Edition:
United States

Editor's choice

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
BARTELLA, IRAQ
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016

An IED planted by Islamic States fighters explodes in front of Iraqi special forces vehicles in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
An IED planted by Islamic States fighters explodes in front of Iraqi special forces vehicles in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 24
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
HASAKA, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016

Iraqis who fled violence in Mosul gather as they reach Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Iraqis who fled violence in Mosul gather as they reach Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 24
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016

Hillary Clinton, Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Donald Trump sit together at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Hillary Clinton, Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Donald Trump sit together at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 24
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016

A general view taken with a drone shows a mosque where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are stationed in Aleppo's government-controlled area of al-Masharqa, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A general view taken with a drone shows a mosque where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are stationed in Aleppo's government-controlled area of al-Masharqa, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
4 / 24
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
ERBIL, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016

Displaced children who fled Islamic State militants from Mosul play at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Displaced children who fled Islamic State militants from Mosul play at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
5 / 24
Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
BARTELLA, IRAQ
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016

An Iraqi special forces soldier fires an RPG during clashes with Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires an RPG during clashes with Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 24
Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
MIAMI, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016

President Obama shakes hands with a girl being held above the crowd during a Clinton-Kaine campaign rally at Florida Memorial University in Miami. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
President Obama shakes hands with a girl being held above the crowd during a Clinton-Kaine campaign rally at Florida Memorial University in Miami. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 24
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
SNETTISHAM, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016

Flocks of wading and sea birds pass in front of the moon as they fly over the coastline as seasonal high tides force them off their feeding grounds closer to shore near Snettisham in Norfolk, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Flocks of wading and sea birds pass in front of the moon as they fly over the coastline as seasonal high tides force them off their feeding grounds closer to shore near Snettisham in Norfolk, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 24
Photographer
Handout .
Location
MID SEA, MID SEA
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016

Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters REUTERS
Close
9 / 24
Photographer
Ari Jalal
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016

Members of the Peshmerga forces are seen inside a military vehicle north of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Members of the Peshmerga forces are seen inside a military vehicle north of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
10 / 24
Photographer
Siphiwe Sibeko
Location
PRETORIA, South Africa
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016

A protester wearing a mask gestures infront of riot police officers during a march to South African President Jacob Zuma's offices, to demand free university education, in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A protester wearing a mask gestures infront of riot police officers during a march to South African President Jacob Zuma's offices, to demand free university education, in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
11 / 24
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016

Tears stream down the face of Karena Virginia who claimed to be the victim of sexual assault by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump back in 1998, during a news conference in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Tears stream down the face of Karena Virginia who claimed to be the victim of sexual assault by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump back in 1998, during a news conference in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 24
Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
BARTELLA, IRAQ
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016

An Islamic State suicide bomber attacks an Iraqi special forces unit with a car bomb during clashes in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
An Islamic State suicide bomber attacks an Iraqi special forces unit with a car bomb during clashes in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
13 / 24
Photographer
Jonathan Drake
Location
DURHAM, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016

Voters cast shadows as they wait in a line at a polling station open into the evening as early voting for the 2016 general elections begins in Durham, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Voters cast shadows as they wait in a line at a polling station open into the evening as early voting for the 2016 general elections begins in Durham, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
14 / 24
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016

A food vendor holds a baby as funeral workers carry the body of one of two men killed inside a slum in port area on Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
A food vendor holds a baby as funeral workers carry the body of one of two men killed inside a slum in port area on Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
15 / 24
Photographer
Bobby Yip
Location
HONG KONG, CHINA
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016

People brave strong winds on a street as Typhoon Haima approaches in Hong Kong, China . REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
People brave strong winds on a street as Typhoon Haima approaches in Hong Kong, China . REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
16 / 24
Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016

Civilians are seen after the liberation of Khalidiya village from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Civilians are seen after the liberation of Khalidiya village from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
17 / 24
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016

Donald Trump looks at Hillary Clinton during the national anthem as they attend the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner to benefit Catholic charities in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Donald Trump looks at Hillary Clinton during the national anthem as they attend the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner to benefit Catholic charities in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 24
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
JEREMIE, HAITI
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016

Marie Lestin (L), 34, poses for a photo next to her children in front of their new house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Marie Lestin (L), 34, poses for a photo next to her children in front of their new house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
19 / 24
Photographer
Thomas Peter
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016

A robot of the Siasun Robot and Automation Corporation simulates the use of a medical instrument on a model of a human skeleton at the WRC 2016 World Robot Conference in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
A robot of the Siasun Robot and Automation Corporation simulates the use of a medical instrument on a model of a human skeleton at the WRC 2016 World Robot Conference in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
20 / 24
Photographer
Erik de Castro
Location
BENGUET, Philippines
Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016

A local miner wades through water as he walks down from a mountain in Benguet a day after Typhoon Haima struck northern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
A local miner wades through water as he walks down from a mountain in Benguet a day after Typhoon Haima struck northern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
21 / 24
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
DELAWARE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016

Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Delaware, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Delaware, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
22 / 24
Photographer
Akintunde Akinleye
Location
BENIN, Nigeria
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016

Newly crowned Oba of Benin Kingdom Eheneden Erediauwa adjusts his glasses as he is guided through a symbolic bridge by the palace chiefs during his coronation in Benin city, Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Newly crowned Oba of Benin Kingdom Eheneden Erediauwa adjusts his glasses as he is guided through a symbolic bridge by the palace chiefs during his coronation in Benin city, Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Close
23 / 24
Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
KOLKATA, India
Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016

A man washes his horse as a woman bathes her son at concrete water pens under a flyover in a slum area in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
A man washes his horse as a woman bathes her son at concrete water pens under a flyover in a slum area in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Assault on Mosul

All Collections

Assault on Mosul

Thursday, October 20, 2016

Fleeing the assault on Mosul

All Collections

Fleeing the assault on Mosul

Thursday, October 20, 2016

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Thursday, October 20, 2016

Devastation in Aleppo

All Collections

Devastation in Aleppo

Thursday, October 20, 2016

Cholera fears in Haiti

All Collections

Cholera fears in Haiti

Thursday, October 20, 2016

People of Times Square

All Collections

People of Times Square

Thursday, October 20, 2016

Rescue in the Mediterranean Sea

All Collections

Rescue in the Mediterranean Sea

Thursday, October 20, 2016

Meeting of the clowns

All Collections

Meeting of the clowns

Thursday, October 20, 2016

View More Slideshows »