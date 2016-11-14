Edition:
United States

Editor's choice

Photographer
Ari Jalal
Location
BAWIZA, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016

An Iraqi soldier holds a mannequin as he stands beside a tank made of wood that was used by Islamic State militants as a diversion tactic in Bawiza, north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
An Iraqi soldier holds a mannequin as he stands beside a tank made of wood that was used by Islamic State militants as a diversion tactic in Bawiza, north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
1 / 24
Photographer
Peter Nicholls
Location
LONON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

Julian Assange's cat sits at the window of Ecuador's embassy as prosecutor Ingrid Isgren from Sweden interviews Assange in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Julian Assange's cat sits at the window of Ecuador's embassy as prosecutor Ingrid Isgren from Sweden interviews Assange in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
2 / 24
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
PORTLAND, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016

A demonstrator is treated for a gunshot wound during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Cole Howard

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
A demonstrator is treated for a gunshot wound during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Cole Howard
Close
3 / 24
Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016

A displaced Iraqi boy holds up a white flag while fleeing Samah neighborhood during a fight between Islamic State militants and the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
A displaced Iraqi boy holds up a white flag while fleeing Samah neighborhood during a fight between Islamic State militants and the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
4 / 24
Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
SALT LAKE CITY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016

Donald Trump supporter Kern Carlos Huerta stands in front of the Utah State Capitol building doors as demonstrators protesting against the election of Donald Trump as president approached in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
Donald Trump supporter Kern Carlos Huerta stands in front of the Utah State Capitol building doors as demonstrators protesting against the election of Donald Trump as president approached in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
5 / 24
Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
HANAU, Germany
Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016

The weathercock of the church of St. Peter and Paul is seen in front of a moon on the eve of the "supermoon" spectacle in the village of Klein-Auheim near Hanau, Germany, early evening. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
The weathercock of the church of St. Peter and Paul is seen in front of a moon on the eve of the "supermoon" spectacle in the village of Klein-Auheim near Hanau, Germany, early evening. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
6 / 24
Photographer
Anthony Phelps
Location
BLENHEIM, New Zealand
Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016

Local residents Chris and Viv Young look at damage caused by an earthquake along State Highway One near the town of Ward, south of Blenheim on New Zealand's South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
Local residents Chris and Viv Young look at damage caused by an earthquake along State Highway One near the town of Ward, south of Blenheim on New Zealand's South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Close
7 / 24
Photographer
Philippe Wojazer
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016

A man lays a white rose next to a commemorative plaque unveiled by French President Francois Hollande and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo during a gathering in front of the Bataclan concert hall, in Paris, France, after a ceremony held for the victims of last year's Paris attacks which targeted the Bataclan concert hall as well as a series of bars and killed 130 people. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
A man lays a white rose next to a commemorative plaque unveiled by French President Francois Hollande and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo during a gathering in front of the Bataclan concert hall, in Paris, France, after a ceremony held for the victims of last year's Paris attacks which targeted the Bataclan concert hall as well as a series of bars and killed 130 people. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
8 / 24
Photographer
Jorge Duenes
Location
TIJUANA, MEXICO
Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016

A woman talks to her relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
A woman talks to her relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
9 / 24
Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016

A displaced Iraqi woman cries after she finds out that her 15-year-old son Maitham was killed by an Islamic State mortar in Samah neighborhood, Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
A displaced Iraqi woman cries after she finds out that her 15-year-old son Maitham was killed by an Islamic State mortar in Samah neighborhood, Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
10 / 24
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016

Britain's Queen Elizabeth takes part in the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Westminster, central London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
Britain's Queen Elizabeth takes part in the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Westminster, central London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 24
Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
AL-ZAHRAA NEIGHBORHOOD, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016

Member of the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service fires his weapon at Islamic State militants in the al-Zahraa neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
Member of the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service fires his weapon at Islamic State militants in the al-Zahraa neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
12 / 24
Photographer
Jitendra Prakash
Location
ALLAHABAD, INDIA
Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016

People rush inside a bank to exchange their old high denomination banknotes in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
People rush inside a bank to exchange their old high denomination banknotes in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
13 / 24
Photographer
Guadalupe Pardo
Location
LIMA, PERU
Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016

Spanish bullfighter Daniel Luque is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at Peru's historic Plaza de Acho bullring in Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
Spanish bullfighter Daniel Luque is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at Peru's historic Plaza de Acho bullring in Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
14 / 24
Photographer
Ari Jalal
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016

The skin on five-year-old Doaa's arms and neck is blackened after a rocket fired by Islamic State landed and exploded in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Air Jalal

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
The skin on five-year-old Doaa's arms and neck is blackened after a rocket fired by Islamic State landed and exploded in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Air Jalal
Close
15 / 24
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016

A child plays with a balloon in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
A child plays with a balloon in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
16 / 24
Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016

Actor Jackie Chan poses with his Honorary Award at the 8th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
Actor Jackie Chan poses with his Honorary Award at the 8th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 24
Photographer
Valentyn Ogirenko
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

Activists burn flares during a protest against the extension of police authority and power in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Activists burn flares during a protest against the extension of police authority and power in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
18 / 24
Photographer
Himanshu Sharma
Location
PUSHKAR, India
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

An artist displays a sword on the last day of Pushkar Fair, during which thousands of animals, mainly camels, are brought to the fair to be sold and traded, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
An artist displays a sword on the last day of Pushkar Fair, during which thousands of animals, mainly camels, are brought to the fair to be sold and traded, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Close
19 / 24
Photographer
Axel Schmidt
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits a youth fire brigade at Wedding in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits a youth fire brigade at Wedding in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
20 / 24
Photographer
Erik de Castro
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

Residents sift through the debris of burnt houses, after a fire in the residential district of Addition Hills in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Residents sift through the debris of burnt houses, after a fire in the residential district of Addition Hills in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
21 / 24
Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
MANDAN, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016

A member of the Black Lives Matter movement speaks during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in Mandan, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
A member of the Black Lives Matter movement speaks during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in Mandan, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
22 / 24
Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
SURUCENI, Moldova
Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016

A local resident casts his ballot into a portable ballot box at his house during a presidential election in the village of Suruceni, outside Chisinau, Moldova. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
A local resident casts his ballot into a portable ballot box at his house during a presidential election in the village of Suruceni, outside Chisinau, Moldova. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
23 / 24
Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
MEXICO CITY, Mexico
Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016

High heel shoes are seen on a rainbow flag during a protest by the LGBT community against violence against transgender people outside Metropolitan Cathedral in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
High heel shoes are seen on a rainbow flag during a protest by the LGBT community against violence against transgender people outside Metropolitan Cathedral in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Photos of the week

Photos of the week
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

North Dakota pipeline protest

All Collections

North Dakota pipeline protest

Friday, November 11, 2016

President Trump

All Collections

President Trump

Friday, November 11, 2016

Hillary's failed historic presidential bid

All Collections

Hillary's failed historic presidential bid

Friday, November 11, 2016

America divided after election

All Collections

America divided after election

Friday, November 11, 2016

Veterans Day in America

All Collections

Veterans Day in America

Friday, November 11, 2016

This week in Mosul

All Collections

This week in Mosul

Friday, November 11, 2016

Second night of anti-Trump protests

All Collections

Second night of anti-Trump protests

Friday, November 11, 2016

Leonard Cohen: 1934-2016

All Collections

Leonard Cohen: 1934-2016

Thursday, November 10, 2016

View More Slideshows »