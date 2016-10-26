Edition:
United States

Editor's choice

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
HASSAN SHAM, IRAQ
Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Internally displaced children sit in a car near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Internally displaced children sit in a car near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 24
Photographer
Philippe Wojazer
Location
CALAIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Smoke rises the sky as migrants and journalists look at burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Smoke rises the sky as migrants and journalists look at burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
2 / 24
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Cleveland, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor celebrates with center fielder Rajai Davis after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game one of the 2016 World Series. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor celebrates with center fielder Rajai Davis after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game one of the 2016 World Series. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 24
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
4 / 24
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
SANFORD, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Donald Trump rallies with supporters at the Million Air Orlando airplane hangar in Sanford, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Donald Trump rallies with supporters at the Million Air Orlando airplane hangar in Sanford, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 24
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

The body of 11-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is placed on a table to be prepared for burial after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. Mahmoud's father was killed last year in a bombing in the same town. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
The body of 11-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is placed on a table to be prepared for burial after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. Mahmoud's father was killed last year in a bombing in the same town. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
6 / 24
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
MIAMI LAKES, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

A police officer lies on the side of Palmetto state road after an accident occurred as a motorcade transporting Hillary Clinton passes through in Miami Lakes, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
A police officer lies on the side of Palmetto state road after an accident occurred as a motorcade transporting Hillary Clinton passes through in Miami Lakes, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 24
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
CALAIS, France
Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

A migrant is seen in silhouette near flames from a burning makeshift shelter on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
A migrant is seen in silhouette near flames from a burning makeshift shelter on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
8 / 24
Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
Tokyo, Japan
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is helped by interpreters to attach an earphone as he attends a luncheon meeting with Japanese business leaders in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is helped by interpreters to attach an earphone as he attends a luncheon meeting with Japanese business leaders in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
9 / 24
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
MIAMI, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Donald Trump poses for photos after a campaign event with his employees at his Trump National Doral golf club in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Donald Trump poses for photos after a campaign event with his employees at his Trump National Doral golf club in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 24
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

A model presents a creation from Lolittta's 2017 collection in a bookstore during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
A model presents a creation from Lolittta's 2017 collection in a bookstore during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
11 / 24
Photographer
Zohra Bensemra
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

A newly displaced woman runs after she jumped over a back wall and rushed to grab humanitarian packages, as smoke rises from a burning oil refinery at a processing centre in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
A newly displaced woman runs after she jumped over a back wall and rushed to grab humanitarian packages, as smoke rises from a burning oil refinery at a processing centre in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
12 / 24
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
GOLD COAST, Australia
Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Emergency services personnel can be seen near a ride inside the Dreamworld theme park at Coomera on the Gold Coast, Australia, after a number of people were reported killed on a ride at Australia's biggest theme park. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Emergency services personnel can be seen near a ride inside the Dreamworld theme park at Coomera on the Gold Coast, Australia, after a number of people were reported killed on a ride at Australia's biggest theme park. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 24
Photographer
Mukesh Gupta
Location
JAMMU, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

A girl, who according to local media was wounded in a shelling attack at the international border with Pakistan, is rushed to a government hospital in Ranbir Singh Pura area near Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
A girl, who according to local media was wounded in a shelling attack at the international border with Pakistan, is rushed to a government hospital in Ranbir Singh Pura area near Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
14 / 24
Photographer
Naseer Ahmed
Location
QUETTA, Pakistan
Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Pakistani troops deploy outside the Police Training Center after an attack on the center in Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Pakistani troops deploy outside the Police Training Center after an attack on the center in Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Close
15 / 24
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Cleveland, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts during the NBA Champions ring ceremony and banner raising before their game against the New York Knicks in Cleveland. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts during the NBA Champions ring ceremony and banner raising before their game against the New York Knicks in Cleveland. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 24
Photographer
David W Cerny
Location
STRAKONICE, Czech Republic
Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Fishermen pull a net containing fish from a pond during the traditional carp haul near the village of Belcice, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Fishermen pull a net containing fish from a pond during the traditional carp haul near the village of Belcice, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
17 / 24
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
COCONUT CREEK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Hillary Clinton speaks during a rally in South Broward Area at Broward College-North Campus in Coconut Creek, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks during a rally in South Broward Area at Broward College-North Campus in Coconut Creek, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 24
Photographer
Philippe Wojazer
Location
CALAIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

A migrant runs past a burning makeshift shelters in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A migrant runs past a burning makeshift shelters in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
19 / 24
Photographer
ABDULJABBAR ZEYAD
Location
HOUDIEDA, Yemen
Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, sits in a wheelchair at the al-Thawra hospital where she receives treatment for severe acute malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, sits in a wheelchair at the al-Thawra hospital where she receives treatment for severe acute malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
20 / 24
Photographer
Antonio Parrinello
Location
CATANIA, ITALY
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Migrants wait after disembarking from Spanish Navy cruiser Navarra in the Sicilian harbour of Catania, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Migrants wait after disembarking from Spanish Navy cruiser Navarra in the Sicilian harbour of Catania, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
21 / 24
Photographer
Abhishek Chinnappa
Location
BENGALURU, India
Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

A forest guard provides water to an injured Asiatic elephant, who according to forest officials fractured his front-right leg late August while being chased by villagers, as it lies in a field in Avverahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
A forest guard provides water to an injured Asiatic elephant, who according to forest officials fractured his front-right leg late August while being chased by villagers, as it lies in a field in Avverahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
22 / 24
Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Mortuary attendants assisted by Red Cross staff handle the bodies of civilians killed following an attack at the Bisharo lodging by Islamist militants from the Somali group al Shabaab in Mandera, at the Chiromo mortuary in Kenya's capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Mortuary attendants assisted by Red Cross staff handle the bodies of civilians killed following an attack at the Bisharo lodging by Islamist militants from the Somali group al Shabaab in Mandera, at the Chiromo mortuary in Kenya's capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
23 / 24
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
CALAIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

A migrant stands in the charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A migrant stands in the charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

American troops in Mosul

All Collections

American troops in Mosul

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Two weeks to Election Day

All Collections

Two weeks to Election Day

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Clearing the Jungle of Calais

All Collections

Clearing the Jungle of Calais

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Iraqi forces battle Islamic State for control of Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces battle Islamic State for control of Mosul

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

The death of a boy

All Collections

The death of a boy

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Refugee exodus from Mosul

All Collections

Refugee exodus from Mosul

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Hawaii's John John Florence wins World Surf championships

All Collections

Hawaii's John John Florence wins World Surf championships

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

T-shirts for Trump

All Collections

T-shirts for Trump

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

View More Slideshows »