Editor's choice
A detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter sits in front of newly displaced men near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hillary Clinton brings birthday cake to members of the media, as she turn 69, inside her campaign plane en route to New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Residents who work at a cemetery to refurbish tombs ahead of the commemoration of All Saints Day, walk on tombs in a flooded cemetery at Masantol, Pampanga in northern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A demonstrator is hit by a water cannon used by police to disperse the protestors during a protest against what they say is state government�s failure to arrest those involved in the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, the religious book of Sikhs, in Behbal Kalan village of Punjab in 2015, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Smoke rises the sky as migrants and journalists look at burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A girl carries a rifle as she attends a rally by followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement commemorating the death of Imam Zaid bin Ali in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is helped by interpreters to attach an earphone as he attends a luncheon meeting with Japanese business leaders in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Iranian and Afghan girls gather at the Emam Hasan Mojtaba school in Kerman, Iran. REUTERS/Gabriela Baczynska
A 17 year old girl lays dead next to her doll after she and her friend were killed by unknown motorcycle-riding gunmen, in an alley in Manila, Philippines. According to the police, a sign on a cardboard reading "Tulak ka, hayop ka", which translates to "You are a (drug) pusher, you are an animal" was found with the body of girl's friend. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
General view of a landslide that affected the Medellin-Bogota highway in Colombia. Courtesy of EL Colombiano Newspaper
Model Inna Magomedova uses her mobile phone while she presents "The Alive Painting" body art work by Russian artist Maria Gasanova during the Art Krasnoyarsk annual festival in Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Federal police forces launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Women hold up signs as they surround Robert Burck, known as the original "Naked Cowboy" who is a supporter of Donald Trump as they protest against Trump during a demonstration organized by the National Organization for Women (NOW) outside Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
(L-R) Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump attend an official ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A boy inspects a damaged site after shelling in the rebel held town of Hass, south of Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A farmer harvests rice on a field in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A visitor plays a video game in a glass box at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Demonstrators clash with members of Venezuelan National Guard during a rally demanding a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in action against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic during the Singapore WTA Finals Round Robin Singles. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Nigel Farage, United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) member and MEP, waits for the start of a debate on the last European Summit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A view of Al Khazar camps for newly internally displaced people near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A demonstrator gestures as riot police use a water cannon to disperse the crowd during a protest against the arrest of the city's popular two joint mayors for alleged links to terrorism, in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar