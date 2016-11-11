Edition:
Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
KARAMAH, IRAQ
Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016

Men pull with a rope the body of an Islamic State fighter before burying him near Karamah, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

President Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photographer
Anil Usyan
Location
MAZAR-I-SHARIF, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

Afghan security forces and NATO troops arrive at the site of explosion near the German consulate office in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Anil Usyan

Photographer
Elijah Nouvelage
Location
SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

Tala Rahal, 14, left, and Ariana Echols, 14, right, both from Lowell High School, pose for a photo while attending a protest of the election of Donald Trump in San Francisco. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
BASHIQA, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

A statue destroyed by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Photographer
Cathal McNaughton
Location
DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016

A woman exits a bank as people queue to exchange old high denomination bank notes at a bank in Old Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
OAKLAND, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

A protester throws a bottle at police officers following the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Photographer
Norsk Telegrambyra AS
Location
SORUM, Norway
Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016

Rescue workers continue their search at the site of a landslide in Sorum, north of Oslo, Norway. REUTERS/Remi Presttun/NTB Scanpix

Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
TOKYO, Japan
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

Japan's On-Art Corp's eight metre tall dinosaur-shaped mechanical suit robot 'TRX03' performs during its unveiling in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan shows Melania Trump and Donald Trump the Mall from the Speaker's Balcony on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

Wellington, 11, a relative of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), looks at a world map in a vacant apartment during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
KARAMAH, IRAQ
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

An Iraqi soldier fires a RPG in Karamah, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
BASHIQA, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

A Yazidi man is injured from a bomb attack in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Photographer
Peter Nicholls
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

Riders and their horses of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna perform a dress rehearsal for the media at the SSE Arena in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
OAKLAND, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

A man tries to remove "Kill Trump" graffiti as demonstrators riot in Oakland following the election of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Photographer
POOL New
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev looks into a book presented to him during a visit to the Western Wall in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Dan Balilty/Pool

Photographer
Czar Dancel
Location
Manila, Philippines
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

Men are handcuffed after they were detained by police during a police anti-illegal drugs operation in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

Donald Trump meets with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Photographer
Jason Reed
Location
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

Australian war veterans gather for a picture in front of the Cenotaph in Sydney, Australia during a Remembrance Day commemoration of the armistice ending World War One. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
JEREMIE, HAITI
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

Marie Ange St Juste (R), 29, poses for a photograph with her sons, Kensley, 7 (L), and Peterley, 5, in their destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. "My house was totally destroyed during the storm," said St Juste. "I lost everything, but I was lucky that none of my children died. Now my situation is very bad, we need help." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Ezra Acayan
Location
Manila, Philippines
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

Residents watch as a police investigator inspects the body of Mark Lunag, who according to police was just released from prison after serving a sentence for possession of illegal drugs, after he was gunned down by unidentified men along a street in Makati city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
OTTAWA, CANADA
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

Poppies are projected on the Peace Tower as part of the Royal Canadian Legion's "virtual poppy drop" on Parliament Hill, ahead of Remembrance Day, in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Photographer
Maxim Shemetov
Location
MALMO, SWEDEN
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

A cabbage is seen at Augustenberg Botanical Roof Garden in Malmo, Sweden. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016

School girls throw poppies into a fountain during an Armistice Day event at Trafalgar Square in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

