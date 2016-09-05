Editor's choice
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A 120-meter long model of the 17th century London skyline is set alight on the River Thames to commemorate the 1666 Great Fire of London in London, Britain September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A Buddhist monk poses next to unexploded bombs dropped by the U.S. Air Force planes during the Vietnam War, in Xieng Khouang in Laos September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Russia's President Vladimir Putin interacts with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan as they pose for a group picture during the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's newly unveiled campaign plane sits on the tarmac at the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mutant vehicles on the Playa are seen as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is loaded onto a supply truck on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, India, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People stand at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with U.S. President Barack Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 5, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
A member of the honor guards waits in a bus for the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) at Hangzhou Xiaoshan international airport before the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A young piper plays at the annual Braemar Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland, Britain September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Lucas Pouille of France after beating Rafael Nadal of Spain on day seven of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, September 4, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Nuns, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, arrive to attend a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonization of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal (front 3rd R) prays during his mother's funeral in Amman, Jordan, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Military personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack at Khok Pho district in the troubled southern province of Pattani, Thailand, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
Student leader Nathan Law (C) celebrates on the podium after his win in the Legislative Council election in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Star Trek fan Alex Reventlow poses for a picture while in the captain's chair of a Star Trek set at the "Star Trek: Mission New York" convention in New York, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe arrives home from abroad at the capital's main airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo