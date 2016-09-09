Editor's choice
The sun sets over the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Indian model Reshma Quereshi has make up applied before walking to present Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collections during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Denver Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall kneels during the national anthem next to defensive end Jared Crick, defensive tackle Billy Winn and defensive tackle Adam Gotsis before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado, September 8, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
A still image taken from video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry on September 7, 2016, shows Russian navy ships as seen from a helicopter during the Caucasus-2016 military drills involving Russian Black Sea fleet, Caspian flotilla, troops from Crimea and southern regions and aviation at an unknown location. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS
Shawn Morelli and Megan Fisher of the U.S. celebrate at the podium with their gold and bronze medals after the women's C4 3000m individual pursuit track cycling at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A soldier guards the house where Cuba's former President Fidel Castro and his brother President Raul Castro were born which has been turned into a museum open to the public, in Biran, Cuba, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A model waits backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A demonstrator shouts slogans amid smoke from a tear gas shell fired by the Indian police during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir region, in Srinagar, India September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a visitors' book at Russian writer Leo Tolstoy estate museum in Yasnaya Polyana outside the city of Tula, Russia September 8, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Klimentyev/via REUTERS
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts while greeting audience members at a campaign voter registration event at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
KRT bulletin shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in this still image taken from video on September 9, 2016. KRT/via Reuters
Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama wipes his face during an international conference of Tibet support groups in Brussels, Belgium, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A mountain jackdaw flies past a little praying Madonna statue on top of the Piz Boe mountain in the Dolomites Alpine region near Arabba, Italy, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A goat tries to escape from the boot of a taxi after being purchased at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, India, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People gather at a building destroyed by Saudi-led air strikes in the northwestern city of Amran, Yemen September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Sweden's Princess Sofia holds her son Prince Alexander, while Archbishop Antje Jackelen (L), Prince Carl Philip (2nd L), godparents Jan-Ake Hansson, (3rd R), Lina Frejd (2nd R) and Reverend Michael Bjerkhagen (R) give their blessings during his christening at the Palace Chapel of the Drottningholm Palace, Stockholm, Sweden September 9, 2016. TT NEWS AGENCY/Jonas Ekstromer/ via REUTERS
Visitors and car enthusiasts attend the annual Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival, celebrating a mid-twentieth century heyday of the racing circuit, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Secretary of State John Kerry boards his plane as he departs Washington, on his way to Geneva, Switzerland, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A model presents a creation from the Marlene Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Policeman and a worker carry an injured person at the scene of a train that derailed in Galicia in north-western Spain, close to the town of O Porrino, September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Vigoalminuto.com
A mahout brushes his elephant as he washes it ahead of the annual Perahera (street parade) at Rajamha viharaya Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Muslim pilgrim sleeps while reading the Koran at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An African migrant stranded in Costa Rica uses his cell phone at a makeshift camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate