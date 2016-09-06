Editor's choice
A girl holds a rifle in front of women loyal to the Houthi movement taking part in a parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Flames of a wildfire engulf a hillside next to houses in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a military complex as one of them holds up a Syrian national flag, after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's plane (top) sits on the tarmac as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives in Cleveland, Ohio, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with U.S. President Barack Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 5, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Afghan officials transport a victim after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Members of Pakistan's air force march past the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah during Defence Day ceremonies, or Pakistan's Memorial Day, in Karachi, Pakistan, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man attempts to pull the neck off a dead goose while being repeatedly plunged into the water during Antzar Eguna (Day Of The Goose) in the Basque fishing town of Lekeitio, near Bilbao, northern Spain, September 5, 2016. Geese are hung from a rope over the harbor as participants passing on a boat attempt to grab the animal and are then lifted up and plunged into the water until they pull off its neck or fall down into the water....more
Fans attend a training session of the French national soccer team in Minsk, Belarus, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Andy Murray of Great Britain after beating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria on day eight of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, September 5, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
A man dressed as the "Bat King" walks down the street as he takes part in the overnight-into-dawn celebration called J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Fans take pictures of the hearse carrying the ashes of the late Mexican singer Juan Gabriel as its arrives at the official tribute outside the Bellas Artes Palace in Mexico City, Mexico September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
Mannequins and glass pieces are seen in a shop after a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton answers questions from reporters on her campaign plane en route to a campaign stop in Moline, Illinois, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures during a meeting of the lower house of parliament Bundestag on 2017 budget in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
A wounded man receives treatment at a hospital a day after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A hawk used to control fauna to avoid bird strikes during takeoffs and landings is pictured at Domodedovo airport outside Moscow, Russia September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A Belarussian serviceman leaves a voting booth during pre-schedule voting in a parliamentary election at a polling station in Minsk, Belarus September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Hamilton Tiger-Cats Zach Collaros warms up before his team plays the Toronto Argonauts in their CFL game in Hamilton, Canada September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds up a drawing of him during a campaign stop at the Canfield County Fair in Canfield, Ohio, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man uses the internet via public Wi-Fi in Havana, Cuba, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Pha That Luang stupa is seen in Vientiane ahead of the ASEAN Summit, Laos September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva