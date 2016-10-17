Edition:
Photographer
Umit Bektas
Location
GAZIANTEP, Turkey
Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016

A police forensic expert examines an apartment after a blast in the southeastern city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016

Peshmerga forces gather on the east of Mosul during preparations to attack Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
SAINT JEAN DU SUD, HAITI
Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016

Residents try to get a sack of rice, after a distribution was rescheduled and food stored, following Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
MANILA, PHILIPPINES
Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016

A child plays with a mannequin on freshly constructed apartment-style tombs where some of victims of country's war on drugs are buried at he North Cemetery in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
Issei Kato
Location
BANGKOK, Thailand
Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

Passengers dressed in black and white or dark coloured clothes, to mourn the passing of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, are seen during the morning rush hour at a station in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
JIUQUAN, CHINA
Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016

Shenzhou-11 manned spacecraft carrying astronauts Jing Haipeng and Chen Dong blasts off from the launchpad in Jiuquan, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
JEREMIE, HAITI
Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

Neighbors pose for a photo next to their destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Ajay Verma
Location
CHANDIGARH, INDIA
Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016

A farmer rests upon sacks filled with paddy at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Photographer
Ralph Orlowski
Location
Ludwigshafen, Germany
Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

Firefighters try to extinguish fire at the factory of chemicals giant BASF in Ludwigshafen, Germany where several people had been injured following an explosion. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Photographer
Umit Bektas
Location
HATAY, TURKEY
Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016

Syrian refugee children play in an old tobacco factory building which is now used as a refugee shelter in Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Photographer
Tony Gentile
Location
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY
Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016

Pope Francis walks at the end of a canonization mass for seven new saints in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Photographer
Eric Gaillard
Location
NICE, France
Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016

Boats sail behind a cross of a memorial for the victims of the fatal truck attack three months ago on the Promenade des Anglais, shortly before flowers and toys are removed, in NIce, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Photographer
Danish Siddiqui
Location
BENAULIM, INDIA
Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016

(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma pose for a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Photographer
Aly Song
Location
SHANGHAI, China
Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016

Andy Murray holds the trophy after winning the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament final. REUTERS/Aly Song

Photographer
Benoit Tessier
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016

People wave flags and hold signs with messages as demonstrators take part in the La Manif Pour Tous (Demonstration For All) to protest against PMA (Procreation Medicalement Assistee or Medically Assisted Reproduction) and GPA (Grossesse pour Autrui or Gestation for Others) during a march in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Photographer
Pilar Olivares
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016

Bathers dive into the sea at the Leme beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Photographer
Youssef Boudlal
Location
EL JADIDA, Morocco
Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016

Horse riders perform with guns during the El-Jadida International Horse Show in El-Jadida, south of Casablanca, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
MALAKAL, SOUTH SUDAN
Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016

Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) celebrate in the camp of Lalo following heavy fighting over the weekend that killed dozens of people, close to Malakal, South Sudan. REUTERS/Jok Solomon

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016

People inspect a site damaged after an airstrike in the rebel held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

Peshmerga forces gather in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
MANILA, PHILIPPINES
Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016

A man who lives with his family in a tent erected atop a tombstone, feeds his two-month old twins at the North Cemetery where many victims of country's war on drugs are buried in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
POOL New
Location
London, United Kingdom
Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and US Secretary of State John Kerry give a joint press conference after a meeting on the situation in Syria at Lancaster House in London. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
HONG KONG, CHINA
Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016

A swimmer, who later died in hospital, is pulled onto a boat during the annual harbour race in Hong Kong. Apple Daily/via REUTERS.

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
MALAKAL, SOUTH SUDAN
Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016

Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) forces patrol in the camp of Lalo following heavy fighting over the weekend that killed dozens of people, close to Malakal, South Sudan. REUTERS/Jok Solomon

