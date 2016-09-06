Edition:
Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, YEMEN
Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016

A girl holds a rifle in front of women loyal to the Houthi movement taking part in a parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photographer
Heino Kalis
Location
ALICANTE, Spain
Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

Flames of a wildfire engulf a hillside next to houses in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Photographer
Sana Sana
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a military complex as one of them holds up a Syrian national flag, after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
CLEVELAND, United States
Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's plane (top) sits on the tarmac as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives in Cleveland, Ohio, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Photographer
Sputnik Photo Agency
Location
HANGZHOU, China
Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with U.S. President Barack Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 5, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Photographer
Mohammad Ismail
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

Afghan officials transport a victim after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Photographer
Akhtar Soomro
Location
KARACHI, Pakistan
Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016

Members of Pakistan's air force march past the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah during Defence Day ceremonies, or Pakistan's Memorial Day, in Karachi, Pakistan, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Photographer
ERIC THAYER
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Photographer
Vincent West
Location
LEKEITIO, SPAIN
Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

A man attempts to pull the neck off a dead goose while being repeatedly plunged into the water during Antzar Eguna (Day Of The Goose) in the Basque fishing town of Lekeitio, near Bilbao, northern Spain, September 5, 2016. Geese are hung from a rope over the harbor as participants passing on a boat attempt to grab the animal and are then lifted up and plunged into the water until they pull off its neck or fall down into the water....more

Photographer
Vasily Fedosenko
Location
MINSK, BELARUS
Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

Fans attend a training session of the French national soccer team in Minsk, Belarus, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

Andy Murray of Great Britain after beating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria on day eight of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, September 5, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Photographer
Mark Kauzlarich
Location
BROOKLYN, United States
Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

A man dressed as the "Bat King" walks down the street as he takes part in the overnight-into-dawn celebration called J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Photographer
Ginnette Riquelme
Location
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO
Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

Fans take pictures of the hearse carrying the ashes of the late Mexican singer Juan Gabriel as its arrives at the official tribute outside the Bellas Artes Palace in Mexico City, Mexico September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Photographer
Mohammad Ismail
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016

Mannequins and glass pieces are seen in a shop after a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
ENROUTE MOLINE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton answers questions from reporters on her campaign plane en route to a campaign stop in Moline, Illinois, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Photographer
Stefanie Loos
Location
Berlin, Germany
Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures during a meeting of the lower house of parliament Bundestag on 2017 budget in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Photographer
Mohammad Ismail
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016

A wounded man receives treatment at a hospital a day after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Photographer
MAXIM ZMEYEV
Location
MOSCOW, Russia
Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

A hawk used to control fauna to avoid bird strikes during takeoffs and landings is pictured at Domodedovo airport outside Moscow, Russia September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Photographer
Vasily Fedosenko
Location
MINSK, BELARUS
Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016

A Belarussian serviceman leaves a voting booth during pre-schedule voting in a parliamentary election at a polling station in Minsk, Belarus September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Photographer
Mark Blinch
Location
Toronto, Canada
Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Zach Collaros warms up before his team plays the Toronto Argonauts in their CFL game in Hamilton, Canada September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
CANFIELD, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds up a drawing of him during a campaign stop at the Canfield County Fair in Canfield, Ohio, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Enrique de la Osa
Location
HAVANA, Cuba
Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

A man uses the internet via public Wi-Fi in Havana, Cuba, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Photographer
Jorge Silva
Location
VIENTIANE, Laos
Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016

Pha That Luang stupa is seen in Vientiane ahead of the ASEAN Summit, Laos September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

