Editor's choice
An Iraqi soldier stands next to a detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Hillary Clinton speaks about the FBI inquiry into her emails during a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
St. Benedict's Cathedral in the ancient city of Norcia is seen following an earthquake in central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A local resident casts her ballot into a portable ballot box at her house during a presidential election in the village of Kozhushna, outside Chisinau, Moldova. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Dogs of a visitor pass by the grave of Marquise and Tony, the two small dogs of the Princess Lobanoff de Rostoff at the cimetiere des chiens (Cemetery of dogs) ahead of the commemoration of All Saints Day at the Montmartre cemetery in Asnieres, northern Paris, France. Since 1899 more than 40,000 animals have been buried in the Cimetiere des Chiens, including dogs, cats, monkeys, horses, rabbits, hamsters, mice, birds, and fish and...more
A boy picks marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia celebrates with her trophy after defeating Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Singapore WTA Finals Singles Finals. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Birgitta Jonsdottir of the Pirate Party reacts alongisde party members after early results of the parliamentary elections in Iceland. REUTERS/Geirix
Bodies of two men are lit by a police car in Manila, Philippines. According to the police, guns and a sachet containing what is believed to be the drug shabu (Metamphetamine Hydrochloride) were found with two men who were shot dead after trying to speed away from a police checkpoint. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Iraqi soldiers pose with the Islamic State flag along a street of the town of al-Shura, which was recaptured from Islamic State (IS) on Saturday, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People recover the body of a man at a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A chain is attached to the foot of a dead Islamic State fighter's body along a street of the town of al-Shura, which was recaptured from Islamic State on Saturday, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of Iraqi special forces police runs for cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Russian Soyuz MS space capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew members, Kate Rubins of the U.S., Anatoly Ivanishin of Russia and Takuya Onishi of Japan, descends near the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool
A participant wearing costume symbolising Samsung Galaxy Note 7 walks among pedestrians after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Oliver Quiros, 3, competes dressed as an astronaut in a space shuttle in the Haunted Heats Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Canada's Prime Minister JustinTrudeau and European Council President Donald Tusk attend the signing ceremony of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Franco is Lenoir
Kites of all shapes and sizes fill the air at the 22nd Cape Town International Kite Festival in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A participant in costume poses to a camera after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A rebel fighter in Dahiyet al-Assad fires a shell towards regime-held Hamdaniyah neighborhood, west Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Nuns stand next a partially collapsed wall following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Donald Trump holds up a rainbow flag with "LGBTs for TRUMP" written on it at a campaign rally in Greeley, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Demonstrators attend a protest against the investiture of acting Prime Minister and Popular Party leader Mariano Rajoy in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire their weapons at Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic