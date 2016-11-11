Marie Ange St Juste (R), 29, poses for a photograph with her sons, Kensley, 7 (L), and Peterley, 5, in their destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. "My house was totally destroyed during the storm," said St Juste. "I lost everything, but I was lucky that none of my children died. Now my situation is very bad, we need help." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins