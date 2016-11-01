Edition:
Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
JEREMIE, HAITI
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

Children play with water in a classroom at a temporary shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Close
1 / 24
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
ENCINITAS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets during Halloween in Encinitas, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
2 / 24
Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
ABU JARBOA, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters carry a wheelchair-bound man, Abbas Ali, 42, after he escaped with his wife and four children from the Islamic State-controlled village of Abu Jarboa, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Close
3 / 24
Photographer
Marvin Gentry
Location
SHELBY COUNTY, United States
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

Flames shoot into the sky from a gas line explosion in western Shelby County, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Close
4 / 24
Photographer
Jim Young
Location
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

Mourners grieve at a vigil in honor of Edward and Edwin Bryant, twin brothers who were shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois. At right is their cousin Tyhesha Haynes, who is holding a photograph of the brothers as children. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
5 / 24
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
ZHUHAI, China
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

China unveils its J-20 stealth fighter during an air show in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 24
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
MANILA, PHILIPPINES
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

A funeral parlour worker, whose hands are bloodied from carrying bodies of killed people, rests against the wall of a house in Manila, Philippines. According to police and witnesses, unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside a house that is a known drug den. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
7 / 24
Photographer
Aziz Taher
Location
BAABDA, LEBANON
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

Newly elected Lebanese President Michel Aoun sits on the president's chair inside the presidential palace in Baabda, near Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Close
8 / 24
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
ERLANGER, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

Hillary Clinton holds a Halloween mask while joking with her staff on her campaign plane in Erlanger, Kentucky. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
9 / 24
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
WARREN, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Warren, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 24
Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
HAIFA, Israel
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

Holocaust survivor, Carmela Ben Yehuda, 89, dances during the annual Holocaust survivors' beauty pageant in the Israeli city of Haifa. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
11 / 24
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
JAUZEIRO DO NORTE, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

Catholic pilgrim Matilde Madalena de Jesus carries a bottle of water on her head during the annual pilgrimage of the dead (Romaria dos Finados) in the city of Juazeiro do Norte, Ceara state, in Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
12 / 24
Photographer
Remo Casilli
Location
NORCIA, ITALY
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

Hams are seen in a collapsed factory following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Close
13 / 24
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
CEUTA, SPAIN
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

An African migrant lies on the ground after crossing a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta. REUTERS/M. Martin

Close
14 / 24
Photographer
Shailesh Andrade
Location
MUMBAI, India
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

A girl plays on a pile of discarded flowers outside a market, the day after the Diwali celebrations in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Close
15 / 24
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
GRAND RAPIDS, United States
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

A supporter of Donald Trump dressed in a ketchup costume appears at campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
16 / 24
Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

A nurse weighs a malnourished boy at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
17 / 24
Photographer
POOL New
Location
LUND, SWEDEN
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

Pope Francis arrives for an ecumenical mass in the cathedral in Lund, Sweden. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/pool

Close
18 / 24
Photographer
Hani Amara
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take cover during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Close
19 / 24
Photographer
Antara Foto Agency
Location
MALANG, Indonesia
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

Personnel from the health office, the Lawang mental hospital and the social department release a man with mental disorders from a makeshift concrete cell constructed by his family where he was confined for almost 30 years in Malang, Indonesia. The man was brought to a mental hospital for treatment by authorities after being released from the cell which was built near the family home, Antara reported. Antara Foto/Ari Bowo...more

Close
20 / 24
Photographer
Inquam Photos
Location
BRAN, ROMANIA
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

Tami and Robin Varma lie in red velvet-trimmed coffins while posing for media representatives in one of the rooms of Bran Castle, in Brasov county, Romania. The Varmas on Monday became the first overnight guests for some 70 years to stay at the medieval Bran fortress, the model for the "Dracula's castle" of Bram Stoker's Victorian-era novel. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS

Close
21 / 24
Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

Participants in the Processional Arts Workshops' performance of Reverie wait to participate in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
22 / 24
Photographer
Thomas Peter
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

Members of the German delegation stand between their chairs after German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel canceled his meeting with China's Trade Minister Gao Hucheng in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
23 / 24
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW JERSEY, United States
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

A young child takes part in the Hoboken Ragamuffin Parade to celebrate Halloween in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
24 / 24

