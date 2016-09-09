Edition:
Amir Cohen
GAZA BORDER, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016

The sun sets over the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Lucas Jackson
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016

Indian model Reshma Quereshi has make up applied before walking to present Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collections during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

USA Today Sports
Denver, United States
Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016

Denver Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall kneels during the national anthem next to defensive end Jared Crick, defensive tackle Billy Winn and defensive tackle Adam Gotsis before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado, September 8, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters TV
UNKNOWN LOCATION, Russia
Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016

A still image taken from video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry on September 7, 2016, shows Russian navy ships as seen from a helicopter during the Caucasus-2016 military drills involving Russian Black Sea fleet, Caspian flotilla, troops from Crimea and southern regions and aviation at an unknown location. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS

Ricardo Moraes
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016

Shawn Morelli and Megan Fisher of the U.S. celebrate at the podium with their gold and bronze medals after the women's C4 3000m individual pursuit track cycling at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Alexandre Meneghini
BIRAN, Cuba
Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016

A soldier guards the house where Cuba's former President Fidel Castro and his brother President Raul Castro were born which has been turned into a museum open to the public, in Biran, Cuba, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Andrew Kelly
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016

A model waits backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Danish Ismail
SRINAGAR, INDIA
Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016

A demonstrator shouts slogans amid smoke from a tear gas shell fired by the Indian police during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir region, in Srinagar, India September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sputnik Photo Agency
TULA, Russia
Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a visitors' book at Russian writer Leo Tolstoy estate museum in Yasnaya Polyana outside the city of Tula, Russia September 8, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Klimentyev/via REUTERS

Brian Snyder
CHARLOTTE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts while greeting audience members at a campaign voter registration event at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

KRT KRT
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016

KRT bulletin shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in this still image taken from video on September 9, 2016. KRT/via Reuters

Yves Herman
BRUSSELS, Belgium
Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016

Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama wipes his face during an international conference of Tibet support groups in Brussels, Belgium, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Wolfgang Rattay
ARABBA, Italy
Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016

A mountain jackdaw flies past a little praying Madonna statue on top of the Piz Boe mountain in the Dolomites Alpine region near Arabba, Italy, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Rupak De Chowdhuri
KOLKATA, INDIA
Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016

A goat tries to escape from the boot of a taxi after being purchased at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, India, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Khaled Abdullah
AMRAN, YEMEN
Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016

People gather at a building destroyed by Saudi-led air strikes in the northwestern city of Amran, Yemen September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

TT News Agency
STOCKHOLM, Sweden
Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016

Sweden's Princess Sofia holds her son Prince Alexander, while Archbishop Antje Jackelen (L), Prince Carl Philip (2nd L), godparents Jan-Ake Hansson, (3rd R), Lina Frejd (2nd R) and Reverend Michael Bjerkhagen (R) give their blessings during his christening at the Palace Chapel of the Drottningholm Palace, Stockholm, Sweden September 9, 2016. TT NEWS AGENCY/Jonas Ekstromer/ via REUTERS

Toby Melville
CHICHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016

Visitors and car enthusiasts attend the annual Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival, celebrating a mid-twentieth century heyday of the racing circuit, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Kevin Lamarque
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016

Secretary of State John Kerry boards his plane as he departs Washington, on his way to Geneva, Switzerland, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Lucas Jackson
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016

A model presents a creation from the Marlene Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Stringer .
O PORRINO, SPAIN
Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016

Policeman and a worker carry an injured person at the scene of a train that derailed in Galicia in north-western Spain, close to the town of O Porrino, September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Vigoalminuto.com

Dinuka Liyanawatte
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka
Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016

A mahout brushes his elephant as he washes it ahead of the annual Perahera (street parade) at Rajamha viharaya Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Ahmed Jadallah
MECCA, Saudi Arabia
Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016

A Muslim pilgrim sleeps while reading the Koran at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Juan Carlos Ulate
PENAS BLANCAS, Costa Rica
Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016

An African migrant stranded in Costa Rica uses his cell phone at a makeshift camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

