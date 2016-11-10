Editor's choice
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon as he takes up position inside a ruined house at the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
People protest outside Trump Tower following President-elect Donald Trump's election victory in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a glass during a ceremony of receiving diplomatic credentials from foreign ambassadors at the Kremlin in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A U.S. worker inspects a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Picture taken from the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Demonstrators take over the Hollywood 101 Freeway in protest to the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hillary Clinton pauses as she addresses her staff and supporters about the results of the U.S. election at a hotel in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Iraqi soldiers take cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett (at column) and White House staffers listen as President Obama speaks after the election of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Japan's On-Art Corp's eight metre tall dinosaur-shaped mechanical suit robot 'TRX03' performs during its unveiling in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman watches a Remembrance Sunday parade through Fulham in West London, Britain. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A riot policeman fires tear gas towards students (not pictured) during a protest against the re-election of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez for the 2017 election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki fighter watches news about Donald Trump's election as president on his smart phone in the rebel held beseiged area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An explosive belt is seen (on chair) belonging to Islamic State militants, in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Forest officials lift an injured Asiatic elephant, who according to forest officials fractured his front-right leg late August while being chased by villagers, with the help of a crane to relocate it to a temporary rehabilitation centre in Avverahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinappa
A view of the facade of a house in the village of Cherevkovo, Arkhangelsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Protesters burn a U.S. flag outside Trump Tower following President-elect Donald Trump's election victory in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, arrives to meet with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Members of Philippine National Police SWAT team stand guard near the residents during an anti-drugs operation, in Pasig, Metro Manila in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A woman cries while taking part in an anti-Trump candlelight vigil in front of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A tipi is seen at sunrise at an encampment during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People with Iraqi security forces swim in a sulphur pond in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A security guard stands in front of a van carrying Indian currency outside a bank in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Members of the Household Cavalry ride past autumn foliage in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Police officers work to control the scene of an office set aflame by demonstrators during a demonstration in Oakland following the election of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Stephen Lam