Editor's Choice

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump rally in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
OAKLAND, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

A woman passes burning garbage during a demonstration in Oakland, California, following the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
FRANKFURT, Germany
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

A trader at the stock exchange reacts in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump vote at PS 59 in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Location
DHAKA, Bangladesh
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

A displaced child, who fled Mosul due to Islamic State violence, is seen in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Photographer
Zohra Bensemra
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

A captured Islamic State tank and shells are seen at the Iraqi army base in Qaraqosh, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

An injured boy lies in a field hospital after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Photographer
Charles Mostoller
Location
PHILADELPHIA, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

A voter casts his ballot inside the garage of Chobert Decorators during the presidential election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Photographer
Jonathan Drake
Location
BELHAVEN, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

Grace Bell Hardison, a 100-year-old woman recently mentioned by President Barack Obama after attempts were made to purge her from the voter registration list and hence deny her right to vote, receives an "I Voted Today" sticker from election official Elaine Hudnell after she cast her ballot in the general election from a car in Belhaven, North Carolina,. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Photographer
Adam Fenster
Location
ROCHESTER, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

The grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is covered with "I Voted" stickers left by voters in the presidential election, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

A supporter of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Rick Wilking
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta addresses supporters at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
MANILA, PHILIPPINES
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

Inmates sleep in the open at Quezon City Jail in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump and his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway greet supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
SANTIAGO, CHILE
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

Giant fried eggs art installation are seen as part of "Hecho en Casa" (Made at home) urban artwork festival in downtown Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
XI'AN, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

An "ear" is seen growing on the arm of a patient who lost his right ear in an accident, at the first affiliated hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. The growing "ear", which will be transplanted onto the patient's head in a following surgery, was taken from the patient's rib cartilage, cut into the shape of a ear and placed under the skin flap of the arm. China Daily/via REUTERS

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

Trump supporters embrace as they watch election returns come in at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

A Red Crescent member runs amidst dust after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

A cake in the form of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is brought into the hotel where his election night rally will be held in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

