Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LAS VEGAS, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Donald Trump's campaign plane passes Hillary Clinton's campaign plane as it lands in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
SEOUL, South Korea
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

High school students take part in a large-scale earthquake simulation exercise in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
JEREMIE, HAITI
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Haitian soldiers shoot in the air to try to control the crowd as they wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

A rat's head rests as it is constricted in an opening in the bottom of a garbage can in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Photographer
Romeo Ranoco
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups clash with anti-riot policemen during a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
JEREMIE, HAITI
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

A food vendor waits for customers after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Peshmerga forces stand around a tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Bartila, east of Mosul during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

A boy arrives to the spot where his father was killed in a police operation shortly before in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Displaced people, who are fleeing from clashes in Al-hud village, south of Mosul, head to Qayyarah, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
SAINT OMER, France
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

An Afghan adolescent migrant waves from a van as he departs with six others from the emergency shelter for minors in Saint Omer, France as they leave for Britain. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Photographer
Sergei Karpukhin
Location
MOSCOW, Russia
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 ready-to-wear collection during the Moscow Fashion Week. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Iraqi security forces advance in Qayara, south of Mosul, to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Alexandre Meneghini
Location
HAVANA, CUBA
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Students at the Cuba's National Ballet School (ENB) chat during a break in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Photographer
Bryan Woolston
Location
LEXINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016

Shoshana Boyd (center L) and Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay (center R) stand surrounded by family and friends during a candlelight vigil at Lafayette High School for their daughter Trinity Gay, who died in an exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning, in Lexington, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

A Jewish worshipper uses his mobile phone to record worshippers who are covered in prayer shawls as they recite the priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Photographer
Edgar Su
Location
Bangkok, THAILAND
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

A woman cries as she mourns the passing of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej along the Grand Palace walls in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
PITLOCHRY, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Moored boats are seen on Loch Faskally, as autumn leaves are reflected in the water, in Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Photographer
Joshua Lott
Location
CHICAGO, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Eve Rydberg (L) and Megan Lee pose for a portrait with their sign as they take part in a protest against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

A pan handler sits with a 'Give me $1 or I'm voting for Trump' sign as he sits on the street in Times Square in the Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Mariana Bazo
Location
LIMA, PERU
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Believers attend the procession of Senor de Los Milagros ( 'Lord of Miracles' ), Peru's most revered Catholic religious icon, in downtown Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Photographer
Aziz Taher
Location
BEIRUT, LEBANON
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

A man reacts while clenching onto the coffin of Hezbollah fighter Jalal al-Effie, who was killed during clashes in Syria's Aleppo, during his funeral in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
YANTAI, China
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

A crane is seen among thick fog in Yantai, Shandong province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Photographer
Amr Dalsh
Location
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

A woman tries to buy subsidized sugar from a government truck after a sugar shortage in retail stores across the country in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

