Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
NAWERAN, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016

Smoke rises at Islamic State militants' positions in the town of Naweran, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

1 / 24
Photographer
Sam Mircovich
Location
PALM SPRINGS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016

Workers cut away debris from the front of a bus involved in a mass casualty crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

2 / 24
Photographer
Handout .
Location
VIBO MARINA, ITALY
Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016

A migrant waits to disembark from the rescue vessel Responder, a rescue boat run by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) and the Italian Red Cross (CRI), in the Italian harbour of Vibo Marina, Italy. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross

3 / 24
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
MANILA, PHILIPPINES
Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016

A man is comforted by his wife after their seven-year old daughter was found killed at Tugatog public cemetery, in Manila, Philippines. According to local media, a registered drug user known to the police was detained as a suspect involved in the killing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

4 / 24
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016

A man returns to his village after it was liberated from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul in Qayyara, Iraq. The fumes in the background are from oil wells that were set ablaze by Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

5 / 24
Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
DAMASSINS, HAITI
Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016

A man walks next to a dresser on a beach after Hurricane Matthew in Damassins, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

6 / 24
Photographer
Eduardo Munoz
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016

Supporters of Hillary Clinton take part in a march through the Brooklyn bridge in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

7 / 24
Photographer
ABDULJABBAR ZEYAD
Location
HOUDIEDA, Yemen
Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe acute malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

8 / 24
Photographer
Marco Bello
Location
Caracas, Venezuela
Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro storm into in a session of the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

9 / 24
Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
ASAKA, JAPAN
Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016

Japanese Self-Defence Forces' (SDF) official is silhouetted while flights performs air show during the annual SDF ceremony at Asaka Base, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

10 / 24
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Chicago, United States
Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016

The Chicago Cubs celebrate after winning game six of the 2016 NLCS playoff baseball series at Wrigley Field. Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

11 / 24
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
BLACKWATER, United Kingdom
Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016

Swans glide as the sun sets over Hawley Lake near Blackwater, southern England. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

12 / 24
Photographer
Laszlo Balogh
Location
BUDAPEST, Hungary
Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016

A pro-government supporter (L) scuffles with an anti-government supporter near a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of 1956 anti-Communist uprising in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

13 / 24
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Charlotte, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016

Hillary Clinton arrives at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

14 / 24
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
HASAKA, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016

Iraqi refugees that fled violence in Mosul and internally displaced Syrians who fled Islamic State controlled areas in Deir al-Zor, buy food and water near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi

15 / 24
Photographer
Philippe Wojazer
Location
CALAIS, France
Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016

French CRS police are seen in silhouette as flames are seen on the eve of the evacuation and transfer of migrants to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERPhilippe Wojazer

16 / 24
Photographer
Eduardo Munoz
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016

Dogs dressed up like the rock band Kiss take part during the annual halloween dog parade at Manhattan's Tompkins Square Park in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

17 / 24
Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
CALAIS, France
Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016

A migrant carries his belongings as they depart the Calais camp called the 'Jungle", France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

18 / 24
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
GETTYSBURG, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016

Donald Trump speaks with former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani as he visits Gettysburg National Military Park in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

19 / 24
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
WESTBURY, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016

A paraglider flies above a 'white horse', dating back to the 18th century and with possible 9th century origins, carved on the chalk hillside of Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

20 / 24
Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
BARTELLA, IRAQ
Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016

A Christian Iraqi special forces soldier walks in a church in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

21 / 24
Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
AUSTIN, United States
Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016

Tennis star Venus Williams and race-winning Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain are sprayed with champagne by crew members after Hamilton came back to celebrate with his team and visitors after the Formula One F1 Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

22 / 24
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
NEWTOWN, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016

A woman is moved to tears as Donald Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Newtown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

23 / 24
Photographer
Yannis Behrakis
Location
ATHENS, Greece
Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016

A man enjoys a swim at sunset at an Athens beach. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

24 / 24

