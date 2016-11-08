Editor's Choice
A voter casts his ballot in the lection at Su Nueva Lavanderia in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks at a mask of himself as he speaks during a campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An Iraqi soldier takes a photograph with his phone as his comrade stands next to a detained man, whom the Iraqi army soldiers accused of being an Islamic State fighter, who was fleeing with his family in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayuthaya elephants and mahouts pay their respects at the Royal Palace where Thailand's late king Bhumibol Adulyadej is lying in state. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A civil defence member sits at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Russian paratroopers jump past rainbow from an IL-76 transport plane during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise "Slavic Brotherhood" in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Myla Gibson, 3, waits as her father Ken Gibson fills out a ballot for the presidential election at the James Weldon Johnson school in the East Harlem neighbourhood of Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Vehicles are seen through a window as they drive on Guomao Bridge during rush hour in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Norway's Crown Prince Haakon (bottom, L) and Crown Princess Mette-Marit (R) look at an Arctic map at the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, along with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and their daughter Chelsea take the stage at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters cheer during a campaign rally by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump rallies with supporters at an arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Traders try to control a camel at Pushkar Fair where animals, mainly camels, are brought to be sold and traded in the state of Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
An injured girl reacts at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump takes the stage to rally with supporters at an arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Servicemen dressed in historical uniforms wait before a military parade marking the anniversary of the 1941 parade when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines of World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Hindu devotee holds offerings as she worships the Sun God in the waters of a pond during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
U.S. military vehicles are seen in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, talk to reporters on her campaign plane in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on the final day of campaigning before the election. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Members of the New York City police (NYPD) work at the scene after a commuter was pushed in front of a subway train as it arrived at Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A gap in the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen outside Jacumba, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman squats amongst the rubble of her home after a fire in a slum area left hundreds homeless in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A teacher looks at sketches done by candidates taking part in a mock college entrance examination in Taiyuan, Shanxi province. REUTERS/Stringer