Edition:
United States

Editor's choice

Photographer
Ismail Zetouni
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon as he takes up position inside a ruined house at the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon as he takes up position inside a ruined house at the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
1 / 24
Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

People protest outside Trump Tower following President-elect Donald Trump's election victory in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
People protest outside Trump Tower following President-elect Donald Trump's election victory in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 24
Photographer
Sergei Karpukhin
Location
MOSCOW, Russia
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a glass during a ceremony of receiving diplomatic credentials from foreign ambassadors at the Kremlin in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a glass during a ceremony of receiving diplomatic credentials from foreign ambassadors at the Kremlin in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
3 / 24
Photographer
Jose Luis Gonzalez
Location
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

A U.S. worker inspects a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Picture taken from the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A U.S. worker inspects a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Picture taken from the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
4 / 24
Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

Demonstrators take over the Hollywood 101 Freeway in protest to the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Demonstrators take over the Hollywood 101 Freeway in protest to the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 24
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

Hillary Clinton pauses as she addresses her staff and supporters about the results of the U.S. election at a hotel in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Hillary Clinton pauses as she addresses her staff and supporters about the results of the U.S. election at a hotel in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 24
Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
MOSUL, IRAQ
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

Iraqi soldiers take cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Iraqi soldiers take cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 24
Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett (at column) and White House staffers listen as President Obama speaks after the election of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett (at column) and White House staffers listen as President Obama speaks after the election of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
8 / 24
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
TOKYO, Japan
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

Japan's On-Art Corp's eight metre tall dinosaur-shaped mechanical suit robot 'TRX03' performs during its unveiling in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Japan's On-Art Corp's eight metre tall dinosaur-shaped mechanical suit robot 'TRX03' performs during its unveiling in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
9 / 24
Photographer
Kevin Coombs
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

A woman watches a Remembrance Sunday parade through Fulham in West London, Britain. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A woman watches a Remembrance Sunday parade through Fulham in West London, Britain. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
10 / 24
Photographer
Jorge Cabrera
Location
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

A riot policeman fires tear gas towards students (not pictured) during a protest against the re-election of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez for the 2017 election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A riot policeman fires tear gas towards students (not pictured) during a protest against the re-election of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez for the 2017 election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
11 / 24
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

A Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki fighter watches news about Donald Trump's election as president on his smart phone in the rebel held beseiged area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki fighter watches news about Donald Trump's election as president on his smart phone in the rebel held beseiged area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
12 / 24
Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

An explosive belt is seen (on chair) belonging to Islamic State militants, in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
An explosive belt is seen (on chair) belonging to Islamic State militants, in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
13 / 24
Photographer
Abhishek Chinnappa
Location
BENGALURU, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

Forest officials lift an injured Asiatic elephant, who according to forest officials fractured his front-right leg late August while being chased by villagers, with the help of a crane to relocate it to a temporary rehabilitation centre in Avverahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinappa

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Forest officials lift an injured Asiatic elephant, who according to forest officials fractured his front-right leg late August while being chased by villagers, with the help of a crane to relocate it to a temporary rehabilitation centre in Avverahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinappa
Close
14 / 24
Photographer
Maxim Shemetov
Location
ARKHANGELSK REGION, RUSSIA
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

A view of the facade of a house in the village of Cherevkovo, Arkhangelsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A view of the facade of a house in the village of Cherevkovo, Arkhangelsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 24
Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

Protesters burn a U.S. flag outside Trump Tower following President-elect Donald Trump's election victory in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Protesters burn a U.S. flag outside Trump Tower following President-elect Donald Trump's election victory in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 24
Photographer
Mohammad Ismail
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, arrives to meet with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, arrives to meet with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
17 / 24
Photographer
Erik de Castro
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

Members of Philippine National Police SWAT team stand guard near the residents during an anti-drugs operation, in Pasig, Metro Manila in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Members of Philippine National Police SWAT team stand guard near the residents during an anti-drugs operation, in Pasig, Metro Manila in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
18 / 24
Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

A woman cries while taking part in an anti-Trump candlelight vigil in front of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A woman cries while taking part in an anti-Trump candlelight vigil in front of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
19 / 24
Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
CANNON BALL, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

A tipi is seen at sunrise at an encampment during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A tipi is seen at sunrise at an encampment during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
20 / 24
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
HAMMAM AL-ALIL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

People with Iraqi security forces swim in a sulphur pond in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
People with Iraqi security forces swim in a sulphur pond in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
21 / 24
Photographer
Ajay Verma
Location
CHANDIGARH, India
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

A security guard stands in front of a van carrying Indian currency outside a bank in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A security guard stands in front of a van carrying Indian currency outside a bank in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
22 / 24
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

Members of the Household Cavalry ride past autumn foliage in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Members of the Household Cavalry ride past autumn foliage in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
23 / 24
Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
OAKLAND, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

Police officers work to control the scene of an office set aflame by demonstrators during a demonstration in Oakland following the election of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Police officers work to control the scene of an office set aflame by demonstrators during a demonstration in Oakland following the election of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

America divided after election

All Collections

America divided after election

Wednesday, November 09, 2016

Election reaction from abroad

All Collections

Election reaction from abroad

Wednesday, November 09, 2016

Hillary's failed historic presidential bid

All Collections

Hillary's failed historic presidential bid

Wednesday, November 09, 2016

Retaking Bashiqa from Islamic State

All Collections

Retaking Bashiqa from Islamic State

Wednesday, November 09, 2016

Victory for Trump

All Collections

Victory for Trump

Wednesday, November 09, 2016

President Trump

All Collections

President Trump

Wednesday, November 09, 2016

Heartbreak for Hillary

All Collections

Heartbreak for Hillary

Wednesday, November 09, 2016

Inside Trump's election night rallies

All Collections

Inside Trump's election night rallies

Wednesday, November 09, 2016

View More Slideshows »