Edition:
United States

Editor's choice

Share Slideshow
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
CLEVELAND, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016

Secret Service agents talk before Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton takes the stage at the 11th Congressional District Labor Day Parade and Festival in Cleveland, Ohio, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Secret Service agents talk before Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton takes the stage at the 11th Congressional District Labor Day Parade and Festival in Cleveland, Ohio, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 23
Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, YEMEN
Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016

A woman loyal to the Houthi movement hold an RPG weapon as she takes part in a parade to show support for the movement in Sanaa, Yemen September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A woman loyal to the Houthi movement hold an RPG weapon as she takes part in a parade to show support for the movement in Sanaa, Yemen September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
2 / 23
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016

An activist by the name of DJ Quacker walks through Trump Tower while demonstrating for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to release his tax forms, in New York City, New York, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
An activist by the name of DJ Quacker walks through Trump Tower while demonstrating for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to release his tax forms, in New York City, New York, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 23
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
WHITE PLAINS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waits in her car after arriving at the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waits in her car after arriving at the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 23
Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
CHIOS, GREECE
Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016

A migrant rests inside a tent at the Souda municipality-run camp on the island of Chios, Greece, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A migrant rests inside a tent at the Souda municipality-run camp on the island of Chios, Greece, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 23
Photographer
NASA NASA
Location
ZHEZKAZGAN, KAZAKHSTAN
Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016

The International Space Station (ISS) crew members (L to R) Jeff Williams of the U.S., Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Skripochka of Russia, are seen inside the Soyuz TMA-20M spacecraft capsule after landing near the town of Zhezkazgan (Dzhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, September 7, 2016. Bill Ingalls/NASA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
The International Space Station (ISS) crew members (L to R) Jeff Williams of the U.S., Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Skripochka of Russia, are seen inside the Soyuz TMA-20M spacecraft capsule after landing near the town of Zhezkazgan (Dzhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, September 7, 2016. Bill Ingalls/NASA/Handout via Reuters
Close
6 / 23
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
GREENVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stands on a chair to speak to people in an overflow area after a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stands on a chair to speak to people in an overflow area after a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 23
Photographer
Sergei Karpukhin
Location
MOSCOW REGION, Russia
Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016

Participants reenact the 1812 Battle of Borodino between Russia and the invading French army during anniversary celebrations in Moscow region, Russia, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Participants reenact the 1812 Battle of Borodino between Russia and the invading French army during anniversary celebrations in Moscow region, Russia, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
8 / 23
Photographer
Adriano Machado
Location
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016

Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff leaves the Alvorada Palace, the presidential residence, after a vote in Brazil's Senate stripped Rousseff of the presidency, in Brasilia, Brazil, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff leaves the Alvorada Palace, the presidential residence, after a vote in Brazil's Senate stripped Rousseff of the presidency, in Brasilia, Brazil, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
9 / 23
Photographer
Antonio Parrinello
Location
AUGUSTA, ITALY
Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016

People carry the body of a dead migrant from the vessel Topaz Responder as they arrive in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
People carry the body of a dead migrant from the vessel Topaz Responder as they arrive in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
10 / 23
Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016

A masked protester attends a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A masked protester attends a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
11 / 23
Photographer
POOL New
Location
ZHEZKAZGAN, KAZAKHSTAN
Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016

The Soyuz TMA-20M spacecraft capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew, comprised of Jeff Williams of the U.S. and Oleg Skripochka and Alexey Ovchinin of Russia, lands near the town of Zhezkazgan (Dzhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
The Soyuz TMA-20M spacecraft capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew, comprised of Jeff Williams of the U.S. and Oleg Skripochka and Alexey Ovchinin of Russia, lands near the town of Zhezkazgan (Dzhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool
Close
12 / 23
Photographer
Danish Siddiqui
Location
MUMBAI, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016

A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 23
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
Manaus, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016

Neymar (R) of Brazil in action with Jaison Murillo of Colombia during a World Cup 2018 qualifier at Amazonia Arena Stadium in Manaus, Brazil, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Neymar (R) of Brazil in action with Jaison Murillo of Colombia during a World Cup 2018 qualifier at Amazonia Arena Stadium in Manaus, Brazil, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
14 / 23
Photographer
Dinuka Liyanawatte
Location
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka
Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016

A worker cleans the windows of a luxury hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A worker cleans the windows of a luxury hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
15 / 23
Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
MECCA, Saudi Arabia
Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
16 / 23
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark serves to Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia on day nine of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, September 6, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark serves to Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia on day nine of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, September 6, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 23
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
LUANG PRABANG, LAOS
Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016

President Barack Obama visits the Wat Xieng Thong Buddhist temple, alongside his participation in the ASEAN Summit, in Luang Prabang, Laos September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
President Barack Obama visits the Wat Xieng Thong Buddhist temple, alongside his participation in the ASEAN Summit, in Luang Prabang, Laos September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
18 / 23
Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
MECCA, Saudi Arabia
Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016

Muslim pilgrims visit the Hera cave, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, at the top of Mount Al-Noor, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Muslim pilgrims visit the Hera cave, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, at the top of Mount Al-Noor, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
19 / 23
Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
SEOUL, South Korea
Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016

Models pose for photographs with a LG electronics' new V20 premium smartphone during its unveiling ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Models pose for photographs with a LG electronics' new V20 premium smartphone during its unveiling ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
20 / 23
Photographer
Khalid Al Mousily
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016

Men, who according to Iraqi security forces are suspected Islamic State militants, sit in a row during a presentation to the media at Iraqi military intelligence directorate in Baghdad, Iraq September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Men, who according to Iraqi security forces are suspected Islamic State militants, sit in a row during a presentation to the media at Iraqi military intelligence directorate in Baghdad, Iraq September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
21 / 23
Photographer
POOL New
Location
NORRISTOWN, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016

Bill Cosby is helped by an aide as he returns into Courtroom A in the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Bryant/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Bill Cosby is helped by an aide as he returns into Courtroom A in the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Bryant/Pool
Close
22 / 23
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016

Chelsea Clinton speaks with Demi Lovato after a presentation of the "Made for History Collection", supporting the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in New York, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Chelsea Clinton speaks with Demi Lovato after a presentation of the "Made for History Collection", supporting the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in New York, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
23 / 23

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Best of Venice Film Fest

All Collections

Best of Venice Film Fest

Tuesday, September 06, 2016

Journey to Mecca

All Collections

Journey to Mecca

Tuesday, September 06, 2016

Clinton vs Trump since the conventions

All Collections

Clinton vs Trump since the conventions

Tuesday, September 06, 2016

Philippines' deadly drug war

All Collections

Philippines' deadly drug war

Tuesday, September 06, 2016

Armed women loyal to Yemen's Houthis

All Collections

Armed women loyal to Yemen's Houthis

Tuesday, September 06, 2016

Deadly attacks in Kabul

All Collections

Deadly attacks in Kabul

Tuesday, September 06, 2016

New York's Caribbean street party

All Collections

New York's Caribbean street party

Monday, September 05, 2016

Best of the U.S. Open

All Collections

Best of the U.S. Open

Monday, September 05, 2016

View More Slideshows »