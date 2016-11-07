Editor's Choice
A man wears a shirt reading "Rope. Tree. Journalist." as supporters gather to rally with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in a cargo hangar at Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A protester holds up a mirror during a protest of the Dakota Access pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A boy who just fled Samah district of eastern Mosul flashes victory sign from inside a bus at Iraqi Special Forces checkpoint in Kokjali, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton rides an elevator with aides as she arrives for a campaign concert with Katy Perry in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A masked demonstrator holds a bamboo during a confrontation with the police as they protest against what they call Beijing's interference over local politics and the rule of law, before China's parliament is expected to announce their interpretation of the Basic Law in light of two pro-independence lawmakers' oath-taking controversy, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Beyonce performs at a campaign concert for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ekaterina Bobrova (R) and Dmitri Soloviev of Russia perform during the ISU Grand Prix Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Bebe Rexha performs on stage at the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People talk to relatives at a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, as photographed from Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Stringer
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is hustled off the stage by security agents after a perceived threat in the crowd, at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada. REUTERS/Steven Styles
Participants drive their 1904 Wolseley car during the annual London to Brighton veteran car run in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Runners cross the Verrazano�Narrows Bridge during the 2016 New York City Marathon in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Displaced people who fled Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul, head to safer territory, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A Somali policeman inspects the scene of a suicide car explosion near the parliament in the capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
NBA basketball player Lebron James (L) introduces U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Runners sleep before competing in the 2016 New York City Marathon in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Duger Khomushku (R), a shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a spiritualistic session with a customer on the exorcism of evil spirits at a court yard of his residence in the town of Kyzyl, the administrative centre of the Republic of Tuva (Tyva region) in Southern Siberia, Russia. The region is inhabited by Tuvans, historically cattle-herding nomads, who nowadays practise two main confessions - Buddhism and...more
People who are fleeing the fighting between Islamic State and Iraqi army are pictured through a car window as they walk in the desert near the front line in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man crosses a road amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton reacts on stage with singer Katy Perry during a campaign concert and rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A NYPD officer (L) stands guard as runners arrive to compete in the 2016 New York City Marathon in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Hindu devotee holds offerings as she worships the Sun God in the waters of a pond during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Rural Fire Service firefighters battle a bushfire in Medowie near Port Stephens, Australia. AAP/Dan Himbrechts/via REUTERS