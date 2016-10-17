Editor's choice
A police forensic expert examines an apartment after a blast in the southeastern city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Peshmerga forces gather on the east of Mosul during preparations to attack Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Residents try to get a sack of rice, after a distribution was rescheduled and food stored, following Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A child plays with a mannequin on freshly constructed apartment-style tombs where some of victims of country's war on drugs are buried at he North Cemetery in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers dressed in black and white or dark coloured clothes, to mourn the passing of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, are seen during the morning rush hour at a station in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Shenzhou-11 manned spacecraft carrying astronauts Jing Haipeng and Chen Dong blasts off from the launchpad in Jiuquan, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Neighbors pose for a photo next to their destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A farmer rests upon sacks filled with paddy at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Firefighters try to extinguish fire at the factory of chemicals giant BASF in Ludwigshafen, Germany where several people had been injured following an explosion. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Syrian refugee children play in an old tobacco factory building which is now used as a refugee shelter in Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Pope Francis walks at the end of a canonization mass for seven new saints in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Boats sail behind a cross of a memorial for the victims of the fatal truck attack three months ago on the Promenade des Anglais, shortly before flowers and toys are removed, in NIce, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma pose for a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Andy Murray holds the trophy after winning the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament final. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wave flags and hold signs with messages as demonstrators take part in the La Manif Pour Tous (Demonstration For All) to protest against PMA (Procreation Medicalement Assistee or Medically Assisted Reproduction) and GPA (Grossesse pour Autrui or Gestation for Others) during a march in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Bathers dive into the sea at the Leme beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Horse riders perform with guns during the El-Jadida International Horse Show in El-Jadida, south of Casablanca, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) celebrate in the camp of Lalo following heavy fighting over the weekend that killed dozens of people, close to Malakal, South Sudan. REUTERS/Jok Solomon
People inspect a site damaged after an airstrike in the rebel held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man who lives with his family in a tent erected atop a tombstone, feeds his two-month old twins at the North Cemetery where many victims of country's war on drugs are buried in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and US Secretary of State John Kerry give a joint press conference after a meeting on the situation in Syria at Lancaster House in London. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool
A swimmer, who later died in hospital, is pulled onto a boat during the annual harbour race in Hong Kong. Apple Daily/via REUTERS.
Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) forces patrol in the camp of Lalo following heavy fighting over the weekend that killed dozens of people, close to Malakal, South Sudan. REUTERS/Jok Solomon