Photographer
Zohra Bensemra
Location
AL-SHURA, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016

An Iraqi soldier stands next to a detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
An Iraqi soldier stands next to a detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
DAYTONA BEACH, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016

Hillary Clinton speaks about the FBI inquiry into her emails during a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks about the FBI inquiry into her emails during a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Photographer
Remo Casilli
Location
NORCIA, ITALY
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

St. Benedict's Cathedral in the ancient city of Norcia is seen following an earthquake in central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
St. Benedict's Cathedral in the ancient city of Norcia is seen following an earthquake in central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
KOZHUSHNA, Moldova
Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016

A local resident casts her ballot into a portable ballot box at her house during a presidential election in the village of Kozhushna, outside Chisinau, Moldova. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A local resident casts her ballot into a portable ballot box at her house during a presidential election in the village of Kozhushna, outside Chisinau, Moldova. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Photographer
Charles Platiau
Location
ASNIERES, France
Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016

Dogs of a visitor pass by the grave of Marquise and Tony, the two small dogs of the Princess Lobanoff de Rostoff at the cimetiere des chiens (Cemetery of dogs) ahead of the commemoration of All Saints Day at the Montmartre cemetery in Asnieres, northern Paris, France. Since 1899 more than 40,000 animals have been buried in the Cimetiere des Chiens, including dogs, cats, monkeys, horses, rabbits, hamsters, mice, birds, and fish and...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Dogs of a visitor pass by the grave of Marquise and Tony, the two small dogs of the Princess Lobanoff de Rostoff at the cimetiere des chiens (Cemetery of dogs) ahead of the commemoration of All Saints Day at the Montmartre cemetery in Asnieres, northern Paris, France. Since 1899 more than 40,000 animals have been buried in the Cimetiere des Chiens, including dogs, cats, monkeys, horses, rabbits, hamsters, mice, birds, and fish and a lion. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016

A boy picks marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
A boy picks marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Photographer
Edgar Su
Location
SINGAPORE, Singapore
Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016

Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia celebrates with her trophy after defeating Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Singapore WTA Finals Singles Finals. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia celebrates with her trophy after defeating Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Singapore WTA Finals Singles Finals. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Photographer
Asgeir Asgeirsson
Location
K�pavogur, Iceland
Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016

Birgitta Jonsdottir of the Pirate Party reacts alongisde party members after early results of the parliamentary elections in Iceland. REUTERS/Geirix

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Birgitta Jonsdottir of the Pirate Party reacts alongisde party members after early results of the parliamentary elections in Iceland. REUTERS/Geirix
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
MANILA, PHILIPPINES
Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016

Bodies of two men are lit by a police car in Manila, Philippines. According to the police, guns and a sachet containing what is believed to be the drug shabu (Metamphetamine Hydrochloride) were found with two men who were shot dead after trying to speed away from a police checkpoint. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Bodies of two men are lit by a police car in Manila, Philippines. According to the police, guns and a sachet containing what is believed to be the drug shabu (Metamphetamine Hydrochloride) were found with two men who were shot dead after trying to speed away from a police checkpoint. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Photographer
Zohra Bensemra
Location
AL-SHURA, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016

Iraqi soldiers pose with the Islamic State flag along a street of the town of al-Shura, which was recaptured from Islamic State (IS) on Saturday, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Iraqi soldiers pose with the Islamic State flag along a street of the town of al-Shura, which was recaptured from Islamic State (IS) on Saturday, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Photographer
ABDULJABBAR ZEYAD
Location
HODEIDAH, Yemen
Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016

People recover the body of a man at a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
People recover the body of a man at a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Photographer
Zohra Bensemra
Location
AL-SHURA, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016

A chain is attached to the foot of a dead Islamic State fighter's body along a street of the town of al-Shura, which was recaptured from Islamic State on Saturday, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A chain is attached to the foot of a dead Islamic State fighter's body along a street of the town of al-Shura, which was recaptured from Islamic State on Saturday, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
AL-SHURA, IRAQ
Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016

A member of Iraqi special forces police runs for cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
A member of Iraqi special forces police runs for cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Photographer
POOL New
Location
Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan
Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016

A Russian Soyuz MS space capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew members, Kate Rubins of the U.S., Anatoly Ivanishin of Russia and Takuya Onishi of Japan, descends near the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A Russian Soyuz MS space capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew members, Kate Rubins of the U.S., Anatoly Ivanishin of Russia and Takuya Onishi of Japan, descends near the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool
Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
KAWASAKI, JAPAN
Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016

A participant wearing costume symbolising Samsung Galaxy Note 7 walks among pedestrians after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A participant wearing costume symbolising Samsung Galaxy Note 7 walks among pedestrians after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
SANTA MONICA, United States
Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016

Oliver Quiros, 3, competes dressed as an astronaut in a space shuttle in the Haunted Heats Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Oliver Quiros, 3, competes dressed as an astronaut in a space shuttle in the Haunted Heats Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Photographer
Francois Lenoir
Location
BRUSSELS, Belgium
Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016

Canada's Prime Minister JustinTrudeau and European Council President Donald Tusk attend the signing ceremony of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Franco is Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Canada's Prime Minister JustinTrudeau and European Council President Donald Tusk attend the signing ceremony of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Franco is Lenoir
Photographer
Mike Hutchings
Location
CAPE TOWN, South Africa
Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016

Kites of all shapes and sizes fill the air at the 22nd Cape Town International Kite Festival in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Kites of all shapes and sizes fill the air at the 22nd Cape Town International Kite Festival in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
KAWASAKI, JAPAN
Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016

A participant in costume poses to a camera after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A participant in costume poses to a camera after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016

A rebel fighter in Dahiyet al-Assad fires a shell towards regime-held Hamdaniyah neighborhood, west Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A rebel fighter in Dahiyet al-Assad fires a shell towards regime-held Hamdaniyah neighborhood, west Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Photographer
Remo Casilli
Location
NORCIA, Italy
Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016

Nuns stand next a partially collapsed wall following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Nuns stand next a partially collapsed wall following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
GREELEY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016

Donald Trump holds up a rainbow flag with "LGBTs for TRUMP" written on it at a campaign rally in Greeley, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Donald Trump holds up a rainbow flag with "LGBTs for TRUMP" written on it at a campaign rally in Greeley, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Photographer
Paul Hanna
Location
MADRID, SPAIN
Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016

Demonstrators attend a protest against the investiture of acting Prime Minister and Popular Party leader Mariano Rajoy in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Demonstrators attend a protest against the investiture of acting Prime Minister and Popular Party leader Mariano Rajoy in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
AL-SHURA, IRAQ
Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016

Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire their weapons at Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire their weapons at Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
