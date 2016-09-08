Edition:
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016

A model is interviewed backstage before a presentation of God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Charles Platiau
Location
CALAIS, France
Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016

An aerial view shows makeshift shelters, tents and containers where migrants live in what is known as the "Jungle", a sprawling camp in Calais, France, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
LOS TEQUES, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016

(L-R) Maria Silva, Milena Cortes, Maria Arteaga, Jackeline Bastidas and Gissy Abello pose for a picture at the Famproa dogs shelter where they work, in Los Teques, Venezuela, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
MEXICO CITY, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016

Mexico's new Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade (C) and Mexico's new Minister of Social Development Luis Enrique Miranda Nava raise their hands as they swear during an address to the media by Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to announce new cabinet members at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
MECCA, Saudi Arabia
Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016

A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera cave, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
LUANG PRABANG, LAOS
Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016

A Secret Service agent leads the way as President Barack Obama drinks water of a fresh-cut coconut on a walk in Luang Prabang, Laos September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016

A performer in a wheelchair takes part in the opening ceremony at the 2016 Rio Paralympics at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Photographer
Juan Carlos Ulate
Location
PENAS BLANCAS, Costa Rica
Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016

African migrants stranded in Costa Rica eat at a makeshift camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate.

Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI
Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016

Residents are seen as workers of the Ministry of Public Health and Population fumigate in the street against mosquito breeding to prevent diseases such as malaria, dengue and Zika, during a fumigation campaign in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a presidential candidates "Commander-in-Chief" forum, moderated by Matt Lauer (L), aboard the decommissioned aircraft carrier "Intrepid" in New York, New York, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
CHIOS, GREECE
Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016

A Syrian boy plays next to the sea at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Photographer
Andrew Cullen
Location
CANNON BALL, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016

Protesters stand on heavy machinery after halting work on the Energy Transfer Partners Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Photographer
Saul Martinez
Location
GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala
Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016

A child looks at the site where a landslide took place causing a trailer to fall on top of homes causing several casualties in Villanueva, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Photographer
Beck Diefenbach
Location
San Francisco, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016

Dancer Maddie Ziegler performs with Sia (not pictured) during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016

Recording artist Usher sings along with fans after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Photographer
Thomas Peter
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016

People look at portraits of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong during the opening of an exhibition of Mao related art in Beijing, China, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Photographer
Yves Herman
Location
BRUSSELS, Belgium
Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016

Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama wipes his face during an international conference of Tibet support groups in Brussels, Belgium, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, Yemen
Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016

A girl attends a parade held by women loyal to the Houthi movement to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photographer
Jose Cabezas
Location
Ahuchapan, EL SALVADOR
Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016

A girl dressed as the Virgin Mary poses for a photo during the Lantern Festival celebrating the eve of the nativity of the Virgin Mary in Ahuchapan, El Salvador September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016

Fish tanks are displayed at a Tetra Tranquility shop in London, Britain September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
KOLKATA, INDIA
Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016

Traders sleep on a coat amid the goats at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, India, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
HENGYANG, CHINA
Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016

University students participate a competition of folding quilts during a military training at the start of a new semester in Hengyang, Hunan Province, China, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Beck Diefenbach
Location
San Francisco, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016

Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook discusses the iPhone 7 during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 7, 2016. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Photographer
Issei Kato
Location
Tokyo, Japan
Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016

Taxis are parked at a taxi stand in Tokyo, Japan, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

