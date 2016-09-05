Edition:
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
DETROIT, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

1 / 19
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016

A 120-meter long model of the 17th century London skyline is set alight on the River Thames to commemorate the 1666 Great Fire of London in London, Britain September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2 / 19
Photographer
Jorge Silva
Location
XIENG KHOUANG, Laos
Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

A Buddhist monk poses next to unexploded bombs dropped by the U.S. Air Force planes during the Vietnam War, in Xieng Khouang in Laos September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

3 / 19
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
HANGZHOU, CHINA
Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016

Russia's President Vladimir Putin interacts with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan as they pose for a group picture during the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

4 / 19
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
WHITE PLAINS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's newly unveiled campaign plane sits on the tarmac at the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

5 / 19
Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
Black Rock City, United States
Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016

Mutant vehicles on the Playa are seen as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

6 / 19
Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, India
Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is loaded onto a supply truck on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, India, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

7 / 19
Photographer
ABDULJABBAR ZEYAD
Location
HOUDIEDA, Yemen
Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

People stand at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

8 / 19
Photographer
Sputnik Photo Agency
Location
HANGZHOU, China
Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with U.S. President Barack Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 5, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

9 / 19
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
HANGZHOU, CHINA
Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016

A member of the honor guards waits in a bus for the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) at Hangzhou Xiaoshan international airport before the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

10 / 19
Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
BRAEMAR, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016

A young piper plays at the annual Braemar Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland, Britain September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

11 / 19
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

Lucas Pouille of France after beating Rafael Nadal of Spain on day seven of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, September 4, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

12 / 19
Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
MECCA, Saudi Arabia
Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

13 / 19
Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY
Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016

Nuns, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, arrive to attend a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonization of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

14 / 19
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
AMMAN, Jordan
Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016

Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal (front 3rd R) prays during his mother's funeral in Amman, Jordan, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

15 / 19
Photographer
Surapan Boonthamon
Location
PATTANI, Thailand
Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016

Military personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack at Khok Pho district in the troubled southern province of Pattani, Thailand, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

16 / 19
Photographer
Bobby Yip
Location
HONG KONG, China
Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

Student leader Nathan Law (C) celebrates on the podium after his win in the Legislative Council election in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

17 / 19
Photographer
Mark Kauzlarich
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

Star Trek fan Alex Reventlow poses for a picture while in the captain's chair of a Star Trek set at the "Star Trek: Mission New York" convention in New York, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

18 / 19
Photographer
Philimon Bulawayo
Location
HARARE, Zimbabwe
Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe arrives home from abroad at the capital's main airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

