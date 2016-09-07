Editor's choice
Secret Service agents talk before Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton takes the stage at the 11th Congressional District Labor Day Parade and Festival in Cleveland, Ohio, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman loyal to the Houthi movement hold an RPG weapon as she takes part in a parade to show support for the movement in Sanaa, Yemen September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An activist by the name of DJ Quacker walks through Trump Tower while demonstrating for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to release his tax forms, in New York City, New York, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waits in her car after arriving at the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A migrant rests inside a tent at the Souda municipality-run camp on the island of Chios, Greece, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The International Space Station (ISS) crew members (L to R) Jeff Williams of the U.S., Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Skripochka of Russia, are seen inside the Soyuz TMA-20M spacecraft capsule after landing near the town of Zhezkazgan (Dzhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, September 7, 2016. Bill Ingalls/NASA/Handout via Reuters
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stands on a chair to speak to people in an overflow area after a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Participants reenact the 1812 Battle of Borodino between Russia and the invading French army during anniversary celebrations in Moscow region, Russia, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff leaves the Alvorada Palace, the presidential residence, after a vote in Brazil's Senate stripped Rousseff of the presidency, in Brasilia, Brazil, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
People carry the body of a dead migrant from the vessel Topaz Responder as they arrive in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A masked protester attends a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
The Soyuz TMA-20M spacecraft capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew, comprised of Jeff Williams of the U.S. and Oleg Skripochka and Alexey Ovchinin of Russia, lands near the town of Zhezkazgan (Dzhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Neymar (R) of Brazil in action with Jaison Murillo of Colombia during a World Cup 2018 qualifier at Amazonia Arena Stadium in Manaus, Brazil, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A worker cleans the windows of a luxury hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark serves to Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia on day nine of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, September 6, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
President Barack Obama visits the Wat Xieng Thong Buddhist temple, alongside his participation in the ASEAN Summit, in Luang Prabang, Laos September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Muslim pilgrims visit the Hera cave, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, at the top of Mount Al-Noor, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Models pose for photographs with a LG electronics' new V20 premium smartphone during its unveiling ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Men, who according to Iraqi security forces are suspected Islamic State militants, sit in a row during a presentation to the media at Iraqi military intelligence directorate in Baghdad, Iraq September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Bill Cosby is helped by an aide as he returns into Courtroom A in the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Bryant/Pool
Chelsea Clinton speaks with Demi Lovato after a presentation of the "Made for History Collection", supporting the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in New York, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson