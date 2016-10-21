Editor's choice
An IED planted by Islamic States fighters explodes in front of Iraqi special forces vehicles in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqis who fled violence in Mosul gather as they reach Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Hillary Clinton, Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Donald Trump sit together at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A general view taken with a drone shows a mosque where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are stationed in Aleppo's government-controlled area of al-Masharqa, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Displaced children who fled Islamic State militants from Mosul play at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires an RPG during clashes with Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
President Obama shakes hands with a girl being held above the crowd during a Clinton-Kaine campaign rally at Florida Memorial University in Miami. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Flocks of wading and sea birds pass in front of the moon as they fly over the coastline as seasonal high tides force them off their feeding grounds closer to shore near Snettisham in Norfolk, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters REUTERS
Members of the Peshmerga forces are seen inside a military vehicle north of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A protester wearing a mask gestures infront of riot police officers during a march to South African President Jacob Zuma's offices, to demand free university education, in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Tears stream down the face of Karena Virginia who claimed to be the victim of sexual assault by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump back in 1998, during a news conference in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An Islamic State suicide bomber attacks an Iraqi special forces unit with a car bomb during clashes in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Voters cast shadows as they wait in a line at a polling station open into the evening as early voting for the 2016 general elections begins in Durham, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A food vendor holds a baby as funeral workers carry the body of one of two men killed inside a slum in port area on Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People brave strong winds on a street as Typhoon Haima approaches in Hong Kong, China . REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Civilians are seen after the liberation of Khalidiya village from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Donald Trump looks at Hillary Clinton during the national anthem as they attend the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner to benefit Catholic charities in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Marie Lestin (L), 34, poses for a photo next to her children in front of their new house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A robot of the Siasun Robot and Automation Corporation simulates the use of a medical instrument on a model of a human skeleton at the WRC 2016 World Robot Conference in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A local miner wades through water as he walks down from a mountain in Benguet a day after Typhoon Haima struck northern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Delaware, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Newly crowned Oba of Benin Kingdom Eheneden Erediauwa adjusts his glasses as he is guided through a symbolic bridge by the palace chiefs during his coronation in Benin city, Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A man washes his horse as a woman bathes her son at concrete water pens under a flyover in a slum area in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri