Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

Boys inspect a hole in the ground after an airstrike near a playground on the besieged rebel held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Winston-Salem, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

Michelle Obama embraces Hillary Clinton as they arrive at a campaign rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Zohra Bensemra
Location
Bazwaia, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

A campaign plane carrying Mike Pence rests after it skidded off the runway after landing in the rain at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
POOL New
Location
Poundbury, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at products on the shelves at a Waitrose supermarket during a visit to the town of Poundbury. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Photographer
Ari Jalal
Location
NAWARAN, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic state militants, in Nawaran North of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal

Photographer
Philippe Wojazer
Location
CALAIS, France
Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

Migrants hug after being separated during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
QAYYARA, IRAQ
Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

An Iraqi soldier stands next to a detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter, at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Esam Al-Fetori
Location
BENGHAZI, Libya
Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

New graduates of Engineering and Law faculties at Benghazi University celebrate as they pose in front of damaged buildings at their university former headquarters, which was destroyed during clashes in 2014, between members of the Libyan National Army and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam...more

Photographer
POOL New
Location
POUNDBURY, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (R) pulls a half pint of beer as her husband Prince Charles watches during a visit to 'The Duchess of Cornwall Inn' in Poundbury, Britain. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall officially opened the pub during a visit to the town of Poundbury. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

Venezuelan National Guards escort deputies and people as they walk out from the National Assembly after a session in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Handout .
Location
CANNON BALL, United States
Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

Protesters against the Dakota Access Pipeline stand-off with police in this aerial photo of Highway 1806 and County Road 134 near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Morton County Sheriff's Office

Photographer
Gary Cameron
Location
RUCKERSVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

A 2016 Nissan Versa and a 2015 Nissan Tsuru collide in a controlled crash test at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety facility in Ruckersville, Virginia. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
SPRINGFIELD, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

Two women take pictures on stage before Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Ari Jalal
Location
NAWARAN, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks through a Milan missile before recapturing from Islamic state militants the Fadiliya village in Nawaran, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Photographer
Zohra Bensemra
Location
HASAN SHAM, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016

Newly internally displaced people sit upon their arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Photographer
Athit Perawongmetha
Location
BANGKOK, Thailand
Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016

Some 1,250 students from the Assumption College hold cards to form an image of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in his honor, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016

A makeshift military front loader drives in Dahiyat al-Assad, west Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Photographer
Erik de Castro
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016

A resident places a flower bouquet in front of a tomb ahead of the commemoration of All Saints day in Las Pinas, Metro Manila in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Photographer
Max Rossi
Location
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY
Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016

Pope Francis waves as he leaves at the end of the general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Photographer
Esam Al-Fetori
Location
BENGHAZI, Libya
Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

A new graduate of Benghazi University takes a selfie in front of a ruined building at his university which was destroyed during clashes in 2014 between members of the Libyan National Army and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Photographer
Beck Diefenbach
Location
Cupertino, United States
Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks under a graphic of the new MacBook Pro during an Apple media event in Cupertino, Californi. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Photographer
Soe Zeya Tun
Location
RAKHINE, Myanmar
Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016

The ruins of a market which was set on fire are seen at a Rohingya village outside Maugndaw in Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016

A man takes a photographs as he inspects a campaign plane that had been carrying Mike Pence after it skidded off the runway while landing in the rain at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

