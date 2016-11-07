Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016

A man wears a shirt reading "Rope. Tree. Journalist." as supporters gather to rally with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in a cargo hangar at Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
CANNON BALL, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016

A protester holds up a mirror during a protest of the Dakota Access pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Photographer
Zohra Bensemra
Location
KOKJALI, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016

A boy who just fled Samah district of eastern Mosul flashes victory sign from inside a bus at Iraqi Special Forces checkpoint in Kokjali, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton rides an elevator with aides as she arrives for a campaign concert with Katy Perry in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Photographer
Tyrone Siu
Location
HONG KONG, CHINA
Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016

A masked demonstrator holds a bamboo during a confrontation with the police as they protest against what they call Beijing's interference over local politics and the rule of law, before China's parliament is expected to announce their interpretation of the Basic Law in light of two pro-independence lawmakers' oath-taking controversy, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
CLEVELAND, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016

Beyonce performs at a campaign concert for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Photographer
Maxim Shemetov
Location
MOSCOW, Russia
Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016

Ekaterina Bobrova (R) and Dmitri Soloviev of Russia perform during the ISU Grand Prix Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Photographer
Yves Herman
Location
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands
Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016

Bebe Rexha performs on stage at the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
TIJUANA, Mexico
Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016

People talk to relatives at a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, as photographed from Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
RENO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is hustled off the stage by security agents after a perceived threat in the crowd, at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada. REUTERS/Steven Styles

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016

Participants drive their 1904 Wolseley car during the annual London to Brighton veteran car run in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016

Runners cross the Verrazano�Narrows Bridge during the 2016 New York City Marathon in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016

Displaced people who fled Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul, head to safer territory, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photographer
Feisal Omar
Location
MOGADISHU, Somalia
Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016

A Somali policeman inspects the scene of a suicide car explosion near the parliament in the capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Cleveland, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016

NBA basketball player Lebron James (L) introduces U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
DETROIT, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Eduardo Munoz
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016

Runners sleep before competing in the 2016 New York City Marathon in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Photographer
Ilya Naymushin
Location
KYZYL, Russia
Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016

Duger Khomushku (R), a shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a spiritualistic session with a customer on the exorcism of evil spirits at a court yard of his residence in the town of Kyzyl, the administrative centre of the Republic of Tuva (Tyva region) in Southern Siberia, Russia. The region is inhabited by Tuvans, historically cattle-herding nomads, who nowadays practise two main confessions - Buddhism and...more

Photographer
Zohra Bensemra
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016

People who are fleeing the fighting between Islamic State and Iraqi army are pictured through a car window as they walk in the desert near the front line in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Photographer
Adnan Abidi
Location
NEW DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016

A man crosses a road amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
PHILADELPHIA, United States
Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton reacts on stage with singer Katy Perry during a campaign concert and rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Eduardo Munoz
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016

A NYPD officer (L) stands guard as runners arrive to compete in the 2016 New York City Marathon in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
KOLKATA, INDIA
Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

A Hindu devotee holds offerings as she worships the Sun God in the waters of a pond during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
Port Stephens, AUSTRALIA
Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

Rural Fire Service firefighters battle a bushfire in Medowie near Port Stephens, Australia. AAP/Dan Himbrechts/via REUTERS

