Edition:
United States

Editor's Choice

Photographer
Jim Young
Location
CHICAGO, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

A voter casts his ballot in the lection at Su Nueva Lavanderia in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A voter casts his ballot in the lection at Su Nueva Lavanderia in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
1 / 24
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
SARASOTA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks at a mask of himself as he speaks during a campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks at a mask of himself as he speaks during a campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 24
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Philadelphia, United States
Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 24
Photographer
Zohra Bensemra
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

An Iraqi soldier takes a photograph with his phone as his comrade stands next to a detained man, whom the Iraqi army soldiers accused of being an Islamic State fighter, who was fleeing with his family in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
An Iraqi soldier takes a photograph with his phone as his comrade stands next to a detained man, whom the Iraqi army soldiers accused of being an Islamic State fighter, who was fleeing with his family in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
4 / 24
Photographer
Jorge Silva
Location
BANGKOK, Thailand
Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

Ayuthaya elephants and mahouts pay their respects at the Royal Palace where Thailand's late king Bhumibol Adulyadej is lying in state. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Ayuthaya elephants and mahouts pay their respects at the Royal Palace where Thailand's late king Bhumibol Adulyadej is lying in state. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
5 / 24
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, Syria
Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

A civil defence member sits at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A civil defence member sits at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
6 / 24
Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
KOVIN, Serbia
Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

Russian paratroopers jump past rainbow from an IL-76 transport plane during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise "Slavic Brotherhood" in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Russian paratroopers jump past rainbow from an IL-76 transport plane during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise "Slavic Brotherhood" in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 24
Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

Myla Gibson, 3, waits as her father Ken Gibson fills out a ballot for the presidential election at the James Weldon Johnson school in the East Harlem neighbourhood of Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Myla Gibson, 3, waits as her father Ken Gibson fills out a ballot for the presidential election at the James Weldon Johnson school in the East Harlem neighbourhood of Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 24
Photographer
Jason Lee
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

Vehicles are seen through a window as they drive on Guomao Bridge during rush hour in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Vehicles are seen through a window as they drive on Guomao Bridge during rush hour in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
9 / 24
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
OTTAWA, CANADA
Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

Norway's Crown Prince Haakon (bottom, L) and Crown Princess Mette-Marit (R) look at an Arctic map at the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Norway's Crown Prince Haakon (bottom, L) and Crown Princess Mette-Marit (R) look at an Arctic map at the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
10 / 24
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
RALEIGH, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, along with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and their daughter Chelsea take the stage at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, along with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and their daughter Chelsea take the stage at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 24
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
MANCHESTER, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

Supporters cheer during a campaign rally by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Supporters cheer during a campaign rally by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 24
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
MANCHESTER, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump rallies with supporters at an arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump rallies with supporters at an arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 24
Photographer
Himanshu Sharma
Location
PUSHKAR, INDIA
Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

Traders try to control a camel at Pushkar Fair where animals, mainly camels, are brought to be sold and traded in the state of Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Traders try to control a camel at Pushkar Fair where animals, mainly camels, are brought to be sold and traded in the state of Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Close
14 / 24
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, Syria
Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

An injured girl reacts at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
An injured girl reacts at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
15 / 24
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
MANCHESTER, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump takes the stage to rally with supporters at an arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump takes the stage to rally with supporters at an arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 24
Photographer
Maxim Shemetov
Location
MOSCOW, Russia
Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

Servicemen dressed in historical uniforms wait before a military parade marking the anniversary of the 1941 parade when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines of World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Servicemen dressed in historical uniforms wait before a military parade marking the anniversary of the 1941 parade when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines of World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
17 / 24
Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
KOLKATA, INDIA
Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

A Hindu devotee holds offerings as she worships the Sun God in the waters of a pond during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A Hindu devotee holds offerings as she worships the Sun God in the waters of a pond during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
18 / 24
Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

U.S. military vehicles are seen in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
U.S. military vehicles are seen in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
19 / 24
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, talk to reporters on her campaign plane in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on the final day of campaigning before the election. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, talk to reporters on her campaign plane in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on the final day of campaigning before the election. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
20 / 24
Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

Members of the New York City police (NYPD) work at the scene after a commuter was pushed in front of a subway train as it arrived at Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Members of the New York City police (NYPD) work at the scene after a commuter was pushed in front of a subway train as it arrived at Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
21 / 24
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
JACUMBA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

A gap in the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen outside Jacumba, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A gap in the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen outside Jacumba, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 24
Photographer
Cathal McNaughton
Location
DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

A woman squats amongst the rubble of her home after a fire in a slum area left hundreds homeless in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A woman squats amongst the rubble of her home after a fire in a slum area left hundreds homeless in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
23 / 24
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
TAIYUAN, China
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

A teacher looks at sketches done by candidates taking part in a mock college entrance examination in Taiyuan, Shanxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A teacher looks at sketches done by candidates taking part in a mock college entrance examination in Taiyuan, Shanxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 24

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

The U.S. election from abroad

All Collections

The U.S. election from abroad

Monday, November 07, 2016

MTV Europe Awards

All Collections

MTV Europe Awards

Monday, November 07, 2016

Air strikes in Damascus as Syrian army edges closer

All Collections

Air strikes in Damascus as Syrian army edges closer

Monday, November 07, 2016

On the frontlines of Mosul

All Collections

On the frontlines of Mosul

Monday, November 07, 2016

Tearful reunions after escaping Islamic State

All Collections

Tearful reunions after escaping Islamic State

Monday, November 07, 2016

NYC marathon

All Collections

NYC marathon

Monday, November 07, 2016

Janet Reno 1938 - 2016

All Collections

Janet Reno 1938 - 2016

Monday, November 07, 2016

Beyonce and Jay Z for Hillary

All Collections

Beyonce and Jay Z for Hillary

Saturday, November 05, 2016

View More Slideshows »