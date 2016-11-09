Editor's Choice
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump rally in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman passes burning garbage during a demonstration in Oakland, California, following the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A trader at the stock exchange reacts in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump vote at PS 59 in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A displaced child, who fled Mosul due to Islamic State violence, is seen in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A captured Islamic State tank and shells are seen at the Iraqi army base in Qaraqosh, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An injured boy lies in a field hospital after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A voter casts his ballot inside the garage of Chobert Decorators during the presidential election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Grace Bell Hardison, a 100-year-old woman recently mentioned by President Barack Obama after attempts were made to purge her from the voter registration list and hence deny her right to vote, receives an "I Voted Today" sticker from election official Elaine Hudnell after she cast her ballot in the general election from a car in Belhaven, North Carolina,. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
The grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is covered with "I Voted" stickers left by voters in the presidential election, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
A supporter of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta addresses supporters at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Inmates sleep in the open at Quezon City Jail in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
President-elect Donald Trump and his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway greet supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Giant fried eggs art installation are seen as part of "Hecho en Casa" (Made at home) urban artwork festival in downtown Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
An "ear" is seen growing on the arm of a patient who lost his right ear in an accident, at the first affiliated hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. The growing "ear", which will be transplanted onto the patient's head in a following surgery, was taken from the patient's rib cartilage, cut into the shape of a ear and placed under the skin flap of the arm. China Daily/via REUTERS
Trump supporters embrace as they watch election returns come in at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Red Crescent member runs amidst dust after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A cake in the form of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is brought into the hotel where his election night rally will be held in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri