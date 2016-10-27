Edition:
Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
QAYYARA, IRAQ
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

A detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter sits in front of newly displaced men near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Tmapa, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Hillary Clinton brings birthday cake to members of the media, as she turn 69, inside her campaign plane en route to New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Erik de Castro
Location
PAMPANGA, Philippines
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Residents who work at a cemetery to refurbish tombs ahead of the commemoration of All Saints Day, walk on tombs in a flooded cemetery at Masantol, Pampanga in northern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Photographer
Christian Veron
Location
Caracas, Venezuela
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Photographer
Ajay Verma
Location
CHANDIGARH, India
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

A demonstrator is hit by a water cannon used by police to disperse the protestors during a protest against what they say is state government�s failure to arrest those involved in the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, the religious book of Sikhs, in Behbal Kalan village of Punjab in 2015, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Photographer
Philippe Wojazer
Location
CALAIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Smoke rises the sky as migrants and journalists look at burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, Yemen
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

A girl carries a rifle as she attends a rally by followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement commemorating the death of Imam Zaid bin Ali in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
Tokyo, Japan
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is helped by interpreters to attach an earphone as he attends a luncheon meeting with Japanese business leaders in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
KERMAN, IRAN
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Iranian and Afghan girls gather at the Emam Hasan Mojtaba school in Kerman, Iran. REUTERS/Gabriela Baczynska

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
MANILA, PHILIPPINES
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

A 17 year old girl lays dead next to her doll after she and her friend were killed by unknown motorcycle-riding gunmen, in an alley in Manila, Philippines. According to the police, a sign on a cardboard reading "Tulak ka, hayop ka", which translates to "You are a (drug) pusher, you are an animal" was found with the body of girl's friend. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
Handout .
Location
MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

General view of a landslide that affected the Medellin-Bogota highway in Colombia. Courtesy of EL Colombiano Newspaper

Photographer
Ilya Naymushin
Location
KRASNOYARSK, Russia
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Model Inna Magomedova uses her mobile phone while she presents "The Alive Painting" body art work by Russian artist Maria Gasanova during the Art Krasnoyarsk annual festival in Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Federal police forces launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Women hold up signs as they surround Robert Burck, known as the original "Naked Cowboy" who is a supporter of Donald Trump as they protest against Trump during a demonstration organized by the National Organization for Women (NOW) outside Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Gary Cameron
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

(L-R) Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump attend an official ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
IDLIB, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

A boy inspects a damaged site after shelling in the rebel held town of Hass, south of Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
LALITPUR, Nepal
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

A farmer harvests rice on a field in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Benoit Tessier
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

A visitor plays a video game in a glass box at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Photographer
Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Location
SAN CRISTOBAL, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Demonstrators clash with members of Venezuelan National Guard during a rally demanding a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Photographer
Edgar Su
Location
Singapore, SINGAPORE
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in action against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic during the Singapore WTA Finals Round Robin Singles. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Photographer
Vincent Kessler
Location
STRASBOURG, France
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Nigel Farage, United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) member and MEP, waits for the start of a debate on the last European Summit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Photographer
Zohra Bensemra
Location
HASAN SHAM, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

A view of Al Khazar camps for newly internally displaced people near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Photographer
Sertac Kayar
Location
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

A demonstrator gestures as riot police use a water cannon to disperse the crowd during a protest against the arrest of the city's popular two joint mayors for alleged links to terrorism, in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

