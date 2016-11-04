Editor's choice
Quilts for Alibaba Group's employees to rest as they prepare for the upcoming 11.11 global shopping festival, also called Singles' Day shopping festival, are dried in a yard of Xixi campus of Alibaba Group in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Damaged cars are seen on a street after a blast in Diyarbakir, Turkey. Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS
Iranian-Kurdish female fighters hold their weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Jason Van Tatenhove, a member of the Oath Keepers, puts on camouflage face paint during a tactical training session in western Montana. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A Donald Trump supporter holds a modified campaign bumper sticker in favor of Melania Trump, wife to the Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump, who spoke during an event at Main Line Sports in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Members of hardline Muslim groups attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, an ethnic Chinese Christian running in the upcoming election, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Zarmina Ahmadi, 22, a female soldier from the Afghan National Army (ANA) looks out from a bus window at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Migrants look at their mobile phones at a "Centre d'Accueil et d'Orientation pour migrants" (CAO - Reception and Orientation Center for Migrants) in Saint-Brevin-les-Pins near Nantes, western France, where they are living after being resettled last week from the Calais "Jungle" camp. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An audience member is reflected in a teleprompter as Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally at Pitt Community College in Winterville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde ducks beneath a decorative plant after delivering opening remarks at the IMF�s 17th Jaques Polak Annual Research Conference in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Children hold a picture of Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri as they celebrate the announcment of his appointment while fireworks explode, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Somali fishermen carry a fish from their vessels on the shores of the Indian Ocean on Liido beach, in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Actor Jessica Chastain is helped with her sunglasses after placing her hands in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An Iraqi displaced boy is seen through the smashed window of a car as he flees with his family from Kokjali village during a battle with Islamic State militants near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Piles on mannequin limbs are seen outside the Russia's embassy in London as part of a protest against military action in Syria. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Relatives and members of civilians sit next the dead body of a man who was killed during clashes between Afghan security forces and the Taliban in Kunduz, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Nasir Wakif
A girl who had just fled Kokjali near Mosul carries a white flag as she arrives with her family at a Peshmerga checkpoint east of Mosul, Iraq. After finding the road to the camp for displaced people closed, the family prepared to spend a night in an open field near the checkpoint. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman wipes away tears as President Obama delivers remarks at a Hillary for America campaign event at Florida International University in Miami. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Selma, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Members of the Oath Keepers and others, not affiliated with organised groups, fire blank rounds while defending a position during a tactical training session in western Montana. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, are pictured in a vacant apartment during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Rapid Wien supporters light flares during the match between Sassuolo and Rapid Wien in Emilia, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Hillary Clinton takes the stage with musician Pharrell Williams and Senator Bernie Sanders (R) at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rebel fighters pray inside a building in western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah