Edition:
United States

Editor's choice

Photographer
Mariana Bazo
Location
LIMA, PERU
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

Street vendor sells candy floss as people visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Street vendor sells candy floss as people visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
1 / 24
Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
Cleveland, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

Fans of the Cleveland Indians react while viewing Game 6 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs outside Progressive Field in Cleveland. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Fans of the Cleveland Indians react while viewing Game 6 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs outside Progressive Field in Cleveland. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 24
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
FT. LAUDERDALE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

Hillary Clinton acknowledges the crowd at a campaign rally in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Hillary Clinton acknowledges the crowd at a campaign rally in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 24
Photographer
Bobby Yip
Location
HONG KONG, China
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

Security guards block pro-independence legislator-elect Baggio Leung from retaking his oath inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Security guards block pro-independence legislator-elect Baggio Leung from retaking his oath inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
4 / 24
Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
TANEGASHIMA, JAPAN
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

A H-2A rocket carrying Japan Meteorological Agency's new weather satellite "Himawari-9" is launched at Tanegashima Space Center on the Japanese southwestern island of Tanegashima, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
A H-2A rocket carrying Japan Meteorological Agency's new weather satellite "Himawari-9" is launched at Tanegashima Space Center on the Japanese southwestern island of Tanegashima, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 24
Photographer
Ajay Verma
Location
CHANDIGARH, India
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

A police officer shows the functions of a gun to schoolgirls during their visit inside a police station as part of the 50th Raising Day celebrations of Chandigarh Police in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
A police officer shows the functions of a gun to schoolgirls during their visit inside a police station as part of the 50th Raising Day celebrations of Chandigarh Police in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
6 / 24
Photographer
Brian Frank
Location
DES MOINES, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

A police photographer takes pictures of a bullet holes in a Des Moines' police vehicle after two police officers were shot and killed in separate attacks described as "ambush-style" in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Frank

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
A police photographer takes pictures of a bullet holes in a Des Moines' police vehicle after two police officers were shot and killed in separate attacks described as "ambush-style" in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Frank
Close
7 / 24
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
KING OF PRUSSIA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

A Secret Service agent waits for Donald Trump to appear during a during a campaign event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A Secret Service agent waits for Donald Trump to appear during a during a campaign event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 24
Photographer
Handout .
Location
Caracas, Venezuela
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro dances during his radio program at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro dances during his radio program at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 24
Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
ABU JARBOA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
10 / 24
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

Britain's Queen Elizabeth rides a carriage with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos as they depart his ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade, in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Britain's Queen Elizabeth rides a carriage with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos as they depart his ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade, in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
11 / 24
Photographer
Antonio Bronic
Location
Zagreb, Croatia
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

People light candles during All Saints Day at Mirogoj cemetery in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
People light candles during All Saints Day at Mirogoj cemetery in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
12 / 24
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
KING OF PRUSSIA, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

Donald Trump goes to a Wawa gas station after a campaign event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Donald Trump goes to a Wawa gas station after a campaign event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 24
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
ZHUHAI, China
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

China unveils its J-20 stealth fighter during an air show in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
China unveils its J-20 stealth fighter during an air show in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 24
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
NARITA, JAPAN
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

Singer Lady Gaga poses for photographers during a photo call to promote her new album 'Joanne' in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Singer Lady Gaga poses for photographers during a photo call to promote her new album 'Joanne' in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
15 / 24
Photographer
Marvin Gentry
Location
SHELBY COUNTY, United States
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

Flames shoot into the sky from a gas line explosion in western Shelby County, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Flames shoot into the sky from a gas line explosion in western Shelby County, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
16 / 24
Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
JEREMIE, HAITI
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

A man fixes the roof of a house affected by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A man fixes the roof of a house affected by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
17 / 24
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Cleveland, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist scores a run after colliding with Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez in the first inning of game six of the World Series. Jamie Squire/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist scores a run after colliding with Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez in the first inning of game six of the World Series. Jamie Squire/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 24
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

Tribal fighters walk as fire and smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants in the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Tribal fighters walk as fire and smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants in the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
19 / 24
Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

A woman carries a basket on her head through a field of vegetables on a foggy morning on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A woman carries a basket on her head through a field of vegetables on a foggy morning on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
20 / 24
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
CORONADO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

Chief Petty Officer Jason C. Finan's casket is placed in a hearse as his wife, Chariss, and their 7-year-old son, Christopher look on during his funeral in Coronado, California. Finan, 34, was killed October 20 during an offensive to dislodge Islamic State forces from the city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Chief Petty Officer Jason C. Finan's casket is placed in a hearse as his wife, Chariss, and their 7-year-old son, Christopher look on during his funeral in Coronado, California. Finan, 34, was killed October 20 during an offensive to dislodge Islamic State forces from the city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
21 / 24
Photographer
Czar Dancel
Location
Manila, Philippines
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

A boy leaps in-between apartment-style tombs as Filipinos visit the graves of their deceased loved ones to commemorate All Saints Day, at Barangka public cemetery in Marikina city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A boy leaps in-between apartment-style tombs as Filipinos visit the graves of their deceased loved ones to commemorate All Saints Day, at Barangka public cemetery in Marikina city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Czar Dancel
Close
22 / 24
Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
ABU JARBOA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks over Mosul from his position near Abu Jarboa village, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks over Mosul from his position near Abu Jarboa village, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
23 / 24
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
Al HOCEIMA, Morocco
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

Protesters take part in a rally after the death of Mouhcine Fikri, a fishmonger who was crushed to death inside a rubbish truck as he tried to retrieve fish confiscated by police, in the northern city of Al Hoceima, Morocco. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Protesters take part in a rally after the death of Mouhcine Fikri, a fishmonger who was crushed to death inside a rubbish truck as he tried to retrieve fish confiscated by police, in the northern city of Al Hoceima, Morocco. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

One week to the election

All Collections

One week to the election

Tuesday, November 01, 2016

Tuning in to Nicolas Maduro

All Collections

Tuning in to Nicolas Maduro

Tuesday, November 01, 2016

All Saints Day

All Collections

All Saints Day

Tuesday, November 01, 2016

David Bowie's art collection

All Collections

David Bowie's art collection

Tuesday, November 01, 2016

Black skies of Mosul

All Collections

Black skies of Mosul

Tuesday, November 01, 2016

Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

All Collections

Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

Tuesday, November 01, 2016

Death in a drug den

All Collections

Death in a drug den

Tuesday, November 01, 2016

Pictures of the month: October

All Collections

Pictures of the month: October

Tuesday, November 01, 2016

View More Slideshows »