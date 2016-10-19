Editor's choice
Donald Trump's campaign plane passes Hillary Clinton's campaign plane as it lands in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
High school students take part in a large-scale earthquake simulation exercise in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Haitian soldiers shoot in the air to try to control the crowd as they wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A rat's head rests as it is constricted in an opening in the bottom of a garbage can in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups clash with anti-riot policemen during a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A food vendor waits for customers after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Peshmerga forces stand around a tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Bartila, east of Mosul during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A boy arrives to the spot where his father was killed in a police operation shortly before in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Displaced people, who are fleeing from clashes in Al-hud village, south of Mosul, head to Qayyarah, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
An Afghan adolescent migrant waves from a van as he departs with six others from the emergency shelter for minors in Saint Omer, France as they leave for Britain. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 ready-to-wear collection during the Moscow Fashion Week. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Iraqi security forces advance in Qayara, south of Mosul, to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Students at the Cuba's National Ballet School (ENB) chat during a break in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Shoshana Boyd (center L) and Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay (center R) stand surrounded by family and friends during a candlelight vigil at Lafayette High School for their daughter Trinity Gay, who died in an exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning, in Lexington, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A Jewish worshipper uses his mobile phone to record worshippers who are covered in prayer shawls as they recite the priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman cries as she mourns the passing of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej along the Grand Palace walls in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Moored boats are seen on Loch Faskally, as autumn leaves are reflected in the water, in Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Eve Rydberg (L) and Megan Lee pose for a portrait with their sign as they take part in a protest against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A pan handler sits with a 'Give me $1 or I'm voting for Trump' sign as he sits on the street in Times Square in the Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Believers attend the procession of Senor de Los Milagros ( 'Lord of Miracles' ), Peru's most revered Catholic religious icon, in downtown Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A man reacts while clenching onto the coffin of Hezbollah fighter Jalal al-Effie, who was killed during clashes in Syria's Aleppo, during his funeral in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A crane is seen among thick fog in Yantai, Shandong province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
A woman tries to buy subsidized sugar from a government truck after a sugar shortage in retail stores across the country in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh