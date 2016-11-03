Edition:
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Cleveland, United States
Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

Chicago Cubs players celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game seven of the World Series. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
CANNONBALL, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

A person pours a pepper spray antidote into a protester's eyes during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Photographer
David Gray
Location
PERTH, Australia
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located in the southern region of Western Australian, near the city of Perth, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
Harrison McClary
Location
NASHVILLE, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

Dolly Parton accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award as singers Kacey Musgraves (L to R), Reba McEntire, Jennifer Nettles, Martina McBride, Carrie Underwood and actress Lily Tomlin applaud at the 50th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
QARAQOSH, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

Iraqi Christian soldiers look at a fake military vehicle made of wood used by the Islamic State militants, in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Photographer
Todd Yates
Location
Longview, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

Mike Williams, owner of the Alpine Target Golf Center, shows off his swing at a driving range with hay bales covered with the portraits of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, which are used as a mock polling station, at Alpine Target Golf Center in Longview, Texa. REUTERS/Todd Yates

Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

A girl runs past a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Photographer
Siphiwe Sibeko
Location
PRETORIA, South Africa
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

Protesters fall to the ground a they run for cover as police officers open a water canon during a march to call for the removal of President Jacob Zuma outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
CANNONBALL, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

Police use pepper spray against people standing in the water of a river during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Photographer
Eduard Korniyenko
Location
STAVROPOL REGION, Russia
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

A boy does physical exercises during military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a Cossack community at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye in Stavropol region, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Photographer
Jorge Adorno
Location
BOQUERON, Paraguay
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

The carcass of a yacare caiman lies in the dried-up river bed of the Pilcomayo river in Boqueron, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Photographer
Handout .
Location
GREENVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

Hopewell Baptist Church is damaged by fire and graffiti in Greenville, Mississippi. Courtesy Angie Quezada/Delta Daily News via REUTERS

Photographer
Ajay Verma
Location
CHANDIGARH, India
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

A police officer shows the functions of a gun to schoolgirls during their visit inside a police station as part of the 50th Raising Day celebrations of Chandigarh Police in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Photographer
Brian Frank
Location
DES MOINES, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

A police photographer takes pictures of a bullet holes in a Des Moines' police vehicle after two police officers were shot and killed in separate attacks described as "ambush-style" in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Frank

Photographer
Mariana Bazo
Location
LIMA, PERU
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

Street vendor sells candy floss as people visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Photographer
Bobby Yip
Location
HONG KONG, China
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

Security guards block pro-independence legislator-elect Baggio Leung from retaking his oath inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

The rising sun lights One World Trade as it stands over the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
MEXICO CITY, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

A woman with her face painted as popular Mexican figure "Catrina" takes part in the annual Catrina Fest, part of Day of the Dead celebrations, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
AMBOSELI, Kenya
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

A male elephant attempts to stand on its feet after it was fitted with an advanced satellite radio tracking collar to monitor their movement and control human-wildlife conflict near Mt. Kilimanjaro at the Amboseli National Park, in Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Photographer
David W Cerny
Location
DVUR KRALOVE, Czech Republic
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

A safari zoo keeper catches pelicans to move them to their winter enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
TEMPE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

Hillary Clinton takes the stage at a campaign rally at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Photographer
Akhtar Soomro
Location
GADDANI, Pakistan
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

Rescue workers and family members of missing labourers gather and wait near the burning oil tanker at the Gaddani ship-breaking yard, 45 km (28 miles) of Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
MANILA, PHILIPPINES
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

A man pushes passengers on a makeshift trolley in an area where, according to local residents, several people have been killed in police operations since the beginning of country's war on drugs, in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
QARAQOSH, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

Iraqi priests hold the first mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

