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, U.S., September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Members of Mother Teresa's order, the Missionaries of Charity, gather around the official canonization portrait of Mother Teresa after the unveiling at the John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, U.S., September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
19 / 23
Photographer
POOL New
Location
NEWQUAY, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Britain's Prince William gestures with participants of the Wave Project, an organization that uses surfing as a tool to reduce anxiety in children and improve their mental wellbeing, on Newquay's Town Beach, Britain September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Britain's Prince William gestures with participants of the Wave Project, an organization that uses surfing as a tool to reduce anxiety in children and improve their mental wellbeing, on Newquay's Town Beach, Britain September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Close
20 / 23
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
MIDWAY ATOLL, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

President Barack Obama pays his respects at a memorial to the Battle of Midway monument during a visit to the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, Midway Atoll, U.S. September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
President Barack Obama pays his respects at a memorial to the Battle of Midway monument during a visit to the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, Midway Atoll, U.S. September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
21 / 23
Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
VENICE, Italy
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Actors Joseph Haro, Brando Pacitto, actress Matilda Lutz and actor Taylor Frey (L-R) attend the photocall for the movie "L'Estate Addosso" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Actors Joseph Haro, Brando Pacitto, actress Matilda Lutz and actor Taylor Frey (L-R) attend the photocall for the movie "L'Estate Addosso" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
22 / 23
Photographer
Jorge Silva
Location
LUANG PRABANG, Laos
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

Buddhist monks walk while collecting alms early morning in front of Wat Sene Buddhist temple in Luang Prabang, Laos July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Buddhist monks walk while collecting alms early morning in front of Wat Sene Buddhist temple in Luang Prabang, Laos July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
23 / 23

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Rousseff supporters hit Brazil's streets

All Collections

Rousseff supporters hit Brazil's streets

10:15am EDT

Burning Man Festival

All Collections

Burning Man Festival

8:30am EDT

Anti-Maduro protests hit Venezuela

All Collections

Anti-Maduro protests hit Venezuela

Thursday, September 01, 2016

Best of the U.S. Open

All Collections

Best of the U.S. Open

Thursday, September 01, 2016

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Thursday, September 01, 2016

Pictures of the month: August

All Collections

Pictures of the month: August

Thursday, September 01, 2016

Ancient healing practice of cupping

All Collections

Ancient healing practice of cupping

Thursday, September 01, 2016

Venice Film Festival Opens

All Collections

Venice Film Festival Opens

Thursday, September 01, 2016

View More Slideshows »