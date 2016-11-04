Edition:
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
HANGZHOU, China
Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

Quilts for Alibaba Group's employees to rest as they prepare for the upcoming 11.11 global shopping festival, also called Singles' Day shopping festival, are dried in a yard of Xixi campus of Alibaba Group in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

1 / 24
Photographer
Stringer .
Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016

Damaged cars are seen on a street after a blast in Diyarbakir, Turkey. Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

2 / 24
Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
BASHIQA, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

Iranian-Kurdish female fighters hold their weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

3 / 24
Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
Montana, United States
Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

Jason Van Tatenhove, a member of the Oath Keepers, puts on camouflage face paint during a tactical training session in western Montana. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

4 / 24
Photographer
Mark Makela
Location
BERWYN, United States
Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

A Donald Trump supporter holds a modified campaign bumper sticker in favor of Melania Trump, wife to the Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump, who spoke during an event at Main Line Sports in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

5 / 24
Photographer
Beawiharta Beawiharta
Location
JAKARTA, Indonesia
Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016

Members of hardline Muslim groups attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, an ethnic Chinese Christian running in the upcoming election, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

6 / 24
Photographer
Mohammad Ismail
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

Zarmina Ahmadi, 22, a female soldier from the Afghan National Army (ANA) looks out from a bus window at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

7 / 24
Photographer
Stephane Mahe
Location
SAINT-BREVIN-LES-PINS, France
Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

Migrants look at their mobile phones at a "Centre d'Accueil et d'Orientation pour migrants" (CAO - Reception and Orientation Center for Migrants) in Saint-Brevin-les-Pins near Nantes, western France, where they are living after being resettled last week from the Calais "Jungle" camp. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

8 / 24
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
WINTERVILLE, United States
Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

An audience member is reflected in a teleprompter as Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally at Pitt Community College in Winterville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

9 / 24
Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde ducks beneath a decorative plant after delivering opening remarks at the IMF�s 17th Jaques Polak Annual Research Conference in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

10 / 24
Photographer
Mohamed Azakir
Location
BAABDA, LEBANON
Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016

Children hold a picture of Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri as they celebrate the announcment of his appointment while fireworks explode, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

11 / 24
Photographer
Feisal Omar
Location
MOGADISHU, Somalia
Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016

Somali fishermen carry a fish from their vessels on the shores of the Indian Ocean on Liido beach, in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

12 / 24
Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

Actor Jessica Chastain is helped with her sunglasses after placing her hands in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

13 / 24
Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
KOKJALI, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

An Iraqi displaced boy is seen through the smashed window of a car as he flees with his family from Kokjali village during a battle with Islamic State militants near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

14 / 24
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

Piles on mannequin limbs are seen outside the Russia's embassy in London as part of a protest against military action in Syria. REUTERS/Toby Melville

15 / 24
Photographer
Nasir Wakif
Location
KUNDUZ, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

Relatives and members of civilians sit next the dead body of a man who was killed during clashes between Afghan security forces and the Taliban in Kunduz, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Nasir Wakif

16 / 24
Photographer
Zohra Bensemra
Location
KOKJALI, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

A girl who had just fled Kokjali near Mosul carries a white flag as she arrives with her family at a Peshmerga checkpoint east of Mosul, Iraq. After finding the road to the camp for displaced people closed, the family prepared to spend a night in an open field near the checkpoint. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

17 / 24
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
MIAMI, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

A woman wipes away tears as President Obama delivers remarks at a Hillary for America campaign event at Florida International University in Miami. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

18 / 24
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
SELMA, United States
Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Selma, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

19 / 24
Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
Montana, United States
Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

Members of the Oath Keepers and others, not affiliated with organised groups, fire blank rounds while defending a position during a tactical training session in western Montana. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

20 / 24
Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, are pictured in a vacant apartment during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

21 / 24
Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
REGGIO EMILIA, ITALY
Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

Rapid Wien supporters light flares during the match between Sassuolo and Rapid Wien in Emilia, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

22 / 24
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
RALEIGH, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

Hillary Clinton takes the stage with musician Pharrell Williams and Senator Bernie Sanders (R) at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

23 / 24
Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

Rebel fighters pray inside a building in western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

