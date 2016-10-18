Edition:
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
JEREMIE, HAITI
Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

A woman stands next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Peshmerga forces advance in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photographer
Bryan Woolston
Location
LEXINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

Shoshana Boyd (center L) and Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay (center R) stand surrounded by family and friends during a candlelight vigil at Lafayette High School for their daughter Trinity Gay, who died in an exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning, in Lexington, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
MANILA, PHILIPPINES
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Children sleep on a square near a church in Manila, Philippines early October 18, 2016. People who have been spending their nights outside the church for a long time, say there are more people joining them since the beginning of the country's war on drugs. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
LES CAYES, HAITI
Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

A man on a motorbike rides on a flooded street during rain after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

A Civil Defence member stands as a front loader removes debris after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Marco Bello
Location
Guarenas, Venezuela
Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

Ericka Torres holds her 3-months old son Jesus, who was born with microcephaly, at their home in Guarenas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
TOKYO, JAPAN
Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

Participants wearing surgical masks talk to each other during a masked match-making event in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Photographer
CHRIS KEANE
Location
HILLSBOROUGH, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

Evelyn Poole-Kober views the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

Peshmerga forces gather in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
TOKYO, Japan
Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

A model struggles with a shoe as she presents a creation by designer Yoshiki, leader of Japan's rock band "X Japan," from his Spring/Summer 2017 collection for his brand YOSHIKIMONO during Tokyo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Photographer
Ralph Orlowski
Location
Ludwigshafen, Germany
Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

Fire and smoke rise from the factory of chemicals giant BASF in Ludwigshafen, Germany where several people had been injured following an explosion. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Photographer
Mike Hutchings
Location
CAPE TOWN, South Africa
Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

University of Cape Town students clash with police as stun grenades are used during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Photographer
Handout .
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

Melania Trump sits down with CNN television host Anderson Cooper during an exclusive interview in New York. Courtesy CNN/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Philippe Wojazer
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan poses with his creation "Him" (2001) prior to the opening of the exhibition "Not Afraid of Love" at the Hotel de la Monnaie in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
SAINT JEAN DU SUD, HAITI
Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016

Residents try to get a sack of rice, after a distribution was rescheduled and food stored, following Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

Tanks move past soldiers in military fatigues as the sun begins to set east of Mosul, where the Iraqi government launched a U.S.-backed offensive to drive Islamic State from the northern city. RUDAW via REUTERS VIDEO NEWS

Photographer
Adnan Abidi
Location
NEW DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, burn posters of Hillary Clinton during a protest against what they say is Clinton sabotaging Donald Trump's election campaign, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Photographer
Issei Kato
Location
BANGKOK, Thailand
Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

Passengers dressed in black and white or dark coloured clothes, to mourn the passing of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, are seen during the morning rush hour at a station in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

A member of Peshmerga forces sits in the back of the military vehicle in the east of Mosul during operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Rebecca Naden
Location
CAERNARFON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

The poppy sculpture 'Weeping Window', a cascade of thousands of handmade ceramic poppies by artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper on display at Caernarfon Castle, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
ST ANDREWS, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland. The weekend, which begins on Sunday, involves rituals for new students, culminating in a foam fight on Monday morning. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

Smoke rises from clashes in the east of Mosul during clashes with Islamic State militants, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Ilya Naymushin
Location
Krasnoyarsk, Russia
Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

A woman crosses a street during a snowfall in central Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

