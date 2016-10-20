Edition:
United States

Editor's choice

Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016

A Civil Defence member rubs his eyes as he tries to put out a fire inside a building after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A Civil Defence member rubs his eyes as he tries to put out a fire inside a building after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
1 / 24
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
LAS VEGAS, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton finish their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton finish their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 24
Photographer
Reuters TV
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

A still image taken from an Islamic State (IS) video released through the group's Amaq news agency shows an unidentified militant addressing the camera. Video said to be shot in Mosul, Iraq, on October 18. 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV via Amaq news agency

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A still image taken from an Islamic State (IS) video released through the group's Amaq news agency shows an unidentified militant addressing the camera. Video said to be shot in Mosul, Iraq, on October 18. 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV via Amaq news agency
Close
3 / 24
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
QAYYARAH, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes sit at a military vehicle in Qayyarah, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes sit at a military vehicle in Qayyarah, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
4 / 24
Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
TORBECK, HAITI
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

A Haitian national police officer keep people away during a distribution of supplies after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A Haitian national police officer keep people away during a distribution of supplies after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
5 / 24
Photographer
Handout .
Location
MOSUL, IRAQ
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016

A still image taken from video shows a blast after a British Royal Air Force Typhoon jet used a Paveway IV guided bomb to destroy a large IS truck-bomb south of Mosul, Iraq. UK Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A still image taken from video shows a blast after a British Royal Air Force Typhoon jet used a Paveway IV guided bomb to destroy a large IS truck-bomb south of Mosul, Iraq. UK Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright
Close
6 / 24
Photographer
Murad Sezer
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Russian Navy's Tarantul-class corvette Ivanovets is escorted by a Turkish Navy Coast Guard boat as it sets sail in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Russian Navy's Tarantul-class corvette Ivanovets is escorted by a Turkish Navy Coast Guard boat as it sets sail in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
7 / 24
Photographer
Zohra Bensemra
Location
DEBAGA, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Women who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold of Hawija queue to receive food from Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) at the school at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Women who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold of Hawija queue to receive food from Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) at the school at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
8 / 24
Photographer
Rick Wilking
Location
LAS VEGAS, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listen during their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listen during their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
9 / 24
Photographer
Erik de Castro
Location
ILOCOS NORTE, Philippines
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016

A woman stands outside her house which was damaged by a fallen tree during Typhoon Haima, in Bangui, Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A woman stands outside her house which was damaged by a fallen tree during Typhoon Haima, in Bangui, Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
10 / 24
Photographer
Afolabi Sotunde
Location
Abuja, Nigeria
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

One of the 21 Chibok school girls released by Boko Haram carries her baby during their visit to meet President Muhammadu Buhari In Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
One of the 21 Chibok school girls released by Boko Haram carries her baby during their visit to meet President Muhammadu Buhari In Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
11 / 24
Photographer
POOL New
Location
LAS VEGAS, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Chelsea Clinton and her father listen as Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton speak during their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Chelsea Clinton and her father listen as Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton speak during their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Close
12 / 24
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
JEREMIE, HAITI
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

People play soccer on a street next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
People play soccer on a street next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 24
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Civil Defence members walk through smoke as they try to put out a fire inside a building after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Civil Defence members walk through smoke as they try to put out a fire inside a building after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
14 / 24
Photographer
Erik de Castro
Location
LA UNION, Philippines
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Drug users who call themselves "Recovering Champions" are hosed with water as part of their weekend drug rehabilitation program organised by the government of San Fernando, La Union, in northern Philippines. The soaring popularity of methamphetamine - a cheap and highly addictive drug � is overburdening health services and tearing families and communities apart in Southeast Asia, driving many countries to adopt hardline policies to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Drug users who call themselves "Recovering Champions" are hosed with water as part of their weekend drug rehabilitation program organised by the government of San Fernando, La Union, in northern Philippines. The soaring popularity of methamphetamine - a cheap and highly addictive drug � is overburdening health services and tearing families and communities apart in Southeast Asia, driving many countries to adopt hardline policies to fight the surge in narcotics use. Around 700,000 drug users and pushers registered with authorities in a process termed "surrendering". REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
15 / 24
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
QAYYARAH, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Iraqi army members stand with thier weapons in Qayyarah, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Iraqi army members stand with thier weapons in Qayyarah, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
16 / 24
Photographer
Hannibal Hanschke
Location
Berlin, Germany
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Russian President Vladimir Putin waves next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as he arrives for talks on a stalled peace plan for eastern Ukraine at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin waves next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as he arrives for talks on a stalled peace plan for eastern Ukraine at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
17 / 24
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Smoke rises from a building after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Smoke rises from a building after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
18 / 24
Photographer
Guillermo Granja
Location
QUITO, ECUADOR
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Thousands of pedestrians gather downtown for a lighting and chromalithe exhibition on a catholic church, as part of the UN Habitat III conference in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Thousands of pedestrians gather downtown for a lighting and chromalithe exhibition on a catholic church, as part of the UN Habitat III conference in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Close
19 / 24
Photographer
David Gray
Location
SYDNEY, Australia
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

A member of the public takes a photograph of a sculpture that is part of the annual outdoor exhibition known as "Sculpture by the Sea" near Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, which showcases sculptures by local and international artists along the coastline between Bondi and Tamarama beaches. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A member of the public takes a photograph of a sculpture that is part of the annual outdoor exhibition known as "Sculpture by the Sea" near Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, which showcases sculptures by local and international artists along the coastline between Bondi and Tamarama beaches. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
20 / 24
Photographer
Mike Hutchings
Location
CAPE TOWN, South Africa
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

A masked student at the University of the Western Cape flees as police open fire with rubber bullets and teargas during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A masked student at the University of the Western Cape flees as police open fire with rubber bullets and teargas during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
21 / 24
Photographer
Eduardo Munoz
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Women protest against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Women protest against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
22 / 24
Photographer
Carlos Jasso
Location
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Eduardo Baquera, known as Cocoy Clown, puts on makeup during the XXI Convention of Clowns, at the Jimenez Rueda Theatre, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Eduardo Baquera, known as Cocoy Clown, puts on makeup during the XXI Convention of Clowns, at the Jimenez Rueda Theatre, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
23 / 24
Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

A Jewish worshipper uses his mobile phone to record worshippers who are covered in prayer shawls as they recite the priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A Jewish worshipper uses his mobile phone to record worshippers who are covered in prayer shawls as they recite the priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Clinton vs. Trump: the final debate

All Collections

Clinton vs. Trump: the final debate

12:10am EDT

Who's at the final debate?

All Collections

Who's at the final debate?

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

People of Times Square

All Collections

People of Times Square

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Photographer Juda Ngwenya's portfolio of work

All Collections

Photographer Juda Ngwenya's portfolio of work

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Inside a burning Damascus building

All Collections

Inside a burning Damascus building

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Freed from Boko Haram

All Collections

Freed from Boko Haram

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Philippines' deadly drug war

All Collections

Philippines' deadly drug war

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Fleeing the assault on Mosul

All Collections

Fleeing the assault on Mosul

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

View More Slideshows »