Editor's choice
Street vendor sells candy floss as people visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Fans of the Cleveland Indians react while viewing Game 6 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs outside Progressive Field in Cleveland. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Hillary Clinton acknowledges the crowd at a campaign rally in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Security guards block pro-independence legislator-elect Baggio Leung from retaking his oath inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A H-2A rocket carrying Japan Meteorological Agency's new weather satellite "Himawari-9" is launched at Tanegashima Space Center on the Japanese southwestern island of Tanegashima, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
A police officer shows the functions of a gun to schoolgirls during their visit inside a police station as part of the 50th Raising Day celebrations of Chandigarh Police in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A police photographer takes pictures of a bullet holes in a Des Moines' police vehicle after two police officers were shot and killed in separate attacks described as "ambush-style" in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Frank
A Secret Service agent waits for Donald Trump to appear during a during a campaign event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro dances during his radio program at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Britain's Queen Elizabeth rides a carriage with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos as they depart his ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade, in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People light candles during All Saints Day at Mirogoj cemetery in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Donald Trump goes to a Wawa gas station after a campaign event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
China unveils its J-20 stealth fighter during an air show in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Singer Lady Gaga poses for photographers during a photo call to promote her new album 'Joanne' in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Flames shoot into the sky from a gas line explosion in western Shelby County, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
A man fixes the roof of a house affected by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist scores a run after colliding with Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez in the first inning of game six of the World Series. Jamie Squire/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Tribal fighters walk as fire and smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants in the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A woman carries a basket on her head through a field of vegetables on a foggy morning on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Chief Petty Officer Jason C. Finan's casket is placed in a hearse as his wife, Chariss, and their 7-year-old son, Christopher look on during his funeral in Coronado, California. Finan, 34, was killed October 20 during an offensive to dislodge Islamic State forces from the city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A boy leaps in-between apartment-style tombs as Filipinos visit the graves of their deceased loved ones to commemorate All Saints Day, at Barangka public cemetery in Marikina city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Czar Dancel
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks over Mosul from his position near Abu Jarboa village, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Protesters take part in a rally after the death of Mouhcine Fikri, a fishmonger who was crushed to death inside a rubbish truck as he tried to retrieve fish confiscated by police, in the northern city of Al Hoceima, Morocco. REUTERS/Stringer