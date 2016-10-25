Edition:
United States

Editor's choice

Photographer
ABDULJABBAR ZEYAD
Location
HOUDIEDA, Yemen
Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe acute malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe acute malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
1 / 24
Photographer
Philippe Wojazer
Location
CALAIS, France
Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

Sparks fly from a fire as migrants sit near for warmth at the end of the first day of the evacuation and transfer to reception centers of migrants living in the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Sparks fly from a fire as migrants sit near for warmth at the end of the first day of the evacuation and transfer to reception centers of migrants living in the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
2 / 24
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
ST. AUGUSTINE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

Donald Trump meets with law enforcement and first responders at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Department in St. Augustine, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Donald Trump meets with law enforcement and first responders at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Department in St. Augustine, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 24
Photographer
Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Location
San Cristobal, Venezuela
Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

A riot police officer throws a stone during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
A riot police officer throws a stone during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Close
4 / 24
Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
BASHIQA, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter is seen bloodied following a road side bomb on their vehicle during a battle with Islamic State militants at Topzawa village near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter is seen bloodied following a road side bomb on their vehicle during a battle with Islamic State militants at Topzawa village near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
5 / 24
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

The body of 11-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is placed on a table to be prepared for burial after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. Mahmoud's father was killed last year in a bombing in the same town. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
The body of 11-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is placed on a table to be prepared for burial after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. Mahmoud's father was killed last year in a bombing in the same town. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
6 / 24
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Manchester, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to a campaign event accompanied by Senator Elizabeth Warren at Alumni Hall Courtyard, Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to a campaign event accompanied by Senator Elizabeth Warren at Alumni Hall Courtyard, Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 24
Photographer
Zohra Bensemra
Location
DEBAGA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

A boy sits as fighters who were displaced by Islamic State gather at Debaga camp on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq, before heading to the front line for the Mosul offensive against the group. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
A boy sits as fighters who were displaced by Islamic State gather at Debaga camp on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq, before heading to the front line for the Mosul offensive against the group. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
8 / 24
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
MANILA, PHILIPPINES
Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

The body of a man killed by unknown gunmen is lit by lights from TV cameras in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
The body of a man killed by unknown gunmen is lit by lights from TV cameras in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
9 / 24
Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

President Obama laughs as he is interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel in a taping of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
President Obama laughs as he is interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel in a taping of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 24
Photographer
Stringer .
Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Plainclothes police officers stand at the site of a blast in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey. Alparslan Cinar/Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Plainclothes police officers stand at the site of a blast in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey. Alparslan Cinar/Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS
Close
11 / 24
Photographer
Naseer Ahmed
Location
QUETTA, Pakistan
Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

A police cadet from the Police Training Center lies in the hospital after being injured after an attack on the center in Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
A police cadet from the Police Training Center lies in the hospital after being injured after an attack on the center in Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Close
12 / 24
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
OTTAWA, CANADA
Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

A protestor struggles to cross a police barricade during a demonstration against the proposed Kinder Morgan pipeline on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
A protestor struggles to cross a police barricade during a demonstration against the proposed Kinder Morgan pipeline on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
13 / 24
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
ST. AUGUSTINE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

A man wears a t-shirt of Hillary Clinton behind bars as he eats a sandwich at a rally with Donald Trump in St. Augustine, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
A man wears a t-shirt of Hillary Clinton behind bars as he eats a sandwich at a rally with Donald Trump in St. Augustine, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 24
Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
Washington, United States
Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016

Actor, comedian and Chicago Cubs fan Bill Murray look at a baseball as he arrives to receive the 19th annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
Actor, comedian and Chicago Cubs fan Bill Murray look at a baseball as he arrives to receive the 19th annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
15 / 24
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

Models present creations from Brazilian designer Reinaldo Lourenco's 2017 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Models present creations from Brazilian designer Reinaldo Lourenco's 2017 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
16 / 24
Photographer
Handout .
Location
KEY WEST, United States
Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

A zombie pelican bicycle is manoeuvred on South Roosevelt Boulevard during the Zombie Bike Ride as part of annual Fantasy Fest costuming and masking festival in Key West, Florida. Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
A zombie pelican bicycle is manoeuvred on South Roosevelt Boulevard during the Zombie Bike Ride as part of annual Fantasy Fest costuming and masking festival in Key West, Florida. Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau
Close
17 / 24
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
TAMPA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he comes onstage to rally with supporters in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he comes onstage to rally with supporters in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
18 / 24
Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

Iraqi refugees that fled violence in Mosul ride a pick-up truck upon arrival in al-Kherbeh village, northern Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Iraqi refugees that fled violence in Mosul ride a pick-up truck upon arrival in al-Kherbeh village, northern Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
19 / 24
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
PALERMO, ITALY
Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

A migrant disembarks from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot in the Sicilian harbour of Palermo, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
A migrant disembarks from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot in the Sicilian harbour of Palermo, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
20 / 24
Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
CALAIS, France
Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

Migrants gather near fires that burn at the end of the first day of the evacuation of migrants from the "Jungle" in Calais and their transfer to reception centers in France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Migrants gather near fires that burn at the end of the first day of the evacuation of migrants from the "Jungle" in Calais and their transfer to reception centers in France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
21 / 24
Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
KOLKATA, INDIA
Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

A woman walks past semi-finished clay idols of the Hindu mythological characters 'Dakinis' and 'Yoginis', who will be worshipped along with the Hindu goddess Kali, at a roadside workshop ahead of the Kali Puja festival in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
A woman walks past semi-finished clay idols of the Hindu mythological characters 'Dakinis' and 'Yoginis', who will be worshipped along with the Hindu goddess Kali, at a roadside workshop ahead of the Kali Puja festival in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
22 / 24
Photographer
Naseer Ahmed
Location
QUETTA, Pakistan
Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Pakistani troops deploy outside the Police Training Center after an attack on the center in Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Pakistani troops deploy outside the Police Training Center after an attack on the center in Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Close
23 / 24
Photographer
David Gray
Location
SYDNEY, Australia
Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

A member of the public takes a photograph of a sculpture, that was damaged due to large waves, and is part of the annual outdoor exhibition known as "Sculpture by the Sea" located on Tamarama Beach in Sydney, Australia, which showcases sculptures by local and international artists. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
A member of the public takes a photograph of a sculpture, that was damaged due to large waves, and is part of the annual outdoor exhibition known as "Sculpture by the Sea" located on Tamarama Beach in Sydney, Australia, which showcases sculptures by local and international artists. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Iraqi forces battle Islamic State for control of Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces battle Islamic State for control of Mosul

8:31am EDT

Political standoff worsens in Venezuela

All Collections

Political standoff worsens in Venezuela

Monday, October 24, 2016

Best of MLB playoffs

All Collections

Best of MLB playoffs

Monday, October 24, 2016

Trump and the media

All Collections

Trump and the media

Monday, October 24, 2016

Clearing the Jungle of Calais

All Collections

Clearing the Jungle of Calais

Monday, October 24, 2016

Fleeing one war-torn country for another

All Collections

Fleeing one war-torn country for another

Monday, October 24, 2016

Hollywood hosts pipeline protest

All Collections

Hollywood hosts pipeline protest

Monday, October 24, 2016

California tour bus crash

All Collections

California tour bus crash

Monday, October 24, 2016

View More Slideshows »